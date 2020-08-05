90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg is defending her decision to ask Jihoon Lee for $3,000 as shown on Monday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, insisting it wasn't about the money.

As shown on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan moved her daughter Drascilla and son Taeyang to South Korea to start a life with her husband Jihoon, but she quickly discovered he had lied about having money saved and working a well-paying, full-time job.

Jihoon -- who had lied to Deavan multiple times before -- begged his wife to stay in South Korea on the promise he'd change and become a better man and provider for his family, but Deavan said she'd only give him another chance if he'd be willing to give her the $3,000 cash he supposedly had sitting in his mother's bank account.

Deavan told the cameras that she wanted Jihoon to prove he wasn't lying and truly wanted to be there for her, but she apparently received backlash on social media from 90 Day Fiance fans after the episode aired for forgiving Jihoon only after he coughed up some dough.

"Let's see .. worked 60 hours a week, paid for Vegas, paid for travel back and forth, paid for hospital bills, paid for food for him/paid for housing/drinks -- $50,000," Deavan wrote in her Instagram Stories on Monday night, according to a screenshot posted by 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates.

Deavan went on to defend her actions by insisting, "It wasn't about his money. I just wanted proof he actually saved some."

Deavan told her followers that she never needed Jihoon's money or for him to support her, although she had been hoping Jihoon would contribute to their household and help with the financial responsibilities of raising two children.

"I make my own money and always have, it's about if he actually did the things he said," Deavan continued in her Instagram Stories post.

"Was told -- I speak English/ I have two jobs/ I finished college/ I've saved $20,000 for a house. I have a lot of money over, so no it wasn't for his money. I don't care for it."

"It was the fact I wanted proof he didn't lie to me," Deavan concluded.

When Deavan and Jihoon fought on Monday night's episode, Deavan appeared exhausted, completely overwhelmed and devastated.

Deavan also commented on her appearance in her Instagram Stories considering fans noticed she had looked almost sickly in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.

"Seeing the couples interview clip, I didn't even recognize myself. I look so hallow and dead.. happy to be healthy again," Deavan added.

Deavan pictured starting a happy life in South Korea with Jihoon, their son, and her daughter from a previous relationship. But Jihoon confessed to squandering most of his money prior to her arrival.

"Because of long distance, I didn't take it seriously," Jihoon confessed.

"F-ck you. I don't ever want to talk to you again. Don't ever talk to me again!" Deavan cried. "Apparently my pregnancy was not serious. You obviously f-cking didn't love me."

Deavan told the cameras everything she had believed was "a lie" and she felt "broken." She said Jihoon just wanted to have fun and she felt like she had been scammed.

Deavan cried with her face in her lap and Jihoon repeated how he felt "embarrassed," but Deavan said she wouldn't even consider forgiving Jihoon unless he could place the $3,000 he said he had saved into her hands.

Jihoon ran to a nearby ATM and completed the task, which Jihoon's mother apparently found ridiculous.

"[This is] kid's play," Jihoon's mother said. "If we give her $100,000, will she finally see the truth?"

But Jihoon said he'd be willing to do anything to keep Deavan in his life. In fact, he told the cameras Deavan could take "everything" from him if it meant staying in South Korea with his family.

Deavan just asked Jihoon to take her back to her hotel room so she could "crawl into a hole and disappear." She felt she had "ruined" her life and her children's lives over a romance.

But the next day, when Deavan had some time to cool off, she chose to give Jihoon another chance and use the $3,000 he had given her to rent an apartment for one month.

Deavan was willing to give Jihoon one month to change his ways and show he cared through his actions, not just his words.

"Let's fix it," Jihoon told his wife.

"No, you fix it," Deavan responded.

Deavan was a 22-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, when she met Jihoon, a 29-year-old mobile phone dealer from Seoul, South Korea, on a dating app.

Deavan welcomed Taeyang into the world in April 2019, and she and Jihoon got married on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way even though Jihoon was unable to support his family financially at the time.

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage!



