'90 Day Fiance' star Ash Naeck: Avery Warner and I have split again but I still love her, we may reconcile again
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/04/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ash Naeck has confirmed he and Avery Warner have broken up and split again, although he believes there's a chance they'll get back together because he still loves her.
Ash, a 38-year-old from Melbourne, Australia, appeared on TheDomenick Nati Show on June 1 and discussed his current relationship status with Avery, a 32-year-old from Seattle, WA.
Although 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season ended Sunday night with Avery and Ash choosing to continue dating long-distance for the sake of Ash's young son Taj, Ash confirmed their relationship has ended since Avery left Australia.
"We are not together. We broke up a few weeks ago. [We're] still friends, we're still close, but we are not together at this moment," Ash revealed.
Ash first announced last month he and Avery had broken up when answering a fan's question on Instagram.
"Are you still with Avery?" one follower asked Ash in a screenshot of the exchange re-posted by 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates on May 7.
"No," Ash simply replied, according to the screenshot.
Yates captioned his post, "Here's Ash admitting he's no longer with Avery."
Avery also posted a photo of her toned and buff body May 6 on Instagram and wrote, "Pre-quarantine...Whose ready for their revenge body? Anyone else looking fluffy right about neeooowww."
Writing "revenge body" would seem to suggest her relationship with Ash was over with.
When asked who initiated the split, Ash responded to Domenick, "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I guess there was a lot of tension, there was a lot of pressure, there was a lot of revisiting the past. And that put a lot of pressure on the relationship."
"Plus, on top of that, it's a long-distance relationship, so it puts a lot of pressure on both of us. Breakup-wise, let's say right now it was mutual," Ash added.
Ash, however, flashed a sneaky smile on his face, implying there's much more to the story.
"I don't think I'm allowed to say who broke up [with the other] because I think that's left for the Tell-All," Ash noted.
Ash called Avery "impulsive" and "super stable" during his interview, although the relationship coach admitted she has "challenges" just like everyone else.
"She's a beautiful person," Ash said of the single mother.
Ash also confirmed he's single and not dating anyone right now.
"Oof, f-ck no. God no, please," Ash said with a laugh. "I need a break."
Domenick asked Ash how long that "break" will be, and then Ash made it clear he still has feelings for Avery and has yet to let her go.
"The reality is that I still love the girl. I still love her, so that's not going to change so soon," Ash confessed of Avery.
"We have departed, but we have departed because of circumstances. And the reason of the departure is because of yes, circumstance and the pressure of the show. So, I still love her, so for me to move on, it would take a lot."
Ash added that "a lot of healing" needs to happen for him before he could date another girl.
"Everyone is different. Avery can move on very quickly or slowly, it depends on the person. But for me personally, it would take a little while for me to even think about another relationship in the future," Ash explained.
But Domenick pointed out Ash and Avery have broken up several times before and so this probably isn't the end for them.
"There's a possibility you'll get back together, right?" Domenick asked.
After Ash laughed, he said, "I don't want to say 'yes' and I don't want to say 'no.' You never know what can happen."
Ash went on to claim that "Avery has a lot of trust issues" and then slipped the fact Avery was the one who had broken up with him this time around.
"[There are] trust issues with men. We did break up on a situation where Avery felt trust was questioned, so on that basis, she decided to break up," Ash revealed.
"Whether it's stupid or not, I think you guys will see it, and I'll leave that up to you people. But that will come out on the Tell-All, so I don't think I'm allowed to say it [now]."
On how many times Avery has broken up with Ash over the course of their relationship, Ash admitted, "We were chatting about that a few weeks ago and we always have, like, a little argument. I say to her, 'We've broken up like 10 times,' and she says, 'No, no. We've broken up only five times.'"
"I'm like, 'Well I'm a guy so I try to double everything up, and a girl will always try to divide everything down. So let's come in between and say seven times,'" Ash joked.
Ash, however, said Avery did not break up with him every single one of those times. He said it's more like three-quarters of the breakups were her doing.
Domenick therefore said it sounded like Avery has dumped Ash five out of the seven times, and Ash agreed.
"I would say [we've broken up] a few more than five times," Ash noted, although he acknowledged 10 times would probably be an exaggeration.
Domenick then asked Ash whether he could see himself still marrying Avery down the road, and Ash flashed a big smile.
"I think this smile tells you a lot," Ash replied.
In addition, Ash, who said he's obtained a Tourist Visa, confirmed he has been to the United States.
But Ash dodged questions about his visit or visits to America, saying he's "maybe" traveled to Seattle where Avery lives and has "maybe" met her two-year-old daughter, Silver, who lives with her.
Avery, who works as a dental assistant, has two daughters, Scarlett, 10, and Silver. Avery welcomed Scarlett from her first marriage and Silver was born from Avery's last relationship before Ash.
Avery had been dating Ash for nine months over videochat by the time 90 Day Fiance began filming last year.
For Ash's part, he had been married and divorced once before and shares custody of a 10-year-old son Taj with his ex-wife, Sian.
Avery worried Ash was too good to be true since he's a relationship coach who knows how to woo women and help them "find Mr. Right." Avery wondered if she had fallen in love with a version of Ash that wasn't his true self.
Avery wanted to figure out whether Ash was truly real and genuine.
She also wanted to get to the bottom of a few things -- like the fact Ash worked around single women all the time. Avery also claimed Ash once deleted all photos of her from his social media.
Ash, however, allegedly said his account had been hacked and someone changed his relationship status.
Another problem the couple faced was that Ash once lied about filing for bankruptcy, which had prevented him from obtaining a K-1 visa to come to America. Avery was left wondering whether Ash was keeping more secrets from her.
Avery also struggled with jealousy and insecurity issues, which caused her and Ash to break up three times before. She was hoping her trip to Australia would help them get to know each other better and really determine whether they're meant to be.
If all went according to plan, Ash planned to move to the United States with his son -- but Avery wanted to make sure Sian would approve of such a huge life-change first.
"Proposing to her is definitely in the cards, but she's a very cautious person. So it depends on if she will allow me to give love and feel comfortable receiving it. So yeah, it will be up to her," Ash told the cameras.
When the pair reunited in Australia, they both agreed their chemistry was "undeniable" and "strong."
Ash gushed about how Avery was even more beautiful in person, and Avery said meeting Ash was everything she had imagined as well.
Ash then planned a romantic three-night getaway for the couple, including stops at The Outback and Great Barrier Reef, but their time together was laced with issues.
Avery, for example, thought Ash had the tendency to "sugarcoat things" in order to avoid conflict or difficult conversations. And she said he got "flustered" and entered a "defense mode" when she'd ask him questions.
And Avery saw Ash's phone at one point had a whopping 68 text messages waiting for him. Avery didn't know which women were clients and which ones were contacting him for other reasons.
Ash also accidentally called himself "single," which Avery called "an instant punch to the gut."
But Ash thought Avery just felt intimidated or threatened by his female clients, and he said it wasn't fair for Avery not to trust him. Ash said a lack of trust in a romance can be completely destructive.
And drama came to a head when Ash made sexist comments and taught a controversial topic during a seminar for single women. Ash tried to explain how women and men's brains, emotions, and interests differ.
Ash claimed women are feminine and men are masculine, with women being nurturing and caring while men care about working, bringing home money and fixing problems.
"I'm starting to worry that he actually believes some of the things he's saying right now, and when it comes to gender roles, that can absolutely be a dealbreaker for me if we're not on the same page about what my role is in the relationship," Avery told the cameras.
After the seminar, Avery expressed her concern and discomfort to Ash, explaining that masculine and feminine energies have "nothing to do with gender."
"It has everything to do with that, actually," Ash countered, before telling Avery her energy was feminine.
Ash felt he lacked support and understanding from Avery, whom he accused of patronizing him and stripping his dignity, so a heated conversation ended with Ash saying, "I'm done."
Ash eventually apologized, but the pair continued to fight over the next 24 hours.
"I'm realizing she didn't have my back at all, and it actually really breaks my heart," Ash told the cameras in tears, before telling Avery she's "a very hard person" and "very heartless."
Avery believed Ash was just trying to "deflect the situation" onto her, and so she yelled at her boyfriend, "I'm done!"
Ash determined he couldn't spend the rest of his life with someone who "doesn't care," and Avery said she couldn't have a long-term relationship with someone who's "emotionally irrational."
However, the pair decided to go through with Avery meeting Sian and Taj after spending the night apart in a hotel and cooling down.
While chatting at a wine bar alone, Sian admitted to Avery that she felt "deeply upset" about the idea" of Taj moving because he's her "world."
"[Ash] came out with the question one day. I really had to digest it and I'm still digesting and processing it...I can't even fathom being in a different country. I just can't," Sian told Avery. "If Ash goes there to America, I want Taj to spend time with Ash."
However, Sian pointed out Ash should live in Australia with her son and visit Avery several times a year -- essentially the situation in reverse. Avery realized Sian clearly didn't want Ash to be out of Taj's life for a long period of time given Taj's young age.
The day after Avery met Sian, Ash insisted Sian was okay with the idea of Taj moving in the beginning but then she changed her mind.
"But maybe that information was lost, and I take full responsibility of that," Ash told the cameras.
Avery then suggested Ash could spend three months with her in the United States and the majority of his time in Australia with his son until he's old enough to understand and handle the distance better.
"I think that's actually a really good resolution," Ash told his girlfriend. "I am very open for that actually."
Ash also admitted to bending the truth a bit in terms of how long ago he had divorced Sian, (it was only one year ago), but Avery was glad they could have a constructive conversation.
"The last thing I want to do is create issues between a parent and their child," Avery acknowledged.
"I came to Australia hoping to get engaged to him, but even though Ash and I have so much love and so much passion for each other, this is a really complicated situation and filing the K-1 visa may not be in our future. We have a lot to figure out before I leave."
When it became time for Avery to leave Australia, Avery told Ash that he may not be able to move to the United States until five years down the road so they must promise to be loyal and dedicated to each other while his son Taj grows and gets older.
Ash told Avery that he wanted to move forward with her and build something together. He said he missed Avery already and was dreading being away from her. However, Ash admitted he wasn't ready to propose marriage yet.
Ash said he'd like to spend a few months with her in the United States and meet her family before proposing marriage, and Avery agreed it was important for Ash to see her life before committing to her as a husband and the child she raises as a father.
"We still have a lot to work through. I feel good knowing that we're on the same page," Avery told the cameras.
Ash then broke the news he had applied for a Tourist Visa two months ago but it could take upwards of a year to receive it. Avery just asked for updates along the way, admitting she'd be worried about the status of his visa constantly.
Ash then dropped Avery off at the airport, and they both appeared devastated.
"I don't want to wait nine months to see you again. It's my priority to get my passport and come see you... I am not taking this lightly, and I think you know that," Ash told Avery.
"The love that we have can literally conquer anything," Avery insisted.
Click here to read spoilers on what the future holds for Avery and Ash's relationship and what happened when they filmed the Tell-All reunion remotely during the first weekend of May.