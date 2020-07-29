Elizabeth accused Andrei of interrupting her when she talks, which prompted Andrei to call his wife "annoying" and drop a few curse words that TLC had to bleep out.
"I don't think that I'm rude," Andrei toldEntertainment Tonight in a recent joint interview with Elizabeth. "We're in love with each other... and I don't think I'm rude at all."
Andrei then turned to his wife and asked, "Do you think I'm rude?"
"I think your culture and where you're from, they are very blunt and they're very cutthroat, and people may or may not be able to handle that. It may come across as super rude, but to me, I understand him and where he's coming from."
"And I know that it's not a jab at me or intentionally being rude to me," Elizabeth continued. "I think that's just his voice and his accent and him being a man, and you throw that all together and it comes off rude. I don't take it that way."
Elizabeth, however, quickly changed her tune and told her husband, "Sometimes you can be very, very rude."
"You too, by the way," Andrei interjected.
"But the majority of the time, I understand," Elizabeth noted of Andrei's seemingly-harsh behavior.
When Elizabeth and Andrei were shown telling each other to shut up on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, many fans speculated Andrei had called his wife a "b-tch" based on the context of swear words TLC had to bleep out.
But Elizabeth confirmed Andrei did not say anything close to what the rumors are out there, and Andrei insisted he was just feeling "jetlagged" and "frustrated" because he and Elizabeth were trying to plan their second wedding in a short period of time.
Andrei also pointed out that he doesn't know a single couple that doesn't have disagreements.
"And we're on TV, so some points are actually highlighted," Andrei said, suggesting an episode's editing makes his arguments with Elizabeth seem worse than they really were. "[Other couples' fights] must be so much worse than ours."
Elizabeth said she and Andrei are willing to show their good and bad moments and "not everybody's relationship is perfect or lovey-dovey."
"We're all human; we fight at times and yell at each other. We're just willing to show people that side of us too," Elizabeth explained.
However, many viewers believe Elizabeth and Andrei's fights are especially intense and that Andrei seems to make a habit of scolding or talking down to his wife.
"Watching it back I can see what they would see watching it," Elizabeth said of fans' reactions.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I can understand what they're saying, but again, I know my husband and I know that he wouldn't purposely try to put me down. I think he is just such a strong person and he comes off really mean at times, but to me, but I understand what he's saying."
Andrei said Elizabeth is a strong person as well and sometimes puts him in his place.
"Sometimes she does it to me, but it's not shown," Andrei claimed. "They put me in, you know, a bad light, but this actually happens -- she does it too because she's very strong and she's very stubborn."
But Elizabeth argued "nine out of 10 times" she bites her tongue in order to avoid fueling the fire.
"I'd rather keep my cool and not get upset about it," Elizabeth revealed.
"I feel like I bite my tongue sometimes too actually," Andrei said, before Elizabeth sarcastically responded, "Sure."
Elizabeth, however, didn't bite her tongue when she was fed up with Andrei interrupting her in Moldova. Elizabeth actually started the fight by telling her husband to "shut up."
"Yeah, she said it first and I got upset and that's when it started," Andrei recalled.
"But I don't know. I curse sometimes and I'm not going to hide it. I maybe curse a lot... [There was] a little bit of friction and then we exploded."
Elizabeth told Andrei they shouldn't say "shut up" to each other because it's "really disrespectful," and Andrei replied, "Sure, yeah."
The pair definitely have their fair share of conflict, but Elizabeth and Andrei still had nice things to say about each other during their joint interview.
"I think she's a sweetheart," Andrei told ET of Elizabeth. "I think she's loving, but she can show her teeth. She can be aggressive to me, sometimes. It happens, I'm handling it. I thank her, I guess."
ADVERTISEMENT
For her part, Elizabeth insisted Andrei has a softer side 90 Day Fiance viewers haven't seen and he's also "very romantic."
"Andrei is such an amazing father and he's super, super sweet," noted Elizabeth, who shares a daughter Eleanor with Andrei.
"And he's actually a really goofy person at heart and he has a really soft spot for people in his heart that he loves dearly and are really close to him, and I feel like we don't see enough of that side because, obviously, showing our journey, it can be stressful and I feel like a lot of times you lose sight of your actual self and are caught up in the moment."
At the end of the day, the pair of lovebirds just try to ignore their haters.
"We don't care what people think," Andrei said. "It's our journey, so it's mostly about us, and everything else doesn't matter."
Elizabeth and Andrei met in 2016 and first starred on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Season 4 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Elizabeth was a 27-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei was a 31-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova, when he came to America on a K-1 visa.
Andrei decided to move to the United States in September 2017, and then he and Elizabeth tied the knot just one month later.
In May 2018, the couple learned Elizabeth was pregnant, which was about six months after the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance finished airing on television.
Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Elizabeth pregnant and stressing about financial issues given Andrei had yet to nail down a full-time job. The couple was also moving into a new home together and Andrei clashed with Elizabeth's family.
Elizabeth and Andrei welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Eleanor Louise, on January 3, 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
Season 5 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiered with Eleanor as an eight-month-old and Andrei working as a stay-at-home dad. He and Elizabeth had been married for three years when filming commenced.
Andrei then broke the news last minute to Elizabeth's relatives he and Elizabeth would be having a second wedding in Moldova soon so his family and friends could be a part of the celebration.
Andrei's lack of warning created even more discourse and tension between Elizabeth's loved ones and her husband, and then once the pair traveled to Moldova, Elizabeth complained that Andrei was trying to act like a macho alpha-male, and she didn't appreciate him being so condescending.