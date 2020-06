By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/24/2020



: Before the 90 Days star Avery Warner has revealed Ash Naeck visited her in the United States shortly after she was filmed leaving Australia for the TLC reality series' fourth season.Avery, a 29-year-old dental assistant from Seattle, WA, and Ash, a 38-year-old relationship coach from Melbourne, Australia, bonded for nine months before starring on the spinoff.Avery traveled to meet Ash in person to verify their love was real and could last long-term, but Ash didn't propose marriage before she left, and Avery suggested Ash should only visit her several times a year in America to make things easier for his 10-year-old son Taj.But on the Tell-All reunion special that aired earlier this month, Avery and Ash announced they had split -- but not until after Ash paid Avery a visit at her home, apparently."Not sure if people are aware, but it didn't take long after filming for Ash to get approved for his passport and come to the states. He really enjoyed Seattle," Avery captioned a photo of the pair last week."P.S. Ash and I are actually still great friends. Regardless of the details of our relationship, Ash is still a great person."Avery added, "Here [is] a photo of when Ash came to visit in Seattle."During an earlier Q&A session with his followers on Instagram Stories, Ash was asked to reveal an update on his relationship with Avery given the pair didn't seem to end on the best of terms on : Before the 90 Days' fourth-season Tell All."We have kept a good friendship. She is awesome and funny AF," Ash responded about his current dynamic with Avery, later adding that Avery is "one of a kind."On : Before the 90 Days, Avery worried Ash was too good to be true since he knows exactly how to talk to and treat women as a relationship dating coach. Avery wondered if she had fallen in love with a rehearsed and altered version of Ash that's different from his genuine, true self.Avery therefore traveled to Australia to find out the truth and see if she and Ash could take their relationship to the next level since they both believed they had found true love.But Avery was trying to rebuild trust in their relationship since she claimed Ash had lied about filing for bankruptcy and also about once deleting all signs of her from his social media account.The pair were crazy about each other, but they frequently fought during Avery's time in Australia.Avery was annoyed Ash tended to "sugarcoat things," and she worried he's sexist after listening to a lecture he delivered to single women at a seminar. Ash, on the other hand, constantly felt judged or criticized by Avery rather than emotionally supported.However, Avery still got to meet Taj and Ash's ex-wife Sian.Avery and Taj got along great, but -- after speaking with Sian and hearing her point of view -- Avery determined Ash should stay in Australia for the sake of his son's happiness and only visit her in the United States on occasion, rather than filing for Ash to obtain a K-1 visa and move to America permanently.Ash also didn't pop the question because he wanted to see and get to know Avery in her own element at home with her two-year-old daughter Silver.Ash and Avery were well aware obstacles loomed ahead and long-distance dating wouldn't be easy. For instance, Ash said he had applied for a Tourist Visa two months ago but it could take upwards of a year to receive it.Avery and Ash were confident love could conquer all, but the couple admitted on the Tell-All reunion earlier this month they had split once Avery returned to the United States."There's a lot that played into it. I felt like I wanted to step away and try to gather my thoughts in that process and see how I can navigate my feelings, and in doing that, he decided to step away for good," Avery revealed.When reunion host Shaun Robinson asked Ash why he broke up with Avery, Avery interjected, "Because he lied to my face!"Ash, however, said Avery wanted to take a break and he preferred trying to work things out as a team."How many breaks do you need to take in order to decide what you want to do?" Ash asked Avery.Avery admitted her feelings for Ash were "fading" once she got home and she had major concerns about their relationship."I couldn't really get a real perception of Ash because he's always trying to give you the best side of him," Avery said. "I feel like Ash is concerned about his self-image because it was hard to go really in-depth with him."Ash said that was bullsh-t and then shouted at Avery, "I wasn't authentic with you because I knew you've run away 10 times. You broke up with me; you ghost me for two weeks... Nothing worked."Avery accused Ash of being dishonest multiple times, even when it came to silly things. For instance, Avery claimed Ash had lied to her about following her new diet to show he's supportive and encouraging."That was the reason [we're over]," Ash said, before co-star Lisa Hamme called Avery "petty."Avery noted honesty is extremely important in a relationship and so Ash's lies -- "which had nothing to do with the diet" -- were the final straw for her."Breaking up with her was the hardest thing I have experienced for a long time. And I still love her. That's not going to change," Ash admitted."But future wise, I have to concentrate on myself and my family right now."When Shaun asked Avery what the future might hold for Ash and herself, Avery replied, "I mean, this is a really hard question to ask somebody. I mean, we just separated, and so I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I don't know."Avery also revealed star Tom Brooks had asked her out on a date, which apparently upset Ash."When Tom found out I wasn't in a relationship, he came to me and was like, 'You are very attractive and we can have dinner together, maybe I'm not your type or maybe I am,'" Avery recalled.Ash apparently told Avery that Tom had sent him a screenshot of Avery and Tom's conversation about going on a date, which infuriated Avery and made her angry with Tom, but Ash eventually admitted he had lied in order to have a good excuse for being really angry."Two days after a breakup, it hurts. It hurts," Ash said.Avery determined she couldn't "trust a damn word" out of Ash's mouth and he had lied to her once again.Want more spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our homepage!