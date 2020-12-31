"We had an interview scheduled for a spousal visa for [Omar] to come to the United States on March 30. Unfortunately, just a few days before his interview, we got the news that it was canceled due to COVID-19," Avery revealed.
Avery was growing impatient because she wanted to be reunited with her husband, and so she said, "If he doesn't get to come here within the next six months, we are going to move to the [United Arab Emirates] to Dubai."
However, Avery said it would ruin Omar's chances to come to the United States because she'd no longer be employed in her home country.
Avery was 19-year-old former Christian who converted to Islam, and Omar was a 24-year-old Muslim man and dental student from Latakia, Syria, when they starred on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days last year.
They had met on a Muslim dating app.
After just a month of talking, Omar asked Avery to marry him, and then Avery made plans to fly to Lebanon to finally meet her fiance in person and get married.
The couple decided on Lebanon since it was a safer place for them to meet considering there's a war in Syria.
Despite a U.S. travel ban on Syrian citizens, Avery hoped to eventually bring Omar to the United States on a CR-1 visa.
Avery learned if she was going to have any chance of Omar coming to the United States, she couldn't move to Syria because the only thing the government would acknowledge -- if they do acknowledge it -- is the fact the married couple was forced to live apart from each other.
"If we make that decision to move out of the country, we make that decision for good," Avery told her husband. "We're just giving up America altogether."
Because of the travel ban and visa process, Omar and Avery spent the first year and half of their marriage apart.