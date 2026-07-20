'90 Day Fiance' star Armando Rubio gives new update on daughter Hannah's health crisis
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/20/2026
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Armando Rubio has given fans a new update on his daughter Hannah's health as she remains hospitalized and undergoes testing after suffering a possible stroke.
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Armando took to Instagram on Sunday, July 19 and posted an emotional video of his sweet reunion with daughter, mother and husband, Kenneth "Kenny" Niedermeier, at the hospital in Arizona where Hannah has been treated.
"Family, we did it, you did it, I made it to my baby girl!" Armando gushed in the caption.
"After campaigning by us, our attorney @kelseyzubkoff and YOU, our amazing supporters for contacting, tagging and using your social media voices to give us national attention & exposure that was needed."
Armando went on to thank congresswoman Adelita Grijalva of Arizona, "who reached out to us to help as she facilitated and advocated for me getting approved & into the states on an emergency humanitarian visa with the help and supporting letters from law makers in Arizona including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly."
Armando also said he's "very thankful" for "the amazing Customs & Border Patrol Officers in Arizona who ultimately approved and signed of on my visa & granted me entry into the United States."
The 90 Day Fiance alum shared how he's "truly speechless" to have received so much "love and support." He applauded everyone involved who made this reunion happen.
"I doubted [it] would happen... Still in disbelief," Armando continued.
"Now all the focus and prayers for my Hannah please as she's improving every day, doing amazing and getting back to her old self slowly but surely."
However, Armando admitted that his family still has "so many unanswered questions as to the cause" of Hannah's medical emergency.
"[We are] still seeing how she progresses. The medics have even expressed my presence with Hannah is already showing improvements in her which have excelled in the last hours," Armando gushed.
Armando praised Kenny -- an Ohio native who was shown moving from Florida to Mexico to be with Armando on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way -- for being "nothing short of a stand up husband, father & human."
Late last week, Armando cried in an Instagram video about how he couldn't be with Hannah as she continued to undergo extensive scans and procedures to determine the cause of her health crisis.
Armando previously explained that he'd been turned away at the border after his plan to enter the United States with a humanitarian visa failed. Luckily, Hannah has had Kenny and Armando's mother with her.
Armando recalled last week, "She said she wasn't feeling good. She was crying... I noticed her face was droopy -- half of her face -- and her lips and stuff. Half of her body had no strength. So [I] immediately took her to the doctor."
Hannah's doctor believed the episode was brain-related but it was "strange" that she didn't have high blood pressure, according to Armando.
Armando welcomed Hannah with his former partner, who tragically passed away in a car accident, before he came out as gay to his family and friends.
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After Kenny moved to Mexico and appeared to assist Armando in his coming-out journey on TLC's90 Day Fiance franchise, the pair got married in May 2021 at a winery in Mexico.