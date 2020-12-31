90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Avery Mills has confirmed she is finally living with husband Omar Albakour, and have apparently settled down in the United Arab Emirates.

After spending more than a year apart following their wedding in Lebanon, Avery has confirmed she and Omar are living together and are very happy.

On December 25, Avery posted a photo of the couple at the beach together, and one fan asked in the comments section, "Are you [two] finally living together?"

"Yes," Avery replied, along with a red-heart emoji.

Although Avery did not say she and Omar are currently living in the United Arab Emirates together, her recent posts on social media suggest that is the case.

Avery has recently uploaded photos from her time in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which are two of the seven emirates that comprise the United Arab Emirates.

Avery, for instance, shared a December 26 picture of the Alba Spa in the Royal Rose Hotel, which is located in Abu Dhabi.

And the very next day, Avery tweeted a video clip of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world and one of Dubai's top attractions to visit.

"Some of my days are magical. Here's the tallest building in the world. It was my view for dinner," Avery tweeted.

Avery also recently confirmed in her Instagram comments that she is "not" currently living in Omar's native country of Syria.

Speculation Avery and Omar reunited and are now living in the same city sparked earlier this month when Avery began posting sweet photos with Omar on Instagram.

While fans are probably hoping to watch more of Avery and Omar's love story unfold on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, it appears the couple is done with reality TV.

"I know most people want to know what Omar and I are up to but a more private life is a happy life, and believe me we are happy," Avery wrote in a December 22 post.

Avery has been asked multiple times whether she plans to return to 90 Day Fiance.

"No, we won't be on TV anymore," Avery responded to a question on a December 8 selfie.

Avery -- who is apparently going to school online -- also wrote to a fan on December 11, "We will not be on TV anymore. We are not on contract any more and we refused any more filming by choice."

During a May episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Avery, a 21-year-old from Columbus, OH, was living by herself while Omar was still living in Syria.

Avery said she and Omar had been married for over a year and were patiently waiting for Omar to be able to come to the United States.

"We had an interview scheduled for a spousal visa for [Omar] to come to the United States on March 30. Unfortunately, just a few days before his interview, we got the news that it was canceled due to COVID-19," Avery revealed.

Avery was growing impatient because she wanted to be reunited with her husband, and so she said, "If he doesn't get to come here within the next six months, we are going to move to the [United Arab Emirates] to Dubai."

However, Avery said it would ruin Omar's chances to come to the United States because she'd no longer be employed in her home country.

Avery was 19-year-old former Christian who converted to Islam, and Omar was a 24-year-old Muslim man and dental student from Latakia, Syria, when they starred on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days last year.

They had met on a Muslim dating app.

After just a month of talking, Omar asked Avery to marry him, and then Avery made plans to fly to Lebanon to finally meet her fiance in person and get married.

The couple decided on Lebanon since it was a safer place for them to meet considering there's a war in Syria.

Despite a U.S. travel ban on Syrian citizens, Avery hoped to eventually bring Omar to the United States on a CR-1 visa.

Avery learned if she was going to have any chance of Omar coming to the United States, she couldn't move to Syria because the only thing the government would acknowledge -- if they do acknowledge it -- is the fact the married couple was forced to live apart from each other.

"If we make that decision to move out of the country, we make that decision for good," Avery told her husband. "We're just giving up America altogether."

Because of the travel ban and visa process, Omar and Avery spent the first year and half of their marriage apart.

