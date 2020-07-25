'90 Day Fiance' star Colt Johnson admits he's attracted to exotic women and drama -- "It's like a drug at this point"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/25/2020
90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson admits he loves to have a little crazy in his relationships and he's attracted to women that bring drama into his life.
ADVERTISEMENT
Colt, who is currently starring on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with Jess Caroline, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how one of his flaws is being drawn to women he tends to fight with.
"I think part of the drama -- the fire and passion -- is something that I love," Colt confessed in a joint interview with his mother Debbie.
"I honestly think that dating an American girl that grew up down the street is not even something I can do at this point, because I feel like I need that extra level of excitement."
"It's like a drug at this point," Colt added. "I need to work on that though, let me tell ya!"
90 Day Fiance viewers have been taken on a wild ride in Colt's love life, beginning with his marriage to Brazilian bombshell Larissa Dos Santos Lima with whom he starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 4 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Colt and Larissa got married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but Colt filed for divorce in January 2019 after the pair got into an explosive fight at Colt's Las Vegas home and Larissa was arrested for domestic violence for the third time.
Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, and then Colt apparently moved on with Jess, another outspoken and fiery Brazilian.
"Jess and I, we're very hot and cold. We fight, we're passionate. I feel like a lot of our relationship is passion," Colt shared.
"I mean, I like it," Colt said of getting serious with Jess so quickly.
"I like talking about future stuff. I think I romanticize a lot in my life, so, thinking about future and family -- hypothetical -- it's interesting, it's fun. It's more fun to talk about life in the future with someone than it is [to be] miserable."
"So anytime we can actually connect is like when we talk about future stuff," he added, "because we have something to look forward to."
But Debbie thought it was way too much, too soon -- and she had assumed Colt didn't even want kids. Debbie therefore grew worried Jess was trying to lock Colt down for his money and to gain American citizenship.
Jess was also very open about her sexuality and wanting to make love to Colt after reuniting with him in her home country.
Although Colt confessed to being focused on the physical early on in relationships, Debbie said she thought Jess was the culprit.
"It's an important part, but I don't think you should jump into it right away," Debbie said of sex in a relationship.