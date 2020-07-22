'90 Day Fiance' star Colt Johnson's mom Debbie: I'd choose Larissa Dos Santos Lima over Jess Caroline as the better person!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/22/2020
90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson's mother Debbie says that although she clashed with Larissa Dos Santos Lima while she was married to Colt, she actually prefers Larissa to Jess Caroline, Colt's new girlfriend.
During a joint interview with Colt, Debbie was asked whether she views Larissa or Jess as the more trustworthy and overall good person, Entertainment Tonight reported.
Colt looked at his mother with his eyes wide open, seemingly in shock over her response.
"Yeah, I know," Debbie said. "That's really bad, but yeah."
Colt from Las Vegas, NV, initially appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with Larissa, and the pair went on to star on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Colt and Larissa got married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but their relationship took a nosedive due to serious arguments and Larissa accusing Colt of cheating on her.
A big fight in January 2019 at Colt's home he shares with Debbie resulted in Larissa getting arrested for the third time for domestic violence. It was the final straw for Colt, who subsequently filed for divorce in Clark County Court.
Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, and then Colt apparently moved on with Jess, another outspoken and confident Brazilian whom Colt met while she was temporarily living in the United States and working as an au pair in Chicago.
Colt and Jess are now starring on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on TLC, and Debbie -- who was afraid Jess was after Colt for a green card and his money when they first met -- has been shown trying to get to know Jess and give her the benefit of the doubt.
"Larissa's evil, but she's honest and evil," Debbie explained to ET. "I'm not going to say that, she's not evil. She's just -- I trust Larissa because I know her."
"You've spent more time with her," Colt said, trying to reason why Debbie would choose Larissa over Jess.
"Yeah," Debbie agreed, "and I know what [Larissa is] about. Jess is a total mystery to me."
Debbie also confirmed she believes Jess is more dishonest than Larissa, saying, "Jess is out there."
"I like Jess but I don't think she's the right person for Colt, going in that situation," Debbie said. "I think Colt needs to spend a lot of time seeing what's out there, who's out there and finding out what he really wants in his life or a partner."
Debbie added that she just didn't think Jess was "quite right" for her beloved son.
"Because, I think she's a party person -- [Colt is] not... She doesn't really want to commit to a marriage, but she wants a marriage, but she doesn't want to commit to one," Debbie continued.
"Still trying to figure out what's going on with her... They're so opposite, it's not a good match."
Debbie, however, still wouldn't call herself a fan of Larissa.
Debbie, in fact, told ET that she "didn't think it was very nice" of Larissa to warn Jess about her and Colt over the phone, as shown on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s currently-airing season.
As viewers saw in a recent episode of the spinoff, Larissa called Jess and alleged that Colt is a manipulator and "demon," while Debbie is "insane" and "a wolf."
"I wouldn't do that to her," Debbie insisted. "And she claimed Colt and I are dead to her, but she keeps bringing us up and she keeps interfering with his life, apparently."
"Yeah, for us being dead to her, she sure mentions us a lot," Colt added of Larissa.
"She must have a Ouija board or something... I haven't spoken to Larissa since literally the day she left [my] house a long time ago. I still feel neutral towards Larissa... We never had a resolution, but I don't even know at this point if that matters... At the end of the day, I want her to be happy."
And Debbie apparently believes Colt will find happiness once he finds a woman "who is truly in love with him."
"I want it to be a relationship where they can count on each other and be there for each other, like each other, and communicate with each other. And so far, he hasn't had that," Debbie shared, clearly hinting that Colt and Jess' relationship did not work out.