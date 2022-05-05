'90 Day Fiance' star Biniyam Shibre's sister Mimi Shibre slams show as "fake and racist"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/05/2022
90 Day Fiance star Biniyam Shibre's sister Mimi Shibre has called out the show for allegedly being "fake and racist" as well as TLC producers for being manipulative.
On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance's ninth season, viewers watched Biniyam's other sister Wish Shibre throw a red drink in Biniyam's wife Ariela Weinberg's face following a heated discussion about Biniyam's plans to leave his family and friends in Ethiopia and move to the United States.
Mimi took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 1 and posted a video of her drinking with a woman who appears to be a 90 Day Fiance producer.
"When they [kick it] with u just to go and edit the narrative," Mimi wrote over the video, according to a screenshot obtained byIn Touch Weekly.
"When they begged to give u a platform to reveal some insane ass secrets. #anythingforviews I guess."
And in a second post, Mimi reportedly uploaded a photo of the 90 Day Fiance logo and slashed a giant "X" across the series' title.
"The most fake and racist show in the name of reality," Mimi captioned the image.
In Touch reached out to TLC for a comment but they did not immediately respond.
Ariela, a 30-year-old former freelancer from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 31-year-old dancer and martial arts instructor from Ethiopia, first appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and have a child together named Aviel or "Avi" for short.
The couple is currently starring on 90 Day Fiance's ninth season, and the latest episode featured the pair celebrating the approval of their K-1 visa, which Ariela had applied for a couple of months after Avi's birth just in case they wanted to leave Ethiopia.
Ariela and Biniyam, who still struggled with trust and communication issues, intended to move to America together in just three days for a fresh start. Ariela also looked forward to Biniyam leaving his alleged bad influences in his native country.
Biniyam felt that if he wanted to be with his son, he didn't have a choice but to move to the United States.
"Even if I don't love her, I will go. But we love each other and have something good. And I hope good things will come in the future," Biniyam told his friends.
But Biniyam insisted that he was ready for marriage and wanted to be around Avi all the time.
Biniyam said he and Ariela had both grown up a lot and he was happy about the idea of finding new opportunities and living with his fiancee and son in the U.S.
"When Bini moves to the U.S., I don't think 90 days is enough to work out all of the issues that Bini and I have. If the old Bini comes back and he starts partying and going clubbing to avoid dealing with his feelings, I don't think the relationship will survive," Ariela confessed to the cameras.
Ariela expressed how she was glad to leave Ethiopia because she never felt like she had support from Biniyam's family, namely his older sisters. She joked about Biniyam having to deal with stress from her family for once.
However, Biniyam withheld the news of his move from his sisters until the last minute.
"I didn't tell my family because I don't want they tell me, 'Oh don't go,'" Biniyam explained in a confessional. "They pressure me. Because of my last relationship, my family, they want to be protecting me."
Biniyam's last relationship with an American woman ended with the woman leaving Ethiopia with Biniyam's first-born son and never coming back.
Biniyam shared on 90 Day Fiance how he hadn't seen his son from a previous relationship in years, and Biniyam's sisters apparently feared history would repeat itself and Ariela may crush Biniyam's heart.
Once Biniyam broke the news about relocating to America at the music-video premiere for his single "Dancey Dancey," Biniyam's sisters appeared to quickly place the blame on Ariela for not telling them the news sooner.
Ariela insisted she had nothing to do with Biniyam's delay in telling them the plans, but they apparently didn't believe her.
"This is her fault," Wish told producers.
"Like she always manipulates him, you know? She always control him. She's control freak. And he always come and tell us like, he's not happy so, we really scared that what's gonna happen to Biniyam after he leave to the U.S. because we don't trust her."
The argument escalated, with Ariela telling Wish and Mimi they had never treated her nicely or with respect. Ariela didn't feel like a member of their family at all.
"I'm happy that I'm not gonna see you guys anymore. And you know what? I'm not going to marry you guys, I'm marrying Biniyam," Ariela snapped.
Wish then threw the red drink in Ariela's face, which shocked both Ariela and Biniyam.
Ariela pointed out how she was "in shock" and would never be able to fix her relationship with the Ethiopian women.
Meanwhile, Mimi and Wish called Ariela "a psycho" and predicted her romance with Biniyam was not going to last.