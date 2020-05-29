David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, and Lana, a 27-year-old from Ukraine, met on a foreign dating website seven years prior to filming90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, which premiered in February on TLC.
David told the cameras Lana was "aggressively interested" in and pursued him on the dating website, which has cost him more than $100,000 over the course of their relationship.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 Tell-All reunion ended up filming remotely during the first weekend of May, with cast members participating via videoconference.
About ten hours of raw footage from the Season 4 reunion show subsequently leaked online, including several hours in which David was interviewed by Tell-All host Shaun Robinson and discussed his Lana romance with his 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days co-stars, many of whom accused Lana of scamming David.
"If she was scamming me for a Green Card, she would've done it years ago. Why is she waiting so long for a Green Card?" David shouted at Ed Brown, Stephanie Matto and Usman Umar.
"A Green Card doesn't matter, who cares about a Green Card?! I certainly don't."
David continued to vent, "I don't know why any of you guys would care. If any of you guys go [overseas] to get someone, who cares if they want a Green Card?! That's an advantage you have."
"The other issue is if [Lana] wanted money and she's scamming me, why has she never asked for money? Ed, you gave Rose in three months more than I ever gave to Lana."
However, David's comment Lana has never asked him for money directly contradicts an earlier remark he had made during the footage about Lana asking him for "food money" during his trip to Ukraine when they actually met.
Also during the Tell-All, David talked to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Lisa Hamme, who could understand where David was coming from and wished him the best with Lana.
"The most important thing is, nobody should give anybody problems about a Green Card or whatever. You're in this because you want to be with someone now. That shouldn't even be part of it," David explained.
Lisa agreed, saying people gave her such a hard time about Usman allegedly marrying her for a Green Card when he would supposedly only consider moving to America to be with Lisa.
"Lana doesn't even want to come here [to the United States]," David insisted.
"Lana does not want to come to America. She wants a tourist visa so she can come see it first to even see if she'll like it. She's not sure she'll like it."
David then reiterated, "If she wanted a Green Card from me, she wouldn't have waited seven years [to meet me]."
Lana had stood David up nearly a handful of times when he was trying to meet her in-person and take photos so they could apply for her K-1 visa to bring her to America and marry her.
David desperately wanted to compile "evidence" he and Lana are in a real relationship so she could move to America.
"We would've done this seven years ago," David said of meeting.
"If she wanted money, she would have been asking me for some, but she's never gotten any. I've given her $3,000, maybe closer to 4,000 over the last eight years. That's like $500 a year for gifts, that's it."
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, David flew to Ukraine with an engagement ring in his pocket, but Lana never showed up at the train station in Odessa to meet him.
"I can't believe this is happening again. This is the fourth time that I've come to Ukraine to meet Lana, and this is the fourth time it hasn't happened," David said in a confessional.
"This one is different. There is no excuse for this one. The others had excuses, and logical excuses -- she had a medical operation and one time her brother died."
David couldn't get in contact with Lana afterward, so he decided to take a dangerous drive to her alleged home address in Pavlohrad, which was on the outskirts of a war zone. Lana had given David this address when he wanted to book them a cruise the previous year.
Once David arrived in Pavlohrad, David searched for Lana in local florist and candy shops. She also stood him up at a restaurant.
David therefore went straight to the source by driving to Lana's alleged address at an apartment building, but a man answered the door and said he had never seen Lana before.
David wanted to be angry and quit his romance with Lana, but he admitted, "I know if she just writes to me and suddenly invites me into a chat, that's it!"
"That's all it takes and I'm hooked again," he added. "Everything inside me says I'm done with her, but I still love her, so I don't know what's going to happen. I have a lot of thinking to do."
Once David returned to the United States, he hired a private investigator to hopefully track Lana down and give him some information about the mysterious girl's whereabouts.
After conducting some research, the private investigator warned David it seemed like he was being scammed because Lana was on several dating websites, sharing the same pictures of herself under different names.
David didn't like the private investigator's findings and insisted someone could have stolen Lana's pictures and used them, and so David accused the PI of making stuff up and fired him.
After two or three weeks of not speaking to Lana, David said they finally reconnected and Lana opened up about what she was going through. Lana allegedly said she felt overwhelmed and "horrible" about what had happened and would make it up to David.
David, however, was done waiting and believed in his heart Lana was "not scamming" him, so he decided to fly back to Ukraine, where Lana said she had moved in with her sister in Kiev. It marked David's fifth -- and hopefully final -- attempt to meet Lana.
Lana put off meeting David for a couple of days, but she did eventually show up! The latest episodes of the series have shown David and Lana dating and getting to know each other better. David even got a little kiss from the beautiful blonde.
"David is a very attractive man, better than what I expected," Lana told the cameras. "For today, I like everything in David, except his leather coat."
Lana, however, wanted to take things slowly, including the idea of an engagement and being physical with David.
