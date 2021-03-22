"Our baby boy's name is Marshawn. His name means 'God is good.' We named him this because we feel that he is a blessing and a miracle for two reasons," the couple told People in a statement.
"Rigin was told that because of a condition she has called Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or 'PCOS,' she would have much difficulty having a baby."
The couple also revealed that even though "Marshawn was three weeks early and still weighed seven pounds and one ounce," the newborn "did not even need incubation!"
In addition, Rigin and Dean from Virginia Beach, VA, told the magazine that Marshawn is a very "chill" and "happy baby" at one week old.
"We're so happy the baby is healthy and strong even though he came early," the pair shared.
"He's so smart and full of life already. We often catch him smiling so big (dimples included) right before he drifts off to sleep so we're pretty sure he's a happy baby."
Marshawn apparently has "a really nice temperament already" and "loves to be held."
"He's a great baby!" the couple added.
"The only time Marshawn ever cries is if he needs something, but he is still a newborn infant so he likes to be awake late! Even though we're not getting much sleep since our little one has been here, we wouldn't change a thing! We're so proud and happy."
Dean also has a teenage daughter named Brianna from a previous relationship, and the 90 Day Fiance alum told Us Weekly in January that Brianna was "totally on board" with her dad having another child.
"Brianna just wants her daddy to be happy," Dean had explained. "We're both Pisces. We're both free spirits. So she understands that we live our life by our instincts."
Dean previously explained that he determined he wanted to have another baby after Rigin experienced a miscarriage.
"Something in my mind said, 'Maybe you do want a kid, bro,'" Dean said when recalling his "surprising" and strong reaction to the news of the loss.
"And that's how I came to the realization... I finally found someone who I do want to spend the rest of my life with. I felt like I got happy."
Dean was also ecstatic to discover he and Rigin were expecting a baby boy.
"Everybody knows I love my daughter to the moon, to the stars, she's my princess, my mini me, but I've never had a son," Dean gushed to Us earlier this year.
"I don't now what it is to be able to teach him how to throw a football and play baseball... like, all that stuff my dad taught me. My dad was a giant to me, rest in peace, and I hope that I can match up to that."
Reports began swirling that Rigin was pregnant in September 2020. A source told Celeb Magazine at the time, "No one knows this information yet, as the couple has been keeping their lips sealed, aside from close friends and confidants."
"They haven't revealed their gender yet -- or even confirmed this news publicly -- but we are 100 percent certain she is pregnant and that the couple have a baby on the way. This is definitely an exciting time for Dean and Rigin," the source had said.
Dean memorably expressed skepticism over the intentions of Tarik's Filipina fiancee Hazel Cagalitan and whether they'd have a successful relationship and future together on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' second season.
Presumably due to his outspoken and charismatic personality, Dean appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk with Tarik and also gave fans an update on his love life during an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined last year.
On the Self-Quarantined special that aired in May 2020, Dean explained that he became familiar with the Philippines through Tarik's relationship with Hazel and so he signed up for an international dating app on the lookout for an international romance of his own.
Rigin said she had been talking to several American men on the dating website but Dean ended up stealing her heart due to his sense of humor. She called him "a good partner."