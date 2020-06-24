'90 Day Fiance' star Brittany slams Yazan in Instagram rant and then claims to have been hacked
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/24/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Brittany Banks lashed out at Yazan Abo Horira on Instagram on Wednesday claiming he's a cheater and substance-abuse user, only to claim shortly afterwards her account had been hacked.
Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, has deleted her rant against Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan, on Instagram, but screenshots taken of her post have been circulating on social media.
"Fun facts about us. Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels. Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women," Brittany captioned a photo of the pair, suggesting Yazan is a hypocrite because he went ballistic over the idea of Brittany drinking alcohol on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans. He's on his third one. His favorite pastime is blaming others for his actions. Enjoy."
In the comments section of her post, a follower asked Brittany who manages Yazan's Instagram account since his English was inferior on the show.
"His third girlfriend he chose from his fan base," Brittany replied, according to a screenshot obtained by @187anonymousgossip Instagram account.
When someone criticized Brittany of lying and wrongly getting angry, she wrote on Instagram, "Alright alright settle down kids. Yazan is awake now and if he hears us talking about him he's gonna flip his sh-it. #F-ckTheBrittany."
And finally, Brittany posted Wednesday on her Instagram Stories, "Woke up in a f-ck you mood. Tired of misogynists who think they can groom women. Ima kill all that on behalf of my ladies. F-CK MISOGYNIST. WOMEN ARE QUEENS."
One hour later, however, Brittany posted a silent video of herself posing on Instagram and wrote alongside it, "I was hacked or whatever."
Many 90 Day Fiance fans have pointed out the absurdity of Brittany claiming her account had been hacked when her posts were seemingly a very personal and specific tirade against Yazan.
It's possible TLC reached out to Brittany and reminded her she was in breach of her non-disclosure agreement by providing spoilers that her relationship with Yazan isn't working out or has already ended.
On the second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Yazan said he met the "beautiful" Brittany five months prior to when filming began but obstacles prevented him from traveling to America and so it made more sense for Brittany to move to Jordan to be with him.
Yazan and Brittany claimed to be in love with each other, but they both had drastically different ideas of what their future was going to look like together.
Yazan was desperate for his parents' approval, and so he envisioned marrying Brittany immediately and having her convert to Islam.
Yazan pictured Brittany wearing a hijab in the streets, behaving like a traditional Muslim woman, and toning down her outspoken nature and sex appeal.
But Brittany, an aspiring model, singer and actress, had no intention of changing her appearance, religion or personality for a man.
"I'm such an independent person. I have my own thoughts and feelings, and I don't want to go by any book telling me what to do," Brittany said in a confessional, later adding, "I am definitely going to corrupt him!"
Brittany also didn't want to rush into a wedding, especially considering she was still legally married to her ex-husband by the time her trip to Jordan rolled around.
Brittany, who married a man from Haiti who had been living in the U.S. in 2015, said her husband was "controlling," "not playing nice" and had been taken by ICE and deported.
Brittany hadn't even filed for divorce yet, which happened to be a big secret she was keeping from Yazan, and she anticipated the process to get her divorce finalized would take anywhere from six to 10 months.
In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Yazan flipped out on Brittany in the airport parking lot once she arrived in Jordan because she had a container of alcohol in her luggage.
"Why are you acting crazy?! What's this?! Oh my God. F-ck you! F-ck Brittany! F-ck all the sh-t!" Yazan yelled while throwing up his middle finger at people.
Yazan vented, "I am so stupid. I said before [to Brittany], 'You cannot drink here! And you cannot to talk for people and to hug people.'"
Brittany was taken aback by Yazan's reaction and complained she was "disappointed" and "not proud" of him at all, especially since she had given up so much to be with him.
"Look at her, she is fooling me. What an idiot I am," Yazan complained a distance away from Brittany.
"This is exactly what my parents warned me about. Brittany either doesn't understand or doesn't care about the traditions or the country I live in."
Brittany said alcohol was not prohibited in Yazan's country and she did respect his culture and choices.
"But I am not Muslim. Seeing this behavior makes me second guess moving here. It reminded me of the way my ex behaved, and so, if he's going to behave like my ex, then I don't want anything to do with him," Brittany told the cameras.