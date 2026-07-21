'90 Day Fiance' star Armando Rubio shares what's next for daughter's recovery after hospital discharge
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/21/2026
90 Day Fiance couple Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier have revealed what comes next for Armando's daughter Hannah now that she's been released from the hospital following a week of tests and treatment.
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"We have some amazing, great news," Kenny began in an Instagram video uploaded on Monday, July 20.
Armando interjected, "I'm actually very happy and thrilled, and my heart is just so full to let you guys know that Hannah has been released from the hospital. This is the best news we could have right now."
Kenny said he and Armando are "over the moon" about this while Hannah is "very happy to be leaving the hospital" after about a week of tests and treatment.
"Ever since Armando got here, oh my god, she has just gotten better and better -- leaps and bounds. The doctors were so happy with her progress that they said, 'Now, I think she would do better with you guys in a home setting,'" Kenny revealed.
But Kenny said Hannah will be "under a lot of supervision" over the next month and she'll be staying in the Phoenix, AZ, area.
"She has to do a lot of scans and she's on anti-seizure medication, among other things, to keep things in check and make sure nothing is going wrong. But right now, they have everything under control," Kenny explained.
However, Kenny admitted doctors "still have no clue as to why it happened, which is very frustrating."
Armando noted "it's a little unsettling" that Hannah never received a true diagnosis and they don't know what the future holds for her.
"We don't know what it is and if it could happen again," Armando said.
"So it's scary, but we'll take what we can, and Hannah is better. She's getting better every day."
But Kenny revealed that Hannah "has some blindness in part of her eyes."
The pair proceeded to thank their fans and fellow90 Day Fiance cast members, who were "fighting" and reaching out to politicians to help Armando enter the United States on a humanitarian visa.
"Armando was Hannah's best medicine," shared Kenny, an Ohio native who was shown moving from Florida to Mexico to be with Armando on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
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Armando went on to thank Kenny for being there for Hannah, and he mentioned how marrying Kenny was "the best decision" of his life.
"In closing, Hannah is out and she's recuperating... and she will be in Arizona in a while. Armando's [humanitarian] visa to stay here [in the United States] ends on Sunday, but I will be staying here longer," Kenny shared.
Armando concluded that lawyers are working to extend his visa beyond Sunday, July 26 so that he can be by Hannah's side when she undergoes more testing, scans and rehab.
Armando posted a sweet video of his reunion with Kenny and Hannah on July 19 after being granted an emergency humanitarian visa.
Late last week, Armando cried in an Instagram video about how he couldn't be with Hannah as she continued to undergo extensive scans and procedures to determine the cause of her health crisis.
Armando previously explained that he'd been turned away at the border. Luckily, Hannah had Kenny and Armando's mother with her for the days leading up to Armando's arrival in Arizona.
Armando recalled last week, "She said she wasn't feeling good. She was crying... I noticed her face was droopy -- half of her face -- and her lips and stuff. Half of her body had no strength. So [I] immediately took her to the doctor."
Hannah's doctor believed the episode was brain-related but said it was "strange" that she didn't have high blood pressure, according to Armando.