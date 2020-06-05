'90 Day Fiance' star David boasts about his "generous" prenup with Lana, rejects Lisa's suggestion he remain cautious
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/05/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star David Murphey has boasted about the prenuptial agreement he has offered his fiancee Lana and rejected co-star Lisa Hamme's suggestion he remain cautious about their relationship and his Ukrainian love's intentions.
Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season showed David, a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, getting down on one knee at the airport and popping the question to Lana, a 27-year-old from Ukraine, before boarding his flight back to the United States.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 Tell-All reunion ended up filming remotely during the first weekend of May, with cast members participating via videoconference.
About ten hours of raw footage from the Season 4 reunion show subsequently leaked online, including several hours in which David was interviewed by Tell-All host Shaun Robinson and chatted with some of his co-stars, including Lisa, about his romance with Lana.
"It seemed like [Lana] is more interested in what you make [for money] than if she truly loves you," Lisa admitted to David.
"She knows how much I make," David replied. "They showed [my luxury sports car] in the picture [in one episode]. She doesn't know I had that car. That car isn't even up on my profile."
"I'm not talking about the car. Her friend asked about your financial status [in Lana's introduction video]. [Lana] was giggling and laughing [on the phone], like, 'Oh [he's] got money,' and that's what she's looking for," Lisa clarified of the scene from the show she was referring to.
"I just fear you're going to get hurt," Lisa added.
"We've had many discussions about it, and if she was interested in money, wouldn't you think one time in the last eight years she would have asked me for some? It's never happened. She has never, ever asked me," David insisted.
However, David's comment Lana has never asked him for money directly contradicts an earlier remark he had made during the footage about Lana asking him for "food money" during his trip to Ukraine when they actually met.
"David, just be careful, because it looks like you're being set up for a fall," Lisa said.
Lisa acknowledged David and Lana getting engaged was "fantastic," but she warned David, "You've known her many years on an app website. You better investigate a little bit deeper into who she really is."
"Why would I even care?" asked David, who has made it known he doesn't care if Lana is using him for a Green Card. "That's the question I have back -- is why would I even care?"
"Are you doing a prenuptial [agreement]?" Lisa probed.
"Yes, and she knows that," David noted. "But my prenup is generous though."
David went on to explain, "My prenup says she doesn't get anything of my assets but I believe all income, all family income, should come together and then be divvied up with thoughts from both people on how you're going to spend it. And then whatever is left, we will get equal parts."
David clarified that even if he makes "ten times" what Lana makes, she will share his earnings.
"I am totally generous with that, but she won't get my assets," David assured Lisa.
"She won't get my pension and she won't get the money that I've saved and invested. She doesn't get any of that; she knows that. She's very happy with the prenup I offered her."
David, however, confirmed he and Lana have not set a wedding date because it takes one year or more to obtain a K-1 visa. He said his next step is to retire and move to the Ukraine.
"Lana doesn't even want to come here. Lana does not want to come to America," David insisted.
"She wants a tourist visa so she can come see it first to see if she'll like it. She's not sure if she'll like it."
David ranted, "If she wanted a Green Card from me, she wouldn't have waited seven years. We would've [met in person and gotten engaged] seven years ago. If she wanted money, she would have been asking me for some. She's never gotten any. I've given her $3,000 to $4,000."
Lisa noted it's "horrible" Lana has the public perception or "image" of being a gold-digger or someone using a man to come to America.
"Oh you have no idea! Well, actually, you have an idea," David said.
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, David flew to Ukraine with an engagement ring in his pocket (a fake diamond), but Lana never showed up at the train station in Odessa to meet him.
"I can't believe this is happening again. This is the fourth time that I've come to Ukraine to meet Lana, and this is the fourth time it hasn't happened," David said in a confessional.
"This one is different. There is no excuse for this one. The others had excuses, and logical excuses -- she had a medical operation and one time her brother died."
David couldn't get in contact with Lana afterward, so he decided to take a dangerous drive to her alleged home address in Pavlohrad, which was on the outskirts of a war zone.
Lana had given David this address when he wanted to book them a cruise the previous year.
Once David arrived in Pavlohrad, David searched for Lana in local florist and candy shops. She also stood him up at a restaurant.
David therefore went straight to the source by driving to Lana's alleged address at an apartment building, but a man answered the door and said he had never seen Lana before.
David wanted to be angry and quit his romance with Lana, but he admitted, "I know if she just writes to me and suddenly invites me into a chat, that's it!"
"That's all it takes and I'm hooked again," he added. "Everything inside me says I'm done with her, but I still love her, so I don't know what's going to happen. I have a lot of thinking to do."
Once David returned to the United States, he hired a private investigator to hopefully track Lana down and give him some information about the mysterious girl's whereabouts.
After conducting some research, the private investigator warned David it seemed like he was being scammed because Lana was on several dating websites, sharing the same pictures of herself under different names.
David didn't like the private investigator's findings and insisted someone could have stolen Lana's pictures and used them, and so David accused the PI of making stuff up and fired him.
After two or three weeks of not speaking to Lana, David said they finally reconnected and Lana opened up about what she was going through.
Lana allegedly said she felt overwhelmed and "horrible" about what had happened and would make it up to David.
David, however, was done waiting and believed in his heart Lana was "not scamming" him, so he decided to fly back to Ukraine, where Lana said she had moved in with her sister in Kiev. It marked David's fifth -- and hopefully final -- attempt to meet Lana.
Lana put off meeting David for a couple of days, but she did eventually show up! The couple then went on a couple dates, which included a little kiss here or there.
"David is a very attractive man, better than what I expected," Lana told the cameras. "For today, I like everything in David, except his leather coat."
Lana, however, wanted to take things slowly, including the idea of an engagement and being physical with David.
But when David was about to leave Ukraine, he spontaneously got down on one knee and popped the question in the airport, and Lana giggled with glee and answered, "Yes."
David gushed about how he finally had his girl, proving all the doubters wrong, and Lana said she felt "very happy" to be engaged so David could start the K-1 visa paperwork.
Lana told the cameras she planned to leave the dating website, finally, and then move to Las Vegas, NV, to live with David.
"I don't know how I'll tell my family that I'm engaged because this all happened really unexpectedly and fast," Lana admitted.
