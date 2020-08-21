'90 Day Fiance' star Deavan Clegg: "Disgusting things" happened off camera this year that you don't know about
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/21/2020
90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg says 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Season 2 drama is only the tip of what she's been through in the last eight months as many "disgusting things" happened behind the scenes.
Deavan took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to vent about how 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers know very little about her struggles in 2020.
"If you guys only knew the disgusting things that happened this year off camera," Deavan wrote.
While Deavan didn't cite her problems to husband Jihoon Lee or even say he was involved with the "disgusting things," it's probably safe to assume their marriage has been on the rocks for a while based on the footage shown on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"If you knew everything going on in this very moment," Deavan continued in her post. "Knew what I'm doing and going through, the scars that happen this year. Enjoy the show. #90dayfiance."
Shortly beforehand, Deavan -- who revealed on her YouTube channel she is currently in the United States -- posted two messages to her followers, explaining that the cause of her huge fight with Jihoon over Drascilla running away on Monday night's episode was not caught on film and therefore didn't air.
Deavan said she was angry at Jihoon for turning his back on Drascilla when she was running towards a street in order to shout at Deavan and her mother Elicia for yelling at him about being inattentive and not taking better care of Drascilla.
Deavan claimed Jihoon's outburst wasn't filmed or shown by 90 Day Fiance and so viewers couldn't possibly understand why she flipped out on him and scolded him in South Korea.
"I want to make it 100% clear they did not catch it on film what Jihoon said to me. And it wasn't shown. The footage shown was [a] glimpse," Deavan wrote to her followers, suggesting Jihoon's behavior was very disrespectful.
Deavan recalled of the Drascilla incident, "She ran off and a car almost hit her and instead of grabbing her, he turned around and started screaming at me in front of my mother for a while -- [none] of that part was caught on film... You guys didn't see what really happened and I'm very upset about that."
Deavan revealed 90 Day Fiance aired a different scene of Drascilla running off because the actual incident that prompted her fight with Jihoon was not filmed since it occurred late into the night and production had already wrapped after a grueling 17-hour filming day, according toIn Touch Weekly.
"As he's running, he stops midway as a car is approaching Drascilla and he turns around and he starts screaming at me. I'm not gonna say exactly what he said, because I can't remember... It was over a year ago. But he was cursing at me," Deavan said in an Instagram Live video on Monday, In Touch reported.
"At this point, my mom witnesses a car basically coming at Drascilla as he's cursing at me. And that's what happened. And then [Drascilla] stopped, she listened and came back."
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season has shown Deavan repeatedly forgiving Jihoon for his mistakes and trying to make a life work with him in South Korea.
Not only did Jihoon lie about having a lot of money saved for his family, but he also lied to Deavan about working a full-time, high-paying job. Jihoon's lack of parenting skills with Drascilla and their infant son Taeyang only added to the couple's issues.
Deavan decided to give Jihoon a second chance under the expectation he would find a permanent apartment for them to live, make and save money, and better support and provide for his family.