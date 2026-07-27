'90 Day Fiance' star Armando Rubio shares update on daughter after she was rushed to hospital again
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/27/2026
90 Day Fiance couple Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier have shared an update on Armando's daughter Hannah's health after she was rushed to the hospital again.
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On Friday, July 24, Kenny took to Instagram Stories and revealed that Hannah -- who had been hospitalized and released earlier this month from an apparent stroke -- was rushed to the hospital again with recurring symptoms.
Kenny said Hannah, 13, had been admitted to the emergency room earlier that day because her physical symptoms were getting worse and she subsequently underwent more testing while still in "good spirits."
And then on Saturday, July 25, Kenny shared with his Instagram followers that Hannah had been released from the hospital again.
"She started having a headache, weakness, difficulty walking and she was unsteady on her feet -- symptoms the doctors had told us to be on alert for and watch closely," Kenny explained at the time.
"They found a little internal swelling, so she received IV medication. Thankfully, the doctors were pleased with how she responded and felt comfortable letting her leave the hospital."
Kenny noted how Hannah was "feeling better" and added, "Please continue praying for her healing and recovery. Thank you for continuing your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate every bit of love and support."
Armando then announced on Sunday, July 26 that he's going to be able to stay in the United States as his daughter continues to seek treatment.
"Approved: My Humanitarian Visa has been extended for 30 more days!" Armando gushed via Instagram.
"This means I can continue being in Arizona with Hannah while she receives the medical treatment she still needs and, most importantly, remain by her side through her recovery, together with Kenny, for the next month at least."
Armando continued, "I want to extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) @cbpgov for reviewing my case with compassion and granting this extension."
Armando said every officer he interacted with treated him "with kindness and respect," which makes him "forever grateful."
Armando went on to thank specific people who helped him extend his humanitarian visa -- including his immigration attorney.
"Finally, a huge thank you to every single one of you who have prayed for [Hannah], shared our story, sent encouraging messages, and supported our family. Your love has carried us through the hardest days of our lives," Armando wrote.
"This approval to remain at my daughters side is one more answered prayer, thank you. Please keep Hannah in your prayers as she continues healing."
Hannah was airlifted from Mexico to Arizona about two weeks ago for what appeared to be a brain bleed.
Hannah underwent extensive testing and scans during her week-long stay in the hospital.