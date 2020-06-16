'90 Day Fiance' star Armando Rubio reveals his wife died after ramming him repeatedly with car and losing control of vehicle
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/16/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Armando Rubio has revealed startling details of his late wife's tragic car accident, saying she was pregnant at the time and had rammed him with her car on the highway which resulted in her losing control of her vehicle.
The premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season introduced viewers to Armando, a 31-year-old single father of a six-year-old daughter named Hannah from Mexico, who once got married to a woman in the hope of suppressing his gay sexuality.
"After I came out to my wife [eight years into our marriage] we decided to separate," Armando told the cameras.
"Unfortunately, about two or three months after we had separated, she passed away in an accident. Her car actually flipped out of the road, and she died on the scene. She was my best friend, so that was very hard."
This past weekend, an old article from a Mexican news blog about Armando's late wife's car accident circulated on social media, and it reported Armando's wife was pregnant and was chasing him in a car prior to her crash.
Armando therefore decided to address the article and share his story Monday on Instagram considering it sparked speculation and gossip amongst90 Day Fiance viewers.
"A message from Armando: This message is to clear up my daughter's mothers passing. I am addressing this to clear up any confusion as I did not want to go into specifics on the show but now I find it necessary. My then wife and I had been separated for a few months before her passing for a number of reasons, one of which was anger issues she was working on," Armando began.
"During our separation, we were working on rebuilding our friendship again... During the divorce proceedings and on the evening of her passing, a disagreement took place over finances and I thought it would be best to leave the situation and return back to my home."
"After that, 15-20 minutes later," he continued, "I was driving down the highway and I was shocked when I was suddenly struck from behind and then was hit again."
Armando came to realize his wife was the driver of the car behind him.
"As I continued down the highway, I then realized it was my ex-wife and before I knew it, she lost control of her vehicle and passed away on the scene," Armando explained, confirming that his wife was expecting their second child at the time.
"As you can understand, this was a very tragic event in the life of my daughter and I as we lost her and an unborn baby. This was a very difficult moment for everyone involved, myself, our family, our friends."
"[It] has been a long grieving process and out of respect for my daughter's mother and her memory, I ask for your empathy and understanding on this personal tragedy. Thank you," he added.
Armando later confirmed why he decided to release a very personal statement about his wife's passing.
"The reason I'm putting this out is because there are news articles out there from the time of the accident corroborating what I'm saying," Armando wrote on Instagram.
"I do wish I did not have to touch on this in her loving memory, but I was already receiving questions so decided to put out this statement to prevent any speculations or untruths. She was a wonderful mother and person."
Armando and Kenneth Niedermeier met on a social media page that was a support group for gay fathers, given Armando has Hannah and Kenneth has a 26-year-old son Bricen as well as 23-year-old triplet daughters -- Taylor, Cassidy and Madison.