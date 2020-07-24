'90 Day Fiance' star Colt Johnson calls Jess Caroline a "rebound" after Larissa Dos Santos and teases relationship status
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/24/2020
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Colt Johnson is teasing what's to come in his relationship with Jess Caroline on Season 5, saying that their romance was "a rebound" for him after his failed marriage to Larissa Dos Santos.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season has featured Colt from Las Vegas and Jess from Brazil getting to know each other while Jess was temporarily living in the United States and working as an au pair in Chicago.
Despite only hanging out in person a couple of times, Colt insisted he was falling in love with Jess and vice versa. However, Colt's mother Debbie was wary Jess was using Colt for a green card and to stay in the United States, and the two women didn't get off to a good start when they first met.
"Let me tell you, a lot has happened, a lot is going on in my life," Colt toldEntertainment Tonight in a recent interview.
"And that's what's great about this season is that there's a lot of that, actually. It goes in really interesting directions."
Colt teased his relationship with Jess might be over by saying, "You're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may not end up with or who I become."
"Rebound central," Colt added, according to ET.
"I feel like I've been running since I married Larissa, or before that, and I'm still running. I think I'm getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we'll see what happens next."
Colt initially appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with Larissa, and the pair went on to star on Season 4 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Colt and Larissa got married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but their relationship took a nosedive due to frequent arguing and Larissa accusing Colt of cheating on her.
A big fight in January 2019 at Colt's home he shares with Debbie resulted in Larissa getting arrested for the third time for domestic violence. It was the final straw for Colt, who subsequently filed for divorce in Clark County Court.
Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, and then Colt apparently moved on with Jess, another outspoken and confident Brazilian.
However, Colt didn't fall for Jess until after he had a sexual encounter with Vanessa Guerra, whom he met while still married to Larissa.
Colt claimed Vanessa was a good friend at the time of his divorce from Larissa and Vanessa helped him through all that.
Colt has referred to Vanessa as his best friend on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, but he also confessed to having a "crush" on her -- although he said Vanessa didn't reciprocate romantic feelings for him.
When ET asked Colt to reveal the status of his relationship with Vanessa now, Colt kept repeating how they're just friends and always will be friends.
Colt even went as far as to say he and Vanessa are "kindred spirits."
"She's someone in my life I can always count on," Colt shared. "But we'll see. Right now, I just want to see what's going to happen with everything else."