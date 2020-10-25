'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Have Kenny and Armando split up or is the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple still together?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/25/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier have overcome major obstacles on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so did their relationship make it and are they still together -- or has the couple split and parted ways?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Kenny and Armando have broken up or if the 90 Day Fiance couple is still together now.]
Kenny, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL who goes by Kenny, and Armando, a 31-year-old from San Felipe, Mexico, are the first pair of gay men to star on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.
Kenny, originally from Ohio, came out at age 19 and was supported by his family, but Armando felt the need to hide his sexuality from his family for most of his life since people in Mexico aren't exactly welcoming or accepting of the LGBTQ community.
Armando even married a woman to save face in society, and his former wife gave birth to a daughter, Hannah, who was six years old at the time 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season filmed. However, Armando's wife sadly passed away in a tragic car accident.
Armando and Kenny met by chance on a social media page that served as a support group for gay fathers.
Kenny is dad to a son Bricen and triplet daughters -- Taylor, Cassidy and Madison -- who are all in their twenties. He welcomed his children with a friend who had been willing to undergo in vitro fertilization.
Kenny and Armando claim they didn't have a dating agenda at the time they started talking and became friends.
After about a year of communicating, Kenny told Entertainment Tonight that Armando made the first move and suddenly their relationship changed into a romantic one.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premiered with Kenny preparing to leave his children in the United States and move to Mexico to start a life with Armando.
Meanwhile, Armando told his parents that a documentary was being filmed about life in Mexico, not about his blossoming relationship with Kenny.
But Armando came out to his parents, Virginia and Armando Sr., for the second time during a lunch in Mexico in Episode 3 of the series. (Armando said he came out to his parents once before but their emotional reaction sent him "back into the closet" for a while.)
Tears streamed down his mother's face as she tried to be supportive, and Armando Sr. said, "You're my son and I see you the same."
But Armando Sr. apparently felt uncomfortable about the idea of Armando living with a male partner in Mexico.
After a long drive to Mexico with his 15-year-old dog Truffles, Kenny reunited with Armando in their new apartment, which was several hours away from Armando's parents, and they both said it was a "dream come true."
"I don't know how [Armando's family is] going to feel about me; I don't know if they're going to accept us together. It's just a lot of pressure," Kenny told the cameras.
In addition to concerns regarding Armando's family, Kenny also had to adjust to life in a different country considering he didn't speak the language or know how to use the currency.
Kenny also complained his apartment had no central heat or air conditioners, and the nearest bank was also apparently 40 minutes away.
Armando also wasn't used to public displays of affection with a man, and he refused to hold Kenny's hand or kiss him while the pair walked around their neighborhood.
Armando thought Kenny's expectations of him were a little high and unrealistic since he hadn't been "out" for very long.
"I have to admit I am worried about our safety as a gay couple. Our culture is very macho-centric and people in Mexico are still homophobic... I'm afraid that we might get hurt," Armando told the cameras.
Kenny told Armando they couldn't live in fear, and Armando felt bad for allowing Kenny to feel "rejected" and hurt. Armando asked Kenny to be patient with him and added, "I am where I am because of you."
Kenny told his fiance, "We can't give him the power. If we give him the power, he gets exactly what he was looking to get out of us -- a rise."
Kenny said the sad part was Armando was just starting to feel more free with himself and open and flirtatious with Kenny. One word seemed to tear all of that down.
Armando later introduced Kenny to his parents when the couple drove to pick up Hannah and bring her back to their new apartment.
"I am scared. I am nervous. I am worried. I don't know what to expect," Armando vented to the cameras, before telling Kenny that he needed his fiance to be on his side.
Armando introduced Kenny to his mother Virginia and her sisters, but Armando Sr. didn't show up. Virginia admitted it was "strange" to see her son with a man, but she was happy to see Armando and give him a hug.
Kenny noticed everyone sitting around the campfire was staring at him, like an attraction at the zoo, but everyone seemed warm and kind to Kenny upon meeting him -- with hugs all around.
Armando didn't know what to say and admitted he was lost in his own head. Armando didn't know how to act with Kenny sitting next to him and assumed his father -- who was allegedly "tired" -- was avoiding meeting Kenny.
Armando Sr. did eventually come outside to hug his son, and he shook Kenny's hand. It was definitely a nervewracking moment for Armando, and the meet and greet was very quick before Armando Sr. went back into the house.
Armando wished his father had more of an interaction with Kenny, who was also "very disappointed" Armando Sr. didn't want to get to know him better.
"I have an announcement," Kenny suddenly said at the gathering.
"Now what?" Virginia asked.
"Well," Armando said, as he took out his engagement ring and stood up in front of the entire group with courage and pride. "He asked me to marry him. So, we are getting married. I just wanted to tell you."
The group seemed to be in shock and there was nothing but silence. Kenny told Armando's friends and family the engagement wasn't a quick and spontaneous decision but he knew it was "a lot" for them to take in.
Virginia wasn't sure what to say or how to feel, but she told her son that it was his choice. Virginia was surprised and wished Armando had told her first in private before announcing the news in front of her sisters.
"I can tell that she's embarrassed and that she's hurt by this announcement. And I'm sad. I'm sad for Armando that his mother took it as something horrible and not as something beautiful," Kenny said in a confessional.
Virginia expected her husband would also be surprised by the engagement news, and so she actually planned to hide the news from Armando Sr.
Virginia told Armando and Kenny that they could stay the night, and Virginia added, "Tell him that he is welcome here." Kenny, however, could tell that the look on Virginia's face was pain and dismay.
Kenny didn't exactly feel comfortable spending the night, especially because he felt a bad vibe from Armando Sr., but he didn't want to be rude. Armando said he was at least happy his father had made an appearance to shake Kenny's hand.
"It wasn't the reaction I had hoped for, but it was definitely the reaction I had expected, especially from my dad," Armando told the cameras.
The tense and emotional evening, however, ended with Kenny and Armando embracing and expressing their love for one another.
Kenny and Armando had happy tears to cry, however, when they realized Hannah was very accepting of their relationship and couldn't wait to have two fathers.
Hannah, in fact, told her father that she never wanted the three of them to separate and she loved Kenny a lot.
Armando said his daughter's reaction was exactly what he needed and left him with "the best feeling in the world." Armando just wished his parents felt the same way.
"I feel like my dad has been hiding from us. I think it's hard for any parent to learn and to hear and to finally accept that their kid is gay. So just like I needed time to accept myself, I know my dad needs time to accept me," Armando explained in a confessional.
And Armando said of his mother, "I can tell my mom's still not thrilled about Kenny and I being engaged, and her telling me that she would have preferred I tell her in private shows me that she's still struggling with it, and maybe in some ways she feels embarrassed that I'm gay. But she needs to learn how to accept me without worrying about what anybody says or who is around."
Armando told his mother that he wanted a real wedding instead of just signing marriage papers at a registry and he hoped for her love and support. Armando wanted his wedding day to be a joyful celebration, and his mother agreed to attend the party.
Armando then had a tearful goodbye when he officially moved out of his parents' house and took Hannah with him. Armando Sr. even made an appearance to bid Armando farewell, and he also shook Kenny's hand.
Kenny said he felt a little guilty for pulling Armando away from his family, but both men were ready to start a life together -- open and proud.
Did Kenny and Armando split before ever getting married or is the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple still together?
As recently as mid-October, Kenny and Armando appear to still be together and in love.
On October 21, Armando uploaded a photo with Kenny in which they were posing in front of a sunset and Kenny was cracking up at something.
And just a couple of days earlier, Kenny posted a photo with Armando and Hannah and captioned it, "Mi Familia... Amor es Amor #familypride #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway."
Kenny previously posted a photo of the couple with their arms around each other on October 6 and wrote, "Be open for love," along with a red-heart emoji.
On September 26, Kenny shared a romantic black-and-white photo of the couple standing on a balcony with a beautiful landscape in the background.
"The sky's the limit... #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway," Kenny captioned the picture.
Ten days earlier, Kenny uploaded a photo of Armando and himself arm-in-arm at a winery and wrote, "Cheers to Mexican Independence Day," alongside the image.
Around that same time, Armando wrote "love is love" with a red-heart emoji on his Instagram account when posting a photo with Kenny.
On September 2, Kenny posted a cute photo of Armando and himself forming hearts with their hands.
"We are sending [love]! We will miss you during the mid-season break! #sendinglove #loveislove #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #gaycouple," Kenny captioned the photo.
Going back to late August, Kenny wrote on Instagram, "We choose to live life as we sit fit. #gaycouple."
Kenny made the post after the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode aired in which a man in Mexico used a homophobic slur to describe Kenny and Armando's relationship while the two men were out at a restaurant eating tacos with two of Kenny's daughters.
Kenny subsequently wrote on Instagram, "Everyone should have the right to live our lives as we see fit. We won't let someone have our power to live and love. #thepoweroflove #lovewins #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway."
On August 18, Kenny captioned a still photo of Armando and himself from the show and wrote alongside it, "With sharing our story with the world, we wanted to show...When two people are in love, nothing is impossible, anything is achievable. #lovehasnoboundries #gaycouple #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #loveislove."
Kenny also gushed about his love for Armando on social media in mid-August after his marriage proposal aired on television, suggesting the couple is still happy and together.
Kenny posted a video of Armando saying "yes" to marriage and the men kissing each other, and he captioned it, "This was the best moment and the best day ever! Thank you everyone for the amazing reaction, love and support! Love is love #love is love #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway."
Kenny later posted a photo of Armando showing off his engagement ring.
"You just know when it's right. #loveislove #lovewins #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway," Kenny captioned the image.
As for Armando, he posted a photo with Kenny from their dinner post-engagement.
"I said yes! #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daytheotherway #proposal #engagement #lgbt #gay #pride #love #tlc," Armando wrote alongside the sweet picture of the men smiling in front of a big bouquet of flowers.
In late July, Kenny also posted a photo of himself in Mexico on Instagram and wrote alongside it, "Roads that lead me to a beautiful destination. #lovewins #mexicanbeauty #myheart #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway."
Writing "love wins" suggests he and Armando are still together and doing well. And not long before that, he gushed about making a relationship work on his Instagram account.
"What real relationships are about," Kenny captioned a photo with Armando in which they were both sitting in front of an iconic Jesus statue in Mexico.
"Yes differences but then understanding, communication, compromising and in the end moving forward together. #jesusloveslove #90dayfiance #90fiancetheotherway."
Around that same time, Armando posted what appeared to be a throwback photo with Kenny in which they were soaking in a sunset together.
"Two worlds, One love," Armando wrote, along with a heart emoji and two Earth emojis. "#90dayfiance #90daytheotherway #90dayfiancetheotherway #gay #lgbt #pride #love #tlc #jesuslove."
Kenny also gushed this past summer about how he grew to love Mexico, hinting he "is" still living there.
"One of the many things I love about Mexico is the beautiful sky, the stars were never so bright... never more at peace, it was (is) serenity," Kenny captioned an image of himself looking at the sky on Instagram, along with a smiley face.
Armando also shared a photo of the guys enjoying cocktails together and taking in a beautiful view in late July. Although the picture was apparently a throwback, Armando added a hashtag "#love" to his post.
"Cheers to finally reuniting #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daytheotherway #love #movingforlove #gayfathers #lgbt #kennethandarmando," Armando wrote alongside the photo along with a red-heart emoji.
In mid-June, Armando and Cassidy, Kenny's daughter, made it clear they've become extremely close!
Cass captioned a promo video for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, "The time is now!! Get to know my family and hear my dads story airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on @tlc for the official premier of @90dayfiance:the other way @kenneth_90day @armando_90day."
Armando replied with an emoticon that has stars for eyes and then Cassidy wrote to him, "@armando_90day I love love love you! So excited."
Armando sweetly responded, "@cultivation.and.inspiration love youuuu!! Here we go!"
Armando has also commented on other photos posted on Cassidy's Instagram page recently.
Around that same time, Kenny hinted he and Armando are still in "love" during an interview with E! News.
When asked why they signed up for90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kenny explained, "We both went into this wanting to tell our story. We want to show our love and we want people to see that. I said in one of the teasers, love is a powerful thing. Love can stop wars. We're hoping that love can melt hearts and love can open minds."
Kenny added that he hopes viewers "might tune in and watch out story and they might change their minds and open their hearts even wider."
According to hints made by Kenny's daughter Cass Niedermeier in late April, Kenny and Armando were still living together in Mexico at the time.
"Seriously missin my daddy.... can't believe you moved to Mexico almost 5 months ago, life is not the same around here w/ out you, I miss seeing your face and hearing your voice all the time," Cass wrote April 28 on Instagram in a since-deleted post.
"Literally in tears right now writing this, my daddy is my best friend and although I am so happy he's livin his best life in Mexico with the love of his life, my heart isn't the same without him around."
Kenny revealed October 27, 2019 on Instagram he was moving to Mexico to be with Armando soon.
"#Countdown, little over a month and our #forever starts. #love him #gaycouple #movingforlove #mexico #maydecember #proudofhim #instagay #lucky," Kenny captioned a selfie of the couple.
Armando replied, "Can't come soon enough my love! Been waiting for this moment so long, will be the best."
Kenny's house in Florida sold in July 2019 for close to $350,000, and then he left for Mexico four months later on November 30 with his dog Truffles on a four-day road trip, Starcasm reported.
"When I left my hometown of Toledo Ohio when I was 19, I was running away from something, running from who I couldn't be... in Florida I found myself and who I was meant to be! Tomorrow I am running again, not away, but towards something, to love, #lovewins #loveislove," Kenny reportedly wrote in part on Instagram at the time.