'90 Day Fiance' star Colt Johnson's fiancee Vanessa Guerra explains her engagement hesitation: "I thought, 'Not this again!'"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/12/2021
90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson and his fiancee Vanessa Guerra are dishing on Colt's marriage proposal and why Vanessa seemed so hesitant to accept an engagement ring.
Colt, who finalized his divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima in April 2019, and Vanessa, whose divorce from True Maudsley became official in November 2020, were shown getting engaged on Sunday night's finale of 90 Day: The Single Life on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service.
Colt, 35, shared withUs Weekly how he and Vanessa actually got engaged on November 1, 2020 after only one month of dating. (Colt was spotted filming proposing marriage, however, on November 26).
When reflecting back on the marriage proposal, which took place on a dock at Big Bear Lake in Southern California, Vanessa explained why she was so nervous about saying "yes."
"I thought, 'Not this again!'" Vanessa recalled with a laugh. "I mean, he's known for proposing to everybody."
After splitting up with Larissa, Colt nearly asked his ex-girlfriend Jessica Caroline for her hand in marriage. Colt had asked Jessica's father in Brazil for his blessing, but Colt and Jess broke up before their relationship progressed to the next level.
"Yeah, I was nervous. I didn't really know what to say," Vanessa said. "I think I asked, I don't know how many questions, [including], 'Are you sure?' That was the main one."
Colt joked about being on bended knee "for one hour" as Vanessa grilled him with questions and expressed concern over how they had been going through problems.
"He was just like, 'Can you just give me an answer now?!'" Vanessa said with laughter.
Colt and Vanessa revealed they had discussed marriage and Vanessa's ideal engagement ring just a few weeks before Colt popped the question.
Vanessa told the magazine she was in no rush because Colt had "proposed to Larissa in what, five days of knowing her? So, I know he doesn't take his time."
"I am someone who [will] procrastinate a little bit though, so I can drag something on for years," she added.
Colt said although he recognized there was a chance Vanessa might reject his marriage proposal, he thought their time at Bear Lake was the perfect opportunity to take his shot.
"I was going back and forth in my mind. You know, let me tell ya. I felt like it was perfect and at the right time," Colt told Us.
"I was going to ask her the night before actually, but then I said, 'No, no.'"
Vanessa agreed that the night before was "definitely not the right time" for whatever reason, and Colt shared how the pair's romantic picnic and deep conversation at the lake made him feel "so close" to Vanessa in a way he's "never felt before."
"And I just knew," Colt confirmed, adding, "I really thought I might scare Vanessa away and that would just end our friendship or relationship. And that was a real chance I had to take, but I felt like I had to do it."
Vanessa noted, "He got me crying a little bit! And I don't cry very often."
"So yeah, I just felt like everything was right -- and I just had to push the button and do it," Colt explained. "I knew that I didn't want to lose her and I wanted to keep her and tell her that I loved her and want to spend the rest of my life with her."
As for how Colt's mother Debbie Johnson feels about her son's engagement, Vanessa told Us that Debbie is "super happy" about the news.
"I was nervous about that one. I was, like, 'Oh, what's she going to think?' She was very, very happy," Vanessa gushed.
Colt confessed Debbie "had some reservations" before he proposed marriage but she was ultimately "very, very happy" things worked out.
Colt and Vanessa apparently shared the news of their engagement with only close family and friends in November.
Colt filed for divorce from his first wife, Larissa -- with whom he also starred on Season 4 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- in January 2019 after an explosive fight in his Las Vegas home. Larissa quickly moved on with her rumored fiance Eric Nichols.
Once his divorce was finalized, Colt struck up a romance with Jessica Caroline and the pair starred on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
"After my divorce from Larissa, I wanted to date Vanessa immediately. I was like, 'Hey, want to try it?' And she wasn't interested," Colt explained on the Tell-All special of the TLC spinoff's fifth season.
Vanessa then shared, "He did ask me to be his girlfriend, and I said, 'No,' and then I kind of started dating somebody else and he got upset."
Vanessa reportedly said at the time Colt was not her type and she likes "bearded tattooed men." She supposedly couldn't see past Colt's looks.
Colt admitted on the show he had sex with Vanessa one time but didn't tell Jess, who never trusted Vanessa during her short-lived romance with Colt that ended in October 2019.
"Okay, after I came back from Brazil, I cheated on Jess with Vanessa. I'm sorry, Jess," Colt confessed on the Happily Ever After? Tell-All, later adding, "And then after we broke up, [Jess], I slept with [Vanessa] some more."
Jess asked Colt why he started dating her when he clearly loved Vanessa all along, and Colt replied, "Because Vanessa said, 'No.' If she said, 'Yes,' I would've dated her in a second. I'm sorry that you were in a sh-tty relationship with me. It was a summer fling."
Vanessa said on the Tell-All she liked Colt only "as a best friend" because she "wouldn't trust him as a boyfriend." Colt, however, insisted he had never cheated on Larissa.
Although Colt and Vanessa insisted they were just friends for months, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand down a Las Vegas street in September 2020.