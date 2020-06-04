'90 Day Fiance' star David: I'll continue to date other Ukrainian women if Lana and I don't work out!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/04/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star David Murphey says he'll continue to date other Ukrainian women if his engagement to Lana falls through and their relationship doesn't work out.
Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season showed David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, getting down on one knee at the airport and popping the question to Lana, a 27-year-old from Ukraine, before boarding his flight back to the United States.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 Tell-All reunion ended up filming remotely during the first weekend of May, with cast members participating via videoconference.
About ten hours of raw footage from the Season 4 reunion show subsequently leaked online, including several hours in which David was interviewed by Tell-All host Shaun Robinson and discussed his relationship with Lana and his plans if the romance comes to an end.
"If Lana doesn't work out, will I continue to use the [dating] sites to meet other [women]? Yes, but I would do it a lot different," David shared.
"I'm retiring now, so I can now go over [to Ukraine] and live there if I want to. I could travel over there every month if I want to. I'm not going to be limited to being able to travel one two or three-week period during the year -- or maybe two of those -- that's been the problem in the past."
David said he needs to put a lot of time, presence and effort into a relationship overseas if it's truly going to work out.
"I get into a relationship and you have to continue it. A lot of guys think they can go over there, find a girl, get engaged, and then wait a year for the [K-1 visa] process to happen and not see them again for a year -- that's bullsh-t!" David explained.
"You have to go over there and nurture the relationship. I plan to go over there every month. You have to do that."
At one point during the Tell-All, David was joined by his 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 co-star Stephanie Matto, who asked David whether he'd consider traveling to Czech Republic -- where Stephanie is from -- in order to find a partner.
"There are beautiful European women and no visa restrictions and most of them speak English," Stephanie noted.
"That's the same thing. A lot of the Ukrainians speak English too," David said. "The Ukraine is like my second home. I know it like the back of my hand; I lived there for 17 months now."
Shaun asked David how many times he's traveled to the Ukraine, and David insisted, "Twenty-plus" times, adding, "It's an amazing adventure."
Not only has David visited Ukraine over 20 times, but he also revealed he's dated 30 girls in Ukraine other than Lana. Prior to meeting Lana, David had also been engaged four times, and two of the women he had been engaged to were also from Ukraine.
David, who's currently working full-time despite the coronavirus, said he thinks he's going to retire "earlier" in the next few months "instead of another year-and-a-half."
When Shaun asked why he's retiring earlier than originally planned, David explained, "I really needed the economy to take a dive and needed a recession to happen before I could retire, and it's happened, much more sudden than I expected."
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, David flew to Ukraine with an engagement ring in his pocket (a fake diamond), but Lana never showed up at the train station in Odessa to meet him.
"I can't believe this is happening again. This is the fourth time that I've come to Ukraine to meet Lana, and this is the fourth time it hasn't happened," David said in a confessional.
"This one is different. There is no excuse for this one. The others had excuses, and logical excuses -- she had a medical operation and one time her brother died."
David couldn't get in contact with Lana afterward, so he decided to take a dangerous drive to her alleged home address in Pavlohrad, which was on the outskirts of a war zone.
Lana had given David this address when he wanted to book them a cruise the previous year.
Once David arrived in Pavlohrad, David searched for Lana in local florist and candy shops. She also stood him up at a restaurant.
David therefore went straight to the source by driving to Lana's alleged address at an apartment building, but a man answered the door and said he had never seen Lana before.
David wanted to be angry and quit his romance with Lana, but he admitted, "I know if she just writes to me and suddenly invites me into a chat, that's it!"
"That's all it takes and I'm hooked again," he added. "Everything inside me says I'm done with her, but I still love her, so I don't know what's going to happen. I have a lot of thinking to do."
Once David returned to the United States, he hired a private investigator to hopefully track Lana down and give him some information about the mysterious girl's whereabouts.
After conducting some research, the private investigator warned David it seemed like he was being scammed because Lana was on several dating websites, sharing the same pictures of herself under different names.
David didn't like the private investigator's findings and insisted someone could have stolen Lana's pictures and used them, and so David accused the PI of making stuff up and fired him.
After two or three weeks of not speaking to Lana, David said they finally reconnected and Lana opened up about what she was going through.
Lana allegedly said she felt overwhelmed and "horrible" about what had happened and would make it up to David.
David, however, was done waiting and believed in his heart Lana was "not scamming" him, so he decided to fly back to Ukraine, where Lana said she had moved in with her sister in Kiev. It marked David's fifth -- and hopefully final -- attempt to meet Lana.