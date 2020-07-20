TLC announced several weeks ago Darcey & Stacey, which will document the women's personal lives when it comes to family, love and dating, is set to premiere Sunday, August 16 at 10PM ET/PT, following a new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
On Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey was shown traveling to England to pursue what she believed would be a fairy-tale romance with Tom Brooks, a British charmer who had become her friend first when he helped her get through her difficult breakup with Jesse.
Darcey and Tom fell in love during her trip, but their flame quickly fizzled out once Darcey returned to the United States and attempted to make a long-distance relationship work but was only met halfway with Tom's efforts.
Tom also apparently fell in love with another woman named Shannon, whom he met during Fashion Week in Milan -- during his time apart from Darcey in 2019.
Darcey's two foreign love affairs broke her heart, but maybe the third time will be the charm and things will be different with Georgi, a hunky Bulgarian.
"We started talking while I was going through my ups and downs, but it was all just very friendly and not flirtatious at all. So after Tom and I broke up, I took my time to heal before deciding to meet [Georgi]," Darcey shared with EW.
"We just had a lot of fun together. We were friends first but when we finally met, there was an instant attraction," Darcey said.
"It was almost like we were a couple already, in a sense. We had established a friendship and then it was suddenly like, 'Woosh, what is this?' and 'Oh my God, I've never felt like this.' It's been an amazing journey."
Darcey confirmed Georgi, whom she calls her "sexy Bulgarian," actually lives in the United States, which could be a nice change of pace for the blonde mother of two girls from Connecticut.
"He does live here. It's so much easier with him being close by, and he's got everything that I like. He's Bulgarian and he's been really amazing. He lives in the D.C./Virginia area and he's a great guy," Darcey explained.
When asked how her relationship with Georgi differs from her previous romances with Tom and Jesse, Darcey replied, "Oh gosh, those two can't even compare."
"[Georgi is] really one-of-a-kind. He's so genuine and compassionate and very affectionate. He really dotes over me. He's very much a relationship type of guy. Plus he's sexy and hot on the outside and on the inside he's so loving," Darcey explained.
"He gives me a lot of attention and he's very, very sweet. He also has a very calm demeanor and we just have a lot of fun together. What I love the most about being with him is that I can just be myself."
"I let my hair down, make-up or no make-up," she added. "We're very compatible and everything just fits."
While Darcey wouldn't flat out admit she's "in love" with Georgi, she did tell EW, "There's a lot of love there, I'll tell you that! All kinds of love."
Darcey teased fans might also "maybe" or "possibly" see a wedding on the sisters' new spinoff.
However, Stacey will be shown welcoming her fiance of five years, Florian Sukaj, into the United States on a K-1 visa with the intent to marry him within 90 Days on Darcey & Stacey.
Regardless of whether Georgi turns out to be The One for Darcey and Stacey ends up marrying Florian, Darcey assured viewers, "In the end, Stacey and I will always have each others' back and will hopefully inspire both women and men that have gone through relationship problems and drama."
TLC also released a trailer for Darcey & Stacey, which shows Darcey FaceTiming Georgi while in a bubble bath.
Darcey says in a confessional she's ready to open her heart again after two bad breakups, and then she and Georgi are shown meeting in a public location. (And Georgi had a big bouquet of flowers in hand).
"I feel like I'm falling in love again," Darcey gushes in the trailer. "I can't help it! He's a hot, sexy Bulgarian guy."
After a clip shows Darcey and Georgi cuddling in bed together, she admits to the cameras, "It's almost too good to be true."
But there will be conflict, as Darcey later begs Georgi to show her that he loves her and then cries in Stacey's arms.
Rumors Darcey and Stacey were getting their own spinoff had surfaced earlier this year, and photos showing Darcey filming in Rhode Island had circulated online in June.
The Newport Buzz, a news website for the Newport, RI area, shared several photos of Darcey filming on a beach on Instagram on June 22 and captioned the shots, "@90dayfiance shooting today in Little Compton. It appears to be a @darceysilva episode. @jamieshakes."
The following day, The Newport Buzz also posted additional Instagram photos showing Darcey apparently on a boating date with a man, and one of them captured the pair holding hands.
"@90dayfiance shooting today off of Tiverton!," NewportBuzz wrote alongside the slideshow. "#90dayfiance #newportri #newportbuzz #tivertonri #realitytv #tlc #latitude."
The @187AnonymousGossipp Instagram account revealed at the time the mystery man was Georgi Rusev, whose Instagram bio reads, "Import Bulgarian rose oil."
@187AnonymousGossipp captioned the pictures of Darcey and Georgi on a boat, "Darceys going to put us through another one of her relationships. Whos ready for this train wreck?? He looks kind of cute here.. (this is @georgi.rusev.star btw)."
"One of the reasons for the success of the 90 Day franchise is the raw, real and captivating individuals who share their stories with us. Darcey and Stacey don't hold back -- they live life out loud. We cannot wait to share their next chapter in this all-new series," TLC President Howard Lee said in a recent statement.
Darcey & Stacey is being produced by Sharp Entertainment and coming on the heels of the highest-rated season ever of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth edition.