90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson's fiancee Vanessa Guerra admits she's still struggling with Colt's high sex drive and he needs to meet her halfway.

"He's still a horny teenager! I swear, I don't understand it," Vanessa told Us Weekly with a laugh of Colt's desire to have sex constantly.

"I mean, I'm trying to compromise, but I don't think I'm still up to that five times a day thing. That's too much for me."

Colt and Vanessa were shown getting engaged on a dock at Big Bear Lake in Southern California during the finale of 90 Day: The Single Life on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service last week.

Colt told the magazine how he and Vanessa actually got engaged on November 1, 2020 after only one month of dating. (Colt was spotted filming proposing marriage, however, on November 26).

Colt and Vanessa's intimacy issues were a storyline on 90 Day: The Single Life, which began streaming in February, and Colt said he and Vanessa are "always going to have to work on" it.

"I just feel like it's something that we have to work on. I guess, it's two parts, really," explained Colt, who is seemingly ready to marry Vanessa as soon as she's willing to walk down the aisle.

"I think just meeting in the middle and understanding it's not just a one-sided [problem is important]," Colt shared.

"I feel like in my last marriage everything was just one-sided... I think just meeting in the middle and finding compromise [is how we'll deal with it]... and working on it day to day."

Vanessa also shared how she and Colt are "handling it pretty well," referring to their intimacy issues and differences in the bedroom.

"I think if it was something we couldn't resolve, we would see that and end any type of relationship," Colt explained.

"Absolutely," Vanessa agreed.

Colt previously admitted to having unrealistic expectations in his first marriage to Larissa Dos Santos Lima, which is something he's trying to change about himself the second time around.

"Definitely, you know, the sex stuff and intimacy, a lot of things. I feel like I wasn't really loving myself or caring for myself a lot in the past," Colt said.

"And more recently I focused more inward so that I don't need to rely on other people so much."

After learning a lot from his failed marriage to Larissa, Colt added, "I think moving forward in any relationship I have with anybody, I'll just be able to handle anything better."

Colt said it's all about "working together, communicating and making sure we're on the same page."

Colt added that he and Vanessa also have "an understanding that [one] partner doesn't necessarily have to fulfill everything for the other individual."

"I think in my last marriage, I expected a lot from the other person and this time I'm going to have more realistic expectations," Colt continued.

Vanessa chimed in that she and Colt are "very good at communicating."

"We can communicate very well," Colt echoed. "We can fight, but [then] we can resolve our issues and move on."

Colt gushed about how Vanessa "never really wanted to change" him and he can be himself around her and be confident in who he is.

"It's just the best feeling in the world, honestly," Colt gushed.

Colt filed for divorce from Larissa -- with whom he starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- in January 2019 after an explosive fight in his Las Vegas home. Larissa quickly moved on with her rumored fiance Eric Nichols.

Colt finalized his divorce from Larissa in April 2019, and Vanessa's divorce from her ex-husband, True Maudsley, became official in November 2020.

Once his divorce was finalized, Colt struck up a romance with Jessica Caroline and the pair starred on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

"After my divorce from Larissa, I wanted to date Vanessa immediately. I was like, 'Hey, want to try it?' And she wasn't interested," Colt explained on the Tell-All special of the TLC spinoff's fifth season.

Vanessa then shared, "He did ask me to be his girlfriend, and I said, 'No,' and then I kind of started dating somebody else and he got upset."

Vanessa reportedly said at the time Colt was not her type and she likes "bearded tattooed men." She supposedly couldn't see past Colt's looks.

Colt admitted on the show he had sex with Vanessa one time but didn't tell Jess, who never trusted Vanessa during her short-lived romance with Colt that ended in October 2019.

"Okay, after I came back from Brazil, I cheated on Jess with Vanessa. I'm sorry, Jess," Colt confessed on the Happily Ever After? Tell-All, later adding, "And then after we broke up, [Jess], I slept with [Vanessa] some more."

Jess asked Colt why he started dating her when he clearly loved Vanessa all along, and Colt replied, "Because Vanessa said, 'No.' If she said, 'Yes,' I would've dated her in a second. I'm sorry that you were in a sh-tty relationship with me. It was a summer fling."

Vanessa said on the Tell-All she liked Colt only "as a best friend" because she "wouldn't trust him as a boyfriend." Colt, however, insisted he had never cheated on Larissa.

Although Colt and Vanessa insisted they were just friends for months, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand down a Las Vegas street in September 2020.

Jess went on to wed a man named Brian Hanvey, and Larissa and Eric engagement rumors sparked in late March.

