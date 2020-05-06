The brunette beauty posted a photo of herself looking beautiful in a tight, long-sleeve black dress with a red lip and her long hair down and curled. She was gently cupping her baby bump with one hand and holding up two sonogram images in the other hand.
Anny captioned her post, "In love," along with a heart-eyes emoticon and the following hashtags: "#pregnant, #momhappy, and #90dayfiance."
Shortly afterwards, Anny shared a slideshow of photos from the same day and dubbed herself "sexy mama." One of the pictures showed Robert's son Bryson from a previous relationship kissing her tummy.
"I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby -- 'my gift from God.' The baby has not been born yet, and it's the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt," Anny captioned two photos on Instagram of her baby bump and an ultrasound photo at the time.
"It fills me with joy to know that I'll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to," she added. "I wait for him or her with lots of emotion. #90dayfiance #whatnow #pillowtalk."
Anny also wrote her statement in Spanish below the English translation.
This baby will be Robert's sixth child, as he had welcomed five kids with four different women when he was a self-declared "player."
In February, @FraudedByTLC also posted photos showing Robert, Anny and Bryson filming with a camera crew at a Monkey Joe's, an inflatable play and party center for children.
While the Instagram account and many fans speculated Robert and Anny might star on a future season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, TLC subsequently revealed the couple would be appearing on the fourth season of90 Day Fiance: What Now?.
Anny and Robert's What Now? episode aired last month on TLC.
Robert was a 41-year-old from Winter Park, FL, and Anny was 30-year-old from Santiago, Dominican Republic, when they starred on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season.
Robert and Anny reportedly exchanged vows in September 2019 and are currently living in the United States together.
Robert and Anny went through a lot of ups and downs on 90 Day Fiance's seventh edition, which concluded with the couple getting married on the season finale in February.
The pair only spent one day together in the Dominican Republic in person before Robert proposed marriage asked Anny to move to America to be with him and become a mother figure to his son Bryson.
Robert was hoping to marry a responsible and classy woman, but Anny's behavior -- such as wanting to go to the strip club and have a threesome with another woman -- left him with a lot of questions and doubts about her character and the future of their romance.
Anny's main problem seemed to be the limited amount of money Robert was willing to spend on her. She was disappointed in the clothing Robert bought her as well as their small apartment.
Robert called Anny "inconsiderate," "ungrateful," and "selfish" when they fought because he felt nothing he ever did was ever enough for her.
Anny also clashed with Robert's brother Kenny in addition to Bryson's grandparents, Ben and Stephanie Woodcock, who offered to write Anny a check for thousands of dollars so she could go back to the Dominican Republic.
Anny also apparently had some jealousy issues since Robert had children with multiple women.
"But now, I'm a different guy... I grew up and my priorities changed -- a lot," Robert told the cameras.
However, when the couple tied the knot, Robert promised to love Anny until his last day on earth, and Anny thanked her man for believing in her in every way.
Anny revealed at the end of the season Robert wanted ten children but she only wanted five. Robert joked he absolutely doesn't want to have an NBA team of kids, and Anny laughed.
Since their stint on 90 Day Fiance, Robert and Anny have also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and they will be one of the couples featured on TLC's new spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, which airs on Monday nights at 9PM ET/PT.