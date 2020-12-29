In the images, Angela looked stunning in a gold-colored sequin dress and gold necklaces and earrings. She had her platinum-blonde hair flipped over to one side and posed with her daughter Skyla and six grandkids on the couch.
"Merry Christmas from our family to yours. GOD BLESS YOU ALL," Angela captioned the pictures late last week.
Comments poured in from Angela's Instagram followers, who told Michael Ilesanmi's wife she looks "beautiful," "amazing" and "hot AF," among other compliments.
"Whhhhaaatttttt?! Go Angela! You look gorgeous!" wrote one Instagram user.
Another person commented, "Wow Angela!! You look like a different person!! You look younger, healthier and more vibrant, [100 percent]. Michael is a lucky man!!"
Earlier this month, Angela showed off her slimmer appearance in a birthday video she posted on Instagram in which she was showing off the gifts, flowers and birthday balloon given to her for her 56th birthday.
"Thank you all for the best birthday EVER," Angela wrote on December 9.
Fans first noticed Angela's dramatic weight loss on November 20, when she shared multiple photos from a unicorn-themed birthday party she had thrown for her granddaughters Ana, 6, and London Rae, 8, according toIn Touch Weekly.
Angela and her husband from Nigeria, Michael, have starred on numerous 90 Day Fiance spinoffs on TLC over the years, including Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Angela and Michael got married in January 2020 in Nigeria and then they filed for a spousal visa after their wedding.
The couple revealed on the Season 5 Tell-All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? that the visa had yet to be approved and Angela was struggling to see Michael due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We won't [be together soon]," Angela explained on the show. "After the pandemic, we have to wait probably a year for him to get the spousal visa. But if we make it through all this and we're still together, then everybody can shut up."
"After the third month, I'll drop about a hundred and something pounds," Angela boasted. "Everything will be reconstructed with my skin surgery. I'm going to have it all done."
Angela said she hated gaining weight as she sat around the house and ate whatever she was feeding her grandkids.
"I've been beautiful all my life; I've just had a weight problem," Angela told Shaun.
Michael was unaware of Angela's plans at the time and insisted he likes "big things" and the way Angela already looked. Michael said he never complained about Angela's weight, but she argued one needs to feel sexy in order to be sexy.
Angela told Michael that their sex life would improve if she's feeling better about her body, with more energy and whatnot. Michael, however, said he wasn't going to let Angela go through with the procedure, to which she countered, "You're not going to stop me!"
Angela said the risks of her surgery were worth it to her.
"Baby, I love you for who you are. That's all I'll say," Michael shared.