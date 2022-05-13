90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg has denied she wouldn't let Biniyam Shibre's family say goodbye to the couple's toddler son Aviel at the airport in Ethiopia.

Ariela took to Instagram after the latest 90 Day Fiance ninth-season episode and explained the scene in which it appeared she wouldn't let Biniyam's sisters Wish and Mimi say goodbye to Avi at the airport when Ariela and Biniyam were about to hop on a plane to America.

"I usually don't comment on episodes because most of the time, it doesn't matter to me much. But I am going to comment on this one thing because alienation of children from their biological families is so absolutely disgusting and abhorrent to me," Ariela wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to screenshots posted by 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates.

"I have always and will always encourage my son to know his father's family. I would never separate my son from his father because of my personal feelings. I also would not separate my child from his father's family for the same."

Ariela insisted there was a specific reason why she wouldn't let Avi out of the van in the airport parking lot.

"I told Biniyam that his family could come say goodbye to Avi inside the van. I chose not to wake him up and bring him out in the cold," Ariela explained.

"Whether the information was incorrectly passed on to his family members or they consciously chose not to come inside the vehicle, I don't know and I don't need to know."

Ariela reiterated how Biniyam's family "is Avi's family" and so she'd never shield her son from his loved ones.

"I have personal experience as a child of feeling caught in the middle of adult family disagreements," Ariela shared. "It eventually hurts a child's self esteem and identity much more than it hurts any adults."

Before Biniyam and Ariela went to the airport, Biniyam asked Ariela to join his family for lunch and a proper goodbye. But since one of Biniyam's sisters had thrown red wine in Ariela's face, Ariela declined the opportunity.

"At this point, I don't want to have anything to do with them," Ariela admitted. "I have a flight to catch and a baby to watch... I know my conscience is clear and I've done everything I could possibly do to be nice to them and to try to be their family."

Biniyam really wished his wife would accompany him to lunch during his last day in Ethiopia, and he acknowledged, "This sucks."

When Biniyam met with his sisters, he apologized for not telling them about his move sooner, but the two women thought they had nothing to apologize to Ariela for.

Mimi and Wish were so sad about their little brother leaving and breaking up their strong bond, but they insisted they were still rooting for his happiness and would be there for him in the future.

Biniyam, however, just wished Ariela and his sister could find peace and get along, adding, "I feel like I am broken."

Biniyam therefore asked his sisters to say goodbye to Ariela at the airport and be nice and respectful in the process.

Once Ariela and Biniyam made it to the airport, Biniyam's sisters were waiting there and Ariela just avoided them in order to be "done with it" as soon as possible.

Biniyam said goodbye to his nephew and niece, but Ariela apparently wouldn't let Biniyam's sisters say goodbye to Avi. The women called Ariela "evil" and cried about the idea of losing their nephew.

"If Avi were not born, their relationship would be short," Mimi told the cameras, adding how Biniyam was naive about the life he was going to have.

Biniyam wished he could take his family with him to America, and it was emotional for him to leave his culture and everything else behind.

"I do not have a choice for living in the United States. I will fight for this family. I'm not [going to] give up on this relationship," Biniyam noted.

Ariela was a 29-year-old freelance writer from Princeton, NJ, when she introduced herself on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, and Biniyam was a 31-year-old dancer, choreographer, martial artist and gymnast from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The couple also starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's third season before their stint on 90 Day Fiance's ninth edition.

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage!


