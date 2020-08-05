'90 Day Fiance' star Colt slams Larissa's physical transformation: "She's more plastic now than woman"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/05/2020
90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson says he can barely recognize Larissa Dos Santos Lima after all the plastic surgery she's had, noting that his ex-wife appears to be "more plastic than woman" at this point.
Colt and Debbie didn't hold back when sharing their thoughts on Larissa's physical transformation since she and Colt divorced last year.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Larissa admitted to having work done on her nose, lips, cheek bones and chin, Larissa said she made her butt "bigger" and also had a lot of Botox in her face.
"I didn't know [she had all that work done]. I watched the episode like you when she listed all the stuff she changed. And I was like, 'That's a lot!' When I was with her, I think all she wanted was a breast augmentation," Colt, 36, toldEntertainment Tonight in a recent interview with his mother Debbie.
"And her lips," Debbie added.
"But when she went through that list -- she's more plastic now than woman, honestly, at this point," Colt said. "I don't understand it."
"And she said she's not through yet," Debbie noted, adding, "She looks totally different."
Colt insisted, "I just hope by the end she's really happy with everything she's done to herself."
When ET asked Colt and Debbie if Larissa is even capable of being happy with her appearance, Debbie shook her head "no," but Colt declined comment.
Colt, however, opened up more about Larissa's physical changes in a separate interview withUs Weekly.
"I don't recognize her," Colt confessed to Us. "I mean I looked at the wedding photos I have of her and was like, 'This is not the same person.'"
Colt also expressed shock over how "quickly" Larissa changed her looks. He apparently hasn't seen Larissa since their January 2019 split, a good year-and-a-half ago.
"So, to me, she literally looks like a different person," Colt admitted.
Larissa first showed off her "dramatic beauty makeover" in February 2019 on Instagram, Us reported.
"Gotta look and feel my absolute best now that I'm back on the dating scene," Larissa reportedly wrote one month after Colt filed for divorce from her.
Colt from Las Vegas, NV, initially appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with Larissa, and the pair went on to star on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Colt and Larissa got married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but their relationship took a nosedive due to serious arguments and Larissa accusing Colt of cheating on her.
A big fight in January 2019 at Colt's home he shares with Debbie resulted in Larissa getting arrested for the third time for domestic violence. It was the final straw for Colt, who subsequently filed for divorce in Clark County Court.
Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, and then Colt eventually moved on with Jess Caroline, another outspoken and confident Brazilian whom Colt met in Las Vegas while she was temporarily living in the United States and working as an au pair in Chicago.
Colt and Jess are now starring on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on TLC, and Debbie -- who was afraid Jess was after Colt for a green card and his money when they first met -- has been shown trying to get to know Jess.
Meanwhile, Larissa got back together with her ex-boyfriend, Eric Nichols, whom she dated right after her divorce from Colt but split from in September of last year.
Once she and Eric reconciled, however, Larissa was devastated to learn in the latest episode that Eric had trashed her to his friends and family when they were apart.
Larissa even discovered Eric allegedly got together with Colt one night at Colt's house and made fun of Larissa and shared details of their sexual experiences with her.
Regardless of what the future holds, Colt and Debbie told ET that they wish nothing but happiness for Larissa.
"I think Larissa needs to be happy with her inner-self, and I think she has a lot of work to do on that," Debbie said.
"I really hope she finds her peace; that's all that I really want, to be honest with everyone," Colt noted.
Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? currently airs on Sunday nights at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.