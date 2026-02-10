During a break from filming, co-star Greta Lin told Chloe that Luke -- who had revealed he's back living in the United States while his wife remains in Colombia -- was staring at her during the Tell All and seemed infatuated with her.
Chloe then told the cameras, "Luke actually messaged me saying, 'Hey, are we grabbing a drink tonight? What are you doing?'"
During a recent episode of the "Pink Shade: Reality TV with MP" podcast, host Mary Payne asked Chloe, "I do know you enjoy a pirate-tattoo guy [in Johny], but I can't imagine you'd like a guy in a velvet coat with gold earrings."
Chloe responded of Luke's wardrobe choice, "I mean, I did tell him and ask him why he chose that. But again, can't knock him! He was feeling himself. And I don't know, that wouldn't have been my choice, though, definitely not -- not my type."
Mary pointed out how many 90 Day Fiancefans have been shipping Chloe and Luke as a couple since watching the Tell All on TLC.
"[Luke and Johny] are like polar opposites, and people actually say that [Luke and I] look alike," Chloe shared.
"There's a Reddit thread, and at the Tell All, someone actually brought it up to me and said, 'You guys actually look like siblings' and morphed a photo of us together. I was sick!" Chloe recalled with a laugh.
"I was literally going to be sick. There is no way I look like that, first of all! So stop. It was so weird, I can't. No."
Whenever Chloe spoke, Madelein took an opportunity to shout at her and call her "a wh-re" and "a b-tch."
On Madelein's apparent anger towards her, Chloe said, "I think, honestly, it's totally a jealousy thing. I mean, it has to be! We're similar in age, and I think when there's another attractive female, there's a lot of attention in the room."
Chloe acknowledged how girls can be "so catty" and so Madelein's wild behavior probably just stemmed from jealousy.
"That's what I keep telling myself, because there's literally no other reason -- at all," Chloe said, adding how she never hooked up with Luke or said anything bad about Madelein publicly.
"I think what triggered it must've been how Luke and I were wearing the same color. We did not plan that. I don't know how that happened, but it was spot on. And so I think she saw that and was like, 'Oh, they must be talking,' but never. No."
Chloe joked of Madelein's behavior, "I've never heard a human make noises like that in my entire life."
Chloe also made fun of Luke and Madelein for how they broke up "17,000 times" during the Tell All alone.
Luke explained on the Tell All how the pair had filed a K-1 visa before they got married and found out it had been approved shortly after they exchanged vows.
"Before we filed the paperwork to make [our marriage] legally binding in Colombia, we just decided to go with the K-1 visa process," Luke clarified.