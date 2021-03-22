Avery and Omar, who spent more than a year apart following their wedding Lebanon, have seemingly been living together in the United Arab Emirates since late last year. (Avery's December 2020 social media posts suggested they had settled down in Abu Dhabi or Dubai).
But ever since meeting, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple's dream has been to live in America together near Avery's family, and it appears they are well on their way to making that dream come true.
Avery and Omar posted a video on their joint YouTube account that shared their happy news with fans on March 15 titled "Did Omar Get His USA Visa Approved?"
The three-minute video began with Avery showing off Omar's professional look for his big visa interview in Abu Dhabi.
"Oh my gosh, look at him," Avery gushed, as Omar modeled well-ironed khaki pants and a nice blue sweater with a mini American flag in his hand.
"This is Omar for his [visa] interview, let's see the fit. Oh, he even has the matching socks, he's serious today."
While Omar took off for his interview at the embassy, Avery "patiently" waited with one of her gal pals for her husband to return home and reveal the status of his visa.
"This is make it or break it. [We'll] find out if he's coming to America... I'm so nervous!" Avery spoke into her camera.
Although Omar could have called Avery on the phone to share his news, Avery asked him to wait until they could be in person.
"I'm so sorry if the camera is shaky... I almost puked a half-hour ago. I started gagging."
Even fresh air didn't make Avery feel better as she awaited the life-changing news.
"I don't know what to think right now, guys. Like, if he gets approved, he gets to meet my whole family. We get to go to America," Avery explained.
"He gets to see his family, he hasn't seen his brother in almost 10 years and they're like, best friends. And I want that so badly for him. And I miss my cat so bad... [but] he's being well taken care of."
Avery added, "If he doesn't get approved, I'll be so upset."
Finally, Omar arrived home and announced the results of his interview immediately when he walked in the door.
"I got my visa!" Omar shared.
Avery then jumped into her husband's arms and started screaming with pure joy.
"Alexa, play 'Congratulations,'" Avery shouted.
While fans are probably hoping to watch more of Avery and Omar's love story unfold on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, it appears the couple is done with reality TV.
"I know most people want to know what Omar and I are up to but a more private life is a happy life, and believe me we are happy," Avery wrote in a December 22 Instagram post.
Avery has been asked multiple times whether she plans to return to 90 Day Fiance.
"No, we won't be on TV anymore," Avery responded to a question on a December 8 selfie.
Avery -- who was apparently going to school online at the time and is presumably still enrolled in classes -- also wrote to a fan on December 11, "We will not be on TV anymore. We are not on contract any more and we refused any more filming by choice."
During a May 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Avery, a 21-year-old from Columbus, OH, was living by herself while Omar was still living in Syria.
Avery said she and Omar had been married for over a year and were patiently waiting for Omar to be able to come to the United States.
"We had an interview scheduled for a spousal visa for [Omar] to come to the United States on March 30. Unfortunately, just a few days before his interview, we got the news that it was canceled due to COVID-19," Avery revealed.
Avery was growing impatient because she wanted to be reunited with her husband, and so she said, "If he doesn't get to come here within the next six months, we are going to move to the [United Arab Emirates] to Dubai."
However, Avery said it would ruin Omar's chances to come to the United States because she'd no longer be employed in her home country.
Avery was 19-year-old former Christian who converted to Islam, and Omar was a 24-year-old Muslim man and dental student from Latakia, Syria, when they starred on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days last year.
They had met on a Muslim dating app and got engaged just one month after getting to know each other.
Avery then made plans to fly to Lebanon to finally meet her fiance in person and get married.
The couple decided on Lebanon since it was a safer place for them to meet considering there's a war in Syria.
Despite a U.S. travel ban on Syrian citizens, Avery hoped to eventually bring Omar to the United States on a CR-1 visa.
Avery learned if she was going to have any chance of Omar coming to the United States, she couldn't move to Syria because the only thing the government would acknowledge -- if they did acknowledge it -- was the fact the married couple had been forced to live apart from each other.
"If we make that decision to move out of the country, we make that decision for good," Avery told her husband. "We're just giving up America altogether."
Because of the travel ban and visa process, Omar and Avery spent the first year and half of their marriage apart.