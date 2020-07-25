90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson admits he loves to have a little crazy in his relationships and he's attracted to women that bring drama into his life.

Colt, who is currently starring on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with Jess Caroline, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how one of his flaws is being drawn to women he tends to fight with. 

"I think part of the drama -- the fire and passion -- is something that I love," Colt confessed in a joint interview with his mother Debbie.

"I honestly think that dating an American girl that grew up down the street is not even something I can do at this point, because I feel like I need that extra level of excitement."

"It's like a drug at this point," Colt added. "I need to work on that though, let me tell ya!"

90 Day Fiance viewers have been taken on a wild ride in Colt's love life, beginning with his marriage to Brazilian bombshell Larissa Dos Santos Lima with whom he starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Colt and Larissa got married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but Colt filed for divorce in January 2019 after the pair got into an explosive fight at Colt's Las Vegas home and Larissa was arrested for domestic violence for the third time.

Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, and then Colt apparently moved on with Jess, another outspoken and fiery Brazilian.

"Jess and I, we're very hot and cold. We fight, we're passionate. I feel like a lot of our relationship is passion," Colt shared.

Debbie saw red flags and warning signs right away when Colt fell hard and fast for Jess, who was temporarily living in the United States on a visa and working in Chicago as an au pair at the time.

And Colt admitted to ET he does have the tendency to focus on a sexual attraction with a woman in the beginning stages of a relationship opposed to developing good communication and a deep connection.

"I see a pretty girl and I'm like, 'Hello!'... I do feel I've always been easily..." Colt began.

"You are attracted to people without you even really knowing them," Debbie interjected.

"If I see a pretty girl, it is definitely something that is a weakness for me," Colt noted.

Debbie said she believes Jess "tracked [Colt] down and went after him" as a way to potentially obtain a green card and stay in America permanently.

As shown on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Debbie flew with Colt to Brazil in order to meet Jess and her family.

While Debbie thought Jess was cute and nice upon first meeting the bubbly Brazilian, Debbie was quickly turned off by a conversation Colt had with Jess in the car ride over to their hotel.

Colt and his girlfriend not only discussed having children together in front of Debbie, but the pair also threw out potential baby names after only hanging out together a couple of times.

"I mean, I like it," Colt said of getting serious with Jess so quickly.

"I like talking about future stuff. I think I romanticize a lot in my life, so, thinking about future and family -- hypothetical -- it's interesting, it's fun. It's more fun to talk about life in the future with someone than it is [to be] miserable."

"So anytime we can actually connect is like when we talk about future stuff," he added, "because we have something to look forward to."

But Debbie thought it was way too much, too soon -- and she had assumed Colt didn't even want kids. Debbie therefore grew worried Jess was trying to lock Colt down for his money and to gain American citizenship.

Jess was also very open about her sexuality and wanting to make love to Colt after reuniting with him in her home country.

Although Colt confessed to being focused on the physical early on in relationships, Debbie said she thought Jess was the culprit.

"It's an important part, but I don't think you should jump into it right away," Debbie said of sex in a relationship.

Also during Colt and Debbie's interview, Colt teased the current status of his relationship with Jess and Debbie confessed she'd prefer Larissa over Jess in her son's life.

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which aired on Sunday night, Colt and Debbie were shown preparing to meet Jess' parents and family at a barbecue in Brazil.

But Debbie and Jess had a terrible first meeting because Debbie was exhausted from her travels and Jess considered Debbie rude and grumpy.

When Debbie managed to get a moment alone with Jess, Debbie also peppered Jess with questions about her intentions and goals for the future.

Jess felt Debbie was overprotective and overbearing, and Jess was starting to understand why Larissa had warned her over the phone that Debbie is "a wolf" and "insane."

Debbie believed Larissa had used Colt to come to the United States and so she said she didn't want to see that happen to her son again.

"I don't think Jess understands the type of bond that Colt and I have. If she tries to break it, she's going to be in for a rude awakening," Debbie told the cameras.

To read 90 Day Fiance spoilers on whether Colt and Jess are still dating, click here.

