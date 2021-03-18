Angela said she underwent a gastric sleeve reduction, liposuction on her back, and a breast reduction.
"The bad thing was during the surgery... they found, you know, hernias and stuff. So, I actually had five surgeries in one day. I was under anesthesia for, like, six hours," Angela told Us.
Angela apparently began feeling very insecure about her body the last time she visited her husband Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria.
"I was just putting on weight... I said, 'I'm getting bigger or swollen.' I mean, I think I gained 20, almost 25 pounds," Angela shared.
"It just hit me all at once... I couldn't even walk in the grocery store with the kids to get groceries. I was out of breath... I started realizing I needed something done."
Angela also said she's "always wanted to enhance" her look for Michael because he's significantly younger in age given he's 32 years old.
"But this journey -- people need to know -- I felt like I would have died without the weight-loss surgery," Angela insisted. "I worried, if I don't get on the table, I'm gonna die."
Angela recalled not being nervous about the surgery until the day of the operation.
"I was still ready, but started thinking, 'What if I don't come out of anesthesia?' I'm always working doubles and you know, sleeping three hours, but as you get older, these things start clicking in your mind because your age is telling you, you're not as young as you used to be," said Angela.
Although Angela initially just decided on the weight-loss procedure, she figured she would get a breast reduction as well.
"I said, 'Listen I'm not going back and forth to California! I'm going to do everything I can while I'm there and I'm strong and I'm going to be all right.' I said, 'This is something I need to do,'" Angela explained to the magazine.
Angela admitted her recovery has been difficult and it will continue, but she apparently feels "young again."
"The first three months [were] the hardest months of [my] life," Angela confessed of her post-surgery healing.
"It's a journey, not only physically, but an emotional journey because you come out of surgery and you just think everything's going to change, but actually you can't eat for a couple months."
Angela said that in order to stay healthy, she's eating better -- more salads, for instance -- and made "a lifestyle change." However, she doesn't consider herself to be on "a diet."
Overall, Angela appears happy with her decisions and results thus far.
"There's benefits behind doing it for myself because it also benefits the grandkids being around me longer and [Michael] and I being together longer," Angela explained. "I did it for myself to stay alive... and [to] benefit the ones I love."
ADVERTISEMENT
On whether she'd be up for another procedure in the future, Angela noted she's "spontaneous."
90 Day Fiance fans first caught a glimpse of Angela's physical transformation in November 2020 when she posted social-media photos with her family from her birthday party. More images of Angela's slimmer physique later emerged on Instagram around the holidays.
Angela and her husband from Nigeria, Michael, have starred on numerous 90 Day Fiance spinoffs on TLC over the years, including Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Angela and Michael got married in January 2020 in Nigeria and then they filed for a spousal visa after their wedding.
The couple revealed on the Season 5 Tell-All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? that the visa had yet to be approved and Angela was struggling to see Michael due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We won't [be together soon]," Angela explained on the show. "After the pandemic, we have to wait probably a year for him to get the spousal visa. But if we make it through all this and we're still together, then everybody can shut up."
Angela said she hated gaining weight as she sat around the house and ate whatever she was feeding her grandkids.
"I've been beautiful all my life; I've just had a weight problem," Angela told Shaun.
ADVERTISEMENT
Michael was unaware of Angela's plans at the time and insisted he likes "big things" and the way Angela already looked. Michael said he never complained about Angela's weight, but she argued one needs to feel sexy in order to be sexy.
Angela told Michael that their sex life would improve if she's feeling better about her body, with more energy and whatnot. Michael, however, said he wasn't going to let Angela go through with the procedure, to which she countered, "You're not going to stop me!"
Angela said the risks of her surgery were worth it to her.
"Baby, I love you for who you are. That's all I'll say," Michael shared.
"I want to do this for me," Angela replied.
Angela will be starring on the upcoming sixth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which premieres Sunday, April 25 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.