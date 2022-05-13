'90 Day Fiance' star Ariela denies she wouldn't let Biniyam's family say goodbye to Avi
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/13/2022
90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg has denied she wouldn't let Biniyam Shibre's family say goodbye to the couple's toddler son Aviel at the airport in Ethiopia.
Ariela took to Instagram after the latest 90 Day Fiance ninth-season episode and explained the scene in which it appeared she wouldn't let Biniyam's sisters Wish and Mimi say goodbye to Avi at the airport when Ariela and Biniyam were about to hop on a plane to America.
"I usually don't comment on episodes because most of the time, it doesn't matter to me much. But I am going to comment on this one thing because alienation of children from their biological families is so absolutely disgusting and abhorrent to me," Ariela wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to screenshots posted by90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates.
"I have always and will always encourage my son to know his father's family. I would never separate my son from his father because of my personal feelings. I also would not separate my child from his father's family for the same."
Ariela insisted there was a specific reason why she wouldn't let Avi out of the van in the airport parking lot.
"I told Biniyam that his family could come say goodbye to Avi inside the van. I chose not to wake him up and bring him out in the cold," Ariela explained.
"Whether the information was incorrectly passed on to his family members or they consciously chose not to come inside the vehicle, I don't know and I don't need to know."
Ariela reiterated how Biniyam's family "is Avi's family" and so she'd never shield her son from his loved ones.
"I have personal experience as a child of feeling caught in the middle of adult family disagreements," Ariela shared. "It eventually hurts a child's self esteem and identity much more than it hurts any adults."
Before Biniyam and Ariela went to the airport, Biniyam asked Ariela to join his family for lunch and a proper goodbye. But since one of Biniyam's sisters had thrown red wine in Ariela's face, Ariela declined the opportunity.
"At this point, I don't want to have anything to do with them," Ariela admitted. "I have a flight to catch and a baby to watch... I know my conscience is clear and I've done everything I could possibly do to be nice to them and to try to be their family."
"If Avi were not born, their relationship would be short," Mimi told the cameras, adding how Biniyam was naive about the life he was going to have.
Biniyam wished he could take his family with him to America, and it was emotional for him to leave his culture and everything else behind.
"I do not have a choice for living in the United States. I will fight for this family. I'm not [going to] give up on this relationship," Biniyam noted.
Ariela was a 29-year-old freelance writer from Princeton, NJ, when she introduced herself on90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, and Biniyam was a 31-year-old dancer, choreographer, martial artist and gymnast from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.