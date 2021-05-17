Colt gushed about how Vanessa "never really wanted to change" him and he can be himself around her and be confident in who he is.
"It's just the best feeling in the world, honestly," Colt gushed.
Colt filed for divorce from Larissa -- with whom he starred on Season 6 of90 Day Fiance and Season 4 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- in January 2019 after an explosive fight in his Las Vegas home. Larissa quickly moved on with her rumored fiance Eric Nichols.
Colt finalized his divorce from Larissa in April 2019, and Vanessa's divorce from her ex-husband, True Maudsley, became official in November 2020.
Once his divorce was finalized, Colt struck up a romance with Jessica Caroline and the pair starred on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
"After my divorce from Larissa, I wanted to date Vanessa immediately. I was like, 'Hey, want to try it?' And she wasn't interested," Colt explained on the Tell-All special of the TLC spinoff's fifth season.
Vanessa then shared, "He did ask me to be his girlfriend, and I said, 'No,' and then I kind of started dating somebody else and he got upset."
Vanessa reportedly said at the time Colt was not her type and she likes "bearded tattooed men." She supposedly couldn't see past Colt's looks.
Colt admitted on the show he had sex with Vanessa one time but didn't tell Jess, who never trusted Vanessa during her short-lived romance with Colt that ended in October 2019.
"Okay, after I came back from Brazil, I cheated on Jess with Vanessa. I'm sorry, Jess," Colt confessed on the Happily Ever After? Tell-All, later adding, "And then after we broke up, [Jess], I slept with [Vanessa] some more."
Jess asked Colt why he started dating her when he clearly loved Vanessa all along, and Colt replied, "Because Vanessa said, 'No.' If she said, 'Yes,' I would've dated her in a second. I'm sorry that you were in a sh-tty relationship with me. It was a summer fling."
Vanessa said on the Tell-All she liked Colt only "as a best friend" because she "wouldn't trust him as a boyfriend." Colt, however, insisted he had never cheated on Larissa.
Although Colt and Vanessa insisted they were just friends for months, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand down a Las Vegas street in September 2020.