'90 Day Fiance' star David Murphey blames editing for Lana looking like a scammer
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/08/2020
90 Day Fiance star David Murphey has blamed the editing of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season for making Lana look like a scammer and making him look desperate and foolish in trying to track his Ukrainian love down.
In response to fans criticizing David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, and his long-distance, seven-year relationship with Lana, a 27-year-old blonde beauty from Ukraine, David is standing by his choices and behavior.
Following Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that showed David hiring a private investigator to find Lana, fans flooded one of David's latest Instagram posts with reactions and comments.
"It's painful to watch you. If you are acting obtuse on purpose, please have more self-respect. You come across as lonely and desperate, holding onto a dream that wants nothing to do with you," one Instagram user wrote.
"I don't control editing," David wrote back on Monday in his own defense.
Another person then commented, "Do you realize how the editing is making you look? Arguing with the private investigator?"
As shown on Sunday night's episode, David didn't like the private investigator's findings because the PI warned him Lana is a scammer that had been talking to different men on several different online dating websites under different names.
David did not respond to that Instagram user, but then a third person poked fun at David's claim he and Lana had received an unflattering edit.
"Editing? You still said the words David. Facts are facts. Seven years, $100,000, stood up 4 times, tracked her like a rabid dog, then hired a [private investigator]. Editing didn't make you look stupid, you did that on your own," the90 Day Fiance fan wrote.
"Nope, nope, nope," David countered. "I am still going to say editing."
David added, "If you don't understand what that means I can't help you."
Several days ago, David responded to backlash in a more forceful and passionate manner on his Instagram account.
"What do you mean I have never heard her voice?" David wrote in his comments.
"You people just make sh-t up. And wasted 100k[?] Did you waste money buying that Starbucks last week or whatever other thing you spent on. Just watch for the entertainment it is. It's reality, not a documentary."
David apparently fell for Lana when they met on a foreign dating website seven years prior to filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, and he shared that Lana was "aggressively interested" in him when they first exchanged messages.
However, since Lana doesn't speak any English, she forced David to communicate through a very expensive website chatroom, which cost David over $100,000 over the course of their relationship.
David was warned by his friends that Lana was a gold-digging scammer since she had stood him up on three prior occasions when David thought they were finally going to meet in person, but he believed their love was real and, in his mind, nothing was going to stop them from being together.
David said he and Lana had talked about marriage and living together in the United States, and so he picked out an engagement ring to propose with and flew about 8,000 miles and over 22 hours to Ukraine.
David waited at the train station in Odessa the next day because Lana said she had a 10-hour train ride from her hometown, but she never showed up.
"I can't believe this is happening again. This is the fourth time that I've come to Ukraine to meet Lana, and this is the fourth time it hasn't happened," David said in a confessional.
"This one is different. There is no excuse for this one. The others had excuses, and logical excuses -- she had a medical operation and one time her brother died."
David couldn't get in contact with Lana afterward, so he decided to take a dangerous drive to her alleged home address in Pavlohrad, which was on the outskirts of a war zone. Lana had given David this address when he wanted to book them a cruise the previous year.
Once David arrived at the apartment building and knocked on Lana's door, he discovered she did not live there or anywhere in that complex.
"I want to say Lana has stood me up for the last time," David told the cameras.
"But I know if she just writes to me and suddenly invites me into a chat, that's it! That's all it takes and I'm hooked again. Everything inside me says I'm done with her, but I still love her, so I don't know what's going to happen. I have a lot of thinking to do."
Once David returned to the United States, he hired a private investigator to hopefully track Lana down and give him some information about the mysterious girl's whereabouts.
After doing some research, the private investigator warned David it seemed like he was being scammed because Lana was on several dating websites, sharing the same pictures of herself under different names.
David insisted someone could have stolen Lana's pictures and used them, and so he accused the private investigator of making stuff up. David grew very irritated, angry and defensive.
"He doesn't know her, as I do... I'm not giving up until I actually get to meet her... I have to find out from her the real truth," David said in a confessional during the latest episode.