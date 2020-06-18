During a recent Q&A session with his followers on Instagram Stories, Ash, 38, was asked to reveal an update on his relationship with Avery given the pair didn't seem to end on the best of terms on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth-season Tell All reunion.
"We have kept a good friendship. She is awesome and funny AF," Ash responded about his current dynamic with Avery, 29.
And when another fan complimented Ash's 10-year-old son Taj from his previous marriage as being the "most cutest boy ever" before expressing love to both Ash and Avery, Ash replied, "Thank you."
"Lil monkey is full of life and Avery is one of a kind," Ash continued. "Though time was limited, they had a fun time bonding."
Avery, a dental assistant from Seattle, WA, and Ash, a relationship coach from Melbourne, Australia, bonded for nine months before starring on the90 Day Fiance spinoff.
Avery worried Ash was too good to be true since he knows exactly how to talk to and treat women as a relationship dating coach. Avery wondered if she had fallen in love with a rehearsed and altered version of Ash that's different from his genuine, true self.
Avery therefore traveled to Australia to find out the truth and see if she and Ash could take their relationship to the next level since they both believed they had found true love.
But Avery was trying to rebuild trust in their relationship since she claimed Ash had lied about filing for bankruptcy and also about once deleting all signs of her from his social media account.
The pair were crazy about each other, but they frequently fought during Avery's time in Australia.
Avery was annoyed Ash tended to "sugarcoat things," and she worried he's sexist after listening to a lecture he delivered to single women at a seminar. Ash, on the other hand, constantly felt judged or criticized by Avery rather than emotionally supported.
However, Avery still got to meet Taj and Ash's ex-wife Sian.
Avery and Taj got along great, but -- after speaking with Sian and hearing her point of view -- Avery determined Ash should stay in Australia for the sake of his son's happiness and only visit her in the United States on occasion, rather than filing for Ash to obtain a K-1 visa and move to America permanently.
Ash agreed with the plan, but he and Avery were well aware obstacles loomed ahead and long-distance dating wouldn't be easy. Ash also didn't propose marriage because he wanted to see and get to know Avery in her own element at home with her two-year-old daughter Silver.
Avery and Ash were confident love could conquer all, but the couple admitted on the Tell-All reunion earlier this month they had split once Avery returned to the United States.
"There's a lot that played into it. I felt like I wanted to step away and try to gather my thoughts in that process and see how I can navigate my feelings, and in doing that, he decided to step away for good," Avery revealed.
When reunion host Shaun Robinson asked Ash why he broke up with Avery, Avery interjected, "Because he lied to my face!"
Ash, however, said Avery wanted to take a break and he preferred trying to work things out as a team.
"How many breaks do you need to take in order to decide what you want to do?" Ash asked Avery.
Avery admitted her feelings for Ash were "fading" once she got home and she had major concerns about their relationship.
"I couldn't really get a real perception of Ash because he's always trying to give you the best side of him," Avery said. "I feel like Ash is concerned about his self-image because it was hard to go really in-depth with him."
Ash said that was bullsh-t and then shouted at Avery, "I wasn't authentic with you because I knew you've run away 10 times. You broke up with me; you ghost me for two weeks... Nothing worked."
Avery accused Ash of being dishonest multiple times, even when it came to silly things. For instance, Avery claimed Ash had lied to her about following her new diet to show he's supportive and encouraging.
"Breaking up with her was the hardest thing I have experienced for a long time. And I still love her. That's not going to change," Ash admitted.
"But future wise, I have to concentrate on myself and my family right now."
When Shaun asked Avery what the future might hold for Ash and herself, Avery replied, "I mean, this is a really hard question to ask somebody. I mean, we just separated, and so I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I don't know."
"When Tom found out I wasn't in a relationship, he came to me and was like, 'You are very attractive and we can have dinner together, maybe I'm not your type or maybe I am,'" Avery recalled.
Ash apparently told Avery that Tom had sent him a screenshot of Avery and Tom's conversation about going on a date, which infuriated Avery and made her angry with Tom, but Ash eventually admitted he had lied in order to have a good excuse for being really angry.
"Two days after a breakup, it hurts. It hurts," Ash said.
Avery determined she couldn't "trust a damn word" out of Ash's mouth and he had lied to her once again.