90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Colt Johnson is teasing what's to come in his relationship with Jess Caroline on Season 5, saying that their romance was "a rebound" for him after his failed marriage to Larissa Dos Santos.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season has featured Colt from Las Vegas and Jess from Brazil getting to know each other while Jess was temporarily living in the United States and working as an au pair in Chicago.

Despite only hanging out in person a couple of times, Colt insisted he was falling in love with Jess and vice versa. However, Colt's mother Debbie was wary Jess was using Colt for a green card and to stay in the United States, and the two women didn't get off to a good start when they first met.

"Let me tell you, a lot has happened, a lot is going on in my life," Colt told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.

"And that's what's great about this season is that there's a lot of that, actually. It goes in really interesting directions."

Colt teased his relationship with Jess might be over by saying, "You're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may not end up with or who I become."

"Rebound central," Colt added, according to ET.

"I feel like I've been running since I married Larissa, or before that, and I'm still running. I think I'm getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we'll see what happens next."

Colt initially appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with Larissa, and the pair went on to star on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Colt and Larissa got married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but their relationship took a nosedive due to frequent arguing and Larissa accusing Colt of cheating on her.

A big fight in January 2019 at Colt's home he shares with Debbie resulted in Larissa getting arrested for the third time for domestic violence. It was the final straw for Colt, who subsequently filed for divorce in Clark County Court.

Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, and then Colt apparently moved on with Jess, another outspoken and confident Brazilian.

However, Colt didn't fall for Jess until after he had a sexual encounter with Vanessa Guerra, whom he met while still married to Larissa.

Colt claimed Vanessa was a good friend at the time of his divorce from Larissa and Vanessa helped him through all that.

Colt has referred to Vanessa as his best friend on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, but he also confessed to having a "crush" on her -- although he said Vanessa didn't reciprocate romantic feelings for him.

When ET asked Colt to reveal the status of his relationship with Vanessa now, Colt kept repeating how they're just friends and always will be friends.

Colt even went as far as to say he and Vanessa are "kindred spirits."

"She's someone in my life I can always count on," Colt shared. "But we'll see. Right now, I just want to see what's going to happen with everything else."

But Debbie said she "absolutely" and "definitely" likes Vanessa. In fact, Debbie admitted Vanessa would probably be a great match for her son.

"I think so. I think so," Debbie noted. "But they're really good friends. Maybe eventually -- I think you need to be friends in a solid relationship, so who knows. You never know."

Debbie apparently isn't a fan of Jess at all and actually considers Larissa to be a more trustworthy and overall good person of the two ladies.

"Larissa's evil, but she's honest and evil... Jess is out there," Debbie said.

Regardless of whether Colt is currently in a relationship or single, he insisted to ET, "I'm happy right now, let me tell ya."

"I feel like I've gone through a lot, especially in quarantine and everything," Colt elaborated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I've lost some weight and am just trying to figure myself out."

Colt appeared on a late April episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined and revealed to viewers at the time he had lost his job.

"I'm still unemployed and there are large amounts of uncertainty," Colt admitted to ET.

"I don't know where my future will go or what I will be doing. But even though I don't know anything, I'm starting to figure out who I am, and I'm okay with that."

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which aired on Sunday night, Colt and Debbie were shown preparing to meet Jess' parents and family at a barbecue.

But Debbie and Jess had a terrible first meeting because Debbie was exhausted from her travels and Jess considered Debbie rude and grumpy.

When Debbie managed to get a moment alone with Jess, Debbie also peppered Jess with questions about her intentions and goals for the future.

Jess felt Debbie was overprotective and overbearing, and Jess was starting to understand why Larissa had warned her over the phone that Debbie is "a wolf" and "insane."

Debbie believed Larissa had used Colt to come to the United States and so she said she didn't want to see that happen to her son again.

"I don't think Jess understands the type of bond that Colt and I have. If she tries to break it, she's going to be in for a rude awakening," Debbie told the cameras.

