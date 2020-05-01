90 Day Fiance star Ash Naeck is getting slammed and mocked for allegedly copying a motivational speaker's material and passing it off as his own teachings at a recent seminar.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been accused of plagiarizing motivational speaker Mark Gungor's lecture on the difference between men and women's brains and reciting it "verbatim" at his seminar in Australia, In Touch Weekly reported.

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, fans watched Ash, an Australian dating and relationship coach, teach a room full of single women about how drastically men and women's personalities, interests and reactions differ.

Earlier this week, the @90dayfiancetea Instagram account uploaded a part of Ash's speech side-by-side with a clip of Gungor's "Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage" seminar, and the content is identical.

"This is so embarrassing. Did he at least credit the man before using his material?â€ one person commented on the post.

"PLAGIARISM," another Instagram user wrote.

A third person noted Ash stole material "literally word for word," while another Instagram user agreed, "He did... Copy and paste... Lol."

Fellow 90 Day Fiance star Leida Margaretha even threw Ash under the bus. 

"Well, that's not new at all," Leida wrote along with an eye-rolling emoticon after 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates reposted the same videos. "Apparently, he's just copying from someone else."

Ash has yet to respond to the backlash, but he ironically revealed on April 19 he'd be "taking a few weeks off from social media" for his "mental health" because he was in no way prepared for such intensity from Instagram users.

"No wonder he took a break from Social Media! LOL," joked a fan, who commented on the video of Ash's seminar speech.

Ash seemingly went off the grid after 90 Day Fiance fans slammed him for telling Avery Warner on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days he considered himself single. Ash has also been accused of being "sexist" after a portion of his seminar aired on TLC.

But Avery, 32, reportedly told her followers Ash "poorly explained himself" on the latest episode and she does "feel bad for him."

"A lot of people are haters, and sometimes it can be a lot to take in... I think he just needed time while the show airs to keep his head in a positive space," Avery told In Touch earlier this week.

On Sunday's broadcast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Ash explained at his seminar how women are feminine and men are masculine.

Ash told the single ladies they're emotional, nurturing and caring, while the man's perspective is to work, bring money home and fix problems. Ash also said an attraction can only be present between a feminine energy and a masculine energy.

"I'm starting to worry that he actually believes some of the things he's saying right now, and when it comes to gender roles, that can absolutely be a dealbreaker for me if we're not on the same page about what my role is in the relationship," Avery told the cameras.

After the seminar, Avery expressed her concern and discomfort to Ash, explaining that masculine and feminine energies have "nothing to do with gender."

"It has everything to do with that, actually," Ash countered, before telling Avery her energy was feminine.

"No, no, no, no, no. But it's not though," Avery argued. "There are plenty of people who carry masculine energy and they are women."

Avery essentially suggested they should agree to disagree, but Ash wasn't having it.

Ash went on to say if trouble presented itself, he would stand in front of Avery to protect her as the masculine energy in their relationship.

"That's the reality of it, like it or not," Ash insisted.

Ash then stormed away from Avery and she was left contemplating whether their romance was going to work out.

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage!



