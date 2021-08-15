'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Did Tiffany and Ronald reconcile and get back together? What's the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple's status now? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/15/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith's marriage appears to be over, according to the finale of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season, so did Tiffany and Ronald really break up and get divorced, or did they reconcile and stay together? What do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about their relationship now?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report spoilers if Tiffany and Ronald are still together now or if the 90 Day Fiance split for good after their big fight on90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.]
Tiffany was a 27-year-old from Frederick, MD, and Ronald was a 29-year-old from South Africa when they starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season in 2019.
Tiffany got engaged to Ronald despite his faults and mistakes -- including Ronald having a criminal record as well as a serious gambling addiction that led to a six-month rehab stint in South Africa.
Once Ronald changed his ways and sought therapy, Tiffany moved her eight-year-old son Daniel to South Africa on a Tourist Visa so they could be a family, but she wasn't convinced it was going to be a permanent move.
Tiffany and Ronald tied the knot during her trip, but due to financial constraints and Tiffany deciding South Africa was not a safe place for her kids to grow up, she decided to return to the U.S. and give birth to the couple's daughter there.
Tiffany thought the best way to be with Ronald would be to file for a spousal visa so he could move to the U.S.
Tiffany then gave birth to a daughter Carley in Summer 2019, and she found being a single parent very difficult.
Given Ronald had already been denied a K-1 via due to his criminal record, he allegedly told Tiffany to not waste her money trying for a spousal visa.
Tiffany, however, went ahead and applied for a spousal CR-1 visa, even though she didn't feel emotionally or financially supported by her husband.
Tiffany said Ronald never offered to send money for clothes or diapers, and so she met with an attorney, Christopher Role.
"I have moments when I wonder if this marriage is right for me," Tiffany confessed. "Ronald doesn't know this, but I think I want a divorce."
Tiffany lamented she was feeling miserable every day and had reached "a breaking point" and feared there was "no other choice but to get divorced" because things might only get worse once Ronald arrived to the U.S.
But Ronald insisted he was making "small strides" and "ends meet" by doing odd jobs such as painting rooms for people. He said he was doing the best he could.
After Tiffany settled into an apartment of her own, she received an email she had been waiting on "for years" informing her that Ronald's visa application to come to the United States had been approved and they'd be able to move on to the interview phase of the process.
Ronald gushed over videochat about being "overwhelmed" -- happy and scared at the same time -- but Tiffany fell just under the income requirement to be able to completely take care of Ronald financially upon his entrance into America.
Tiffany's father Carlos therefore agreed to be Ronald's co-sponsor since Ronald had never been convicted or a criminal charge.
An immigration lawyer told Tiffany and Ronald that Ronald had to nail his spousal-visa interview and basically deliver perfect answers because he'd only get one shot at this, but Ronald didn't seem nervous because, in his mind, Tiffany and the kids moving to South Africa was the backup plan.
"I'm terrified because I know I'm not going there. So for me, if he fails that interview, that's it and there's no backup plan. He still thinks he has a safety net, and he doesn't," Tiffany revealed.
Ronald then asked Tiffany to visit him in South Africa with the kids for the Christmas holiday and stay for three months.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tiffany planned to use her trip to South Africa as a test run to figure out whether she really wanted to be with Ronald forever and have him move to the United States permanently.
Tiffany wanted to see that Ronald was saving money, working, prioritizing his family, and being responsible in South Africa.
But Ronald had a different plan. He envisioned filing an extension on Tiffany's Tourist Visa after three months so that they could stay in South Africa an additional three months.
"The fact of the matter is, if Tiffany doesn't want to move to South Africa, I will force her to. I'm not going to be away from my kids again that long," Ronald admitted.
Tiffany was very impressed when she and the kids walked into Ronald's apartment and saw that he had turned the garage into a bedroom just for Daniel, but he had no groceries in the house.
During Tiffany's first day in South Africa, Ronald ended up being $50 short on their $250 grocery bill. Tiffany seemed frustrated and upset to have to step in and save the day once again.
Tiffany was exhausted from her travels and also hoped Ronald would step up and help her out more with the kids. She thought it was "annoying and upsetting" how Ronald wasn't offering to assist her.
Tiffany threatened Ronald by saying if he didn't make her stay easy and enjoyable, she'd be taking the kids back to America for the Christmas holiday.
In order to make his kids feel at home after his fight with Tiffany, Ronald took his family to a Christmas warehouse to purchase home decor and a Christmas tree. Tiffany accused her husband of essentially bribing Daniel to stay in South Africa.
Ronald ended up spending almost $700 in the Christmas store and put it on a credit card, and Tiffany said Ronald's spending habits were not good and he continued to make "stupid decisions."
Ronald then got angry when Tiffany vented out her frustrations to his mother, Ria, and he said he felt judged.
The pair proceeded to sleep in separate beds, with Tiffany admitting she felt "stuck" in South Africa because they just kept fighting with only a few good moments in between.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tiffany also said cooking, cleaning and changing diapers wasn't solely her responsibility just because she's the woman in the relationship.
Tiffany wasn't going to allow Ronald to feel "above" her and take on traditional gender roles, and she was beginning to wonder if Ronald could ever truly make her happy.
Later on, Ronald drove Tiffany to a used-car lot, where Ronald explained he wanted to start his own business of being a handyman. But in order to do that, Ronald told Tiffany that he needed to buy a pickup truck.
Ronald intended to do this business whether he continued living in South Africa or moved to the United States. Ronald said his goal was to put food on the table every single night for his family.
Tiffany said it was "irresponsible" for Ronald to start a business when he only had three months left in South Africa. She also didn't approve of Ronald getting a used-car loan and getting himself into debt when he wasn't even working as a handyman yet or making money.
Tiffany didn't want Ronald to make more "empty promises," and she said her husband needed to meet her expectations or "be a divorced man -- and that's it."
Knowing Tiffany had consulted with a divorce lawyer in the U.S., the couple decided to have a counseling session with Ronald's uncle, who is apparently an honest and straightforward man.
Tiffany said Ronald not paying attention to the small things was "destroying" their marriage.
Tiffany argued she was a blessing to come into Ronald's life and so she deserved more from her husband, but Ronald pointed out how a woman shouldn't tell a man what should be.
Ronald's uncle explained that Ronald wasn't being the man he needed to be in his relationship, but Ronald admitted he didn't like talking about his feelings in fear of exposing his weaknesses.
Tiffany seemed annoyed with Ronald's constant desire to be the man in their marriage and wear the pants, and Ronald left the session feeling like he wasn't able to voice his own opinions and that Tiffany had made him look like "an assh-le."
ADVERTISEMENT
Ronald accused Tiffany of just wanting a vacation away from her kids, and Tiffany felt criticized and insulted. She demanded an apology from Ronald and even refused to get in the car with him to go home. She called Ronald "rude."
Ronald told Tiffany that her family was always around helping her with the kids when she claimed to have been doing everything alone and by herself. Ronald called his wife "a hypocrite," and she in turn called him "a child."
On the sixth-season finale of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Ronald said Tiffany couldn't accept her faults and always blamed him for everything.
"What is she Queen? It's a two-way [street], man," Ronald complained.
Tiffany said with a laugh how Ronald couldn't accept a woman who stands on her own two feet, and Ronald saw Tiffany giggling from a distance and then yelled at her for not taking things seriously.
Tiffany wasn't okay with how Ronald spoke to her, and she lamented, "At this point, it makes me feel like there's nothing else we can do for us, like, I don't know where else we can go productively from here."
Tiffany called Ronald "a f-cking psycho" but said his anger didn't scare her. Tiffany said Ronald's outbursts didn't indicate he's a manly-man. Instead, she said people who react immediately with anger aren't very smart and lack emotional intelligence.
"To me, it's directly linked to stupidity," Tiffany complained to a producer, adding, "All he does is disappoint me and do dumb sh-t like this. But I married him, so I guess that's on me. Whatever."
Once the pair reunited in Ronald's home, she called him an "idiot," and he asked her what she was even doing in his place.
Tiffany told Ronald that he had acted like "an assh-le," and Ronald seemed desperate for his wife to take some responsibility in the argument. Ronald decided he was going to sleep alone, and then Tiffany smiled and called Ronald "a f-cking loser."
Ronald said he was trying to keep his marriage together and also keep himself composed even though he was going through a lot, and he began questioning whether it was all worth it because he could only take so much.
Ronald realized in that moment he had a lot of emotions bottled up and was much more upset with Tiffany that he had initially thought. Ronald said, however, he was going to fight for his children to stay in South Africa, even if it meant Tiffany flying back to the United States alone.
"I know it's not right to keep the kids away from their mother, but unfortunately, the mother has forced me [into this situation]," Ronald said. "Now it's my turn."
Ronald's mother was watching the kids while Ronald and Tiffany fought, and Tiffany woke up the next morning expecting a genuine apology from her husband, whom she claimed was very wrong.
The couple argued again in the morning, with Tiffany saying Ronald had mistreated her and she wasn't going to act like "a little b-tch" and let him walk all over her. Tiffany threatened to walk away from him and their relationship, and Ronald said Tiffany acted like she's royalty.
"You can literally go back to America," Ronald said, before accusing Tiffany of being "controlling" and telling her to get the "f-ck out" of his house.
Tiffany thought the amount of tension she had with Ronald was just "crazy," and he also admitted to having enough.
Tiffany said she felt very unwelcome and was ready to pick up her kids, leave, and get "out of this situation."
"I have it pretty good back home. I have zero need to accept his behavior. Our marriage is over," Tiffany noted.
So are Ronald and Tiffany still together now or did the90 Day Fiance couple break up?
Tiffany and Ronald are still legally married and have a good relationship, but it's not entirely clear whether they're amicable for the sake of their children or are romantically involved.
During a makeup tutorial posted to her Instagram account in late July, Tiffany said she doesn't want to take another trip to South Africa because they are "so long and exhausting" -- but not because she doesn't want to see Ronald again.
Tiffany also played a game or "True" or "False" with her Instagram followers, and someone asked, "Do you and Ronald talk on a daily basis?"
When asked if she's "still married" to her husband, Tiffany responded again with "true."
Tiffany opted to "skip" a question about whether she's still in love with Ronald; however, she confirmed she is happy and regrets getting so emotional and crying so much on the show.
She also revealed that after she and Ronald stopped filming 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Ronald "started changing more diapers."
"But that's because... I was like, 'You're going to do it! This is not only my job! There are no such roles as man and woman. I'm not going to sit at home and cook and clean while you bring home the bread... and I won't expect you to be the only one working and supporting us,'" Tiffany said, adding that they both share cooking, cleaning and working responsibilities.
A few weeks earlier, Tiffany also posted a video of Carley celebrating her second birthday and one Instagram user commented, "Too bad her father doesn't get to See her for birthdays christmas. Any important days. What a shame."
Tiffany replied, "Lol he was on video call I include him every thing. And the visa takes forever it's not my fault he's not here."
The spouses appeared to be headed for divorce at the time after Ronald lashed out at Tiffany for allegedly lying about his spousal visa and Tiffany in turn accused her husband of emotional abuse.
It appears the couple got into a fight right around Carley's July 3 birthday based on cryptic social-media activity -- including Tiffany cropping Ronald out of a family photo in one of her uploads -- and then everything came to a head on July 6.
Tiffany began a stream of posts on Instagram Stories on Tuesday by writing, "You think things are messy? They are about to get a whole lot messier."
Tiffany, a mom of two, went on to share alleged emails and Instagram DMs from Ronald in which the South Africa native insisted he's "done" with his marriage to Tiffany and threatened to expose her on social media.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ronald allegedly told Tiffany that he could find someone "better" who will treat him "right" and "won't lie."
"F-ck you for that... I'm gonna block you again... I already threw everything out of the house... [I] hope you find pleasure in what you did. I'm literally nauseous thinking about you now lol... I'm free now, thank you [for] lying... I won't respect you for sh-t again," he allegedly wrote to his wife.
"If I see my kids ever again [that's] up to you. Are you going to visit me with them? F-ck no, stay away from my place. You're just like your mom now! Single, have kids, no dads, and likes to lie but demands respect. Get real, Tiffany. Watch social media, [going to] hit you hard!"
Tiffany wrote on the alleged screenshot that she "won't stay quiet anymore."
Ronald allegedly continued, "I do not want to know nothing about you. I don't want to hear about you; all I want is my kids. I'm done with you, you can move on. I move on. Let's do that. You can say I'm cheating [but] you are the one lying about the visa."
Ronald seemingly suggested Tiffany had yet to follow through with the visa paperwork to move him from South Africa to the United States.
Ronald allegedly continued in his messages to Tiffany, "You are worthless, you are not worth being loved. You are useless as a woman, as a wife."
Tiffany called Ronald's messages "more abuse" and wrote on Instagram Stories, "Emotional abuse leaves scars that you'll never see. I've gone through enough for a whole life together and I've had to stay quiet."
Tiffany also posted an alleged email from Ronald that read in part, "You wouldn't have felt lonely... if you did the visa or if you move to South Africa, but no, you decided you wanted to lie to me about the visa and same time you refused to move to South Africa just so that I can be with my family."
He allegedly wrote, "You took me for a big, big ride. You made me change my life. You made me put things on hold... I got rid of people for you and I regret it so much. I regret everything I did for you... The only thing that I'm happy about from you [is] my kids, nothing else. I'm sorry, it is what it is."
"I'm glad you moved on," he allegedly added. "I'm happy for you. I hope you get someone... that can love you again because from my eyes, sorry, I literally can't wait for sunrise only [to[ get this divorce thing done. But until then, you are free. I promise you, you are free."
ADVERTISEMENT
Ronald allegedly complained that he'd probably lose his children from this situation and hopes Tiffany is "delighted" about that.
"In my eyes, you are nothing... You never, never, never, never have the opportunity to be in my arms again... It's here where we draw the line," Ronald allegedly lashed out.
Ronald appeared to threaten Tiffany by saying he'd "exploit" her "like never before" and show her "lies and manipulation" and the way she allegedly played him.
For Ronald's part, he fired away at Tiffany by sharing a post on his own Instagram Stories, asking his followers for a "lawyer in the [United States]" so he could receive "advice and costing on [a] few things," according to In Touch Weekly.
Ronald also reportedly said on Instagram Live of Tiffany, "She basically told me everything is submitted, everything is done, I'm going to be with my family soon."
"I found out she lied. I lost my sh-t and you know what? She says I treated her bad," he claimed.
"Let me just calm down for a second because I'm so upset thinking she played me for a fool and she literally made me believe I'm going to be with my family soon. She's complaining she's alone and she's doing everything by herself, but she lied about the visa. Literally, she lied."
Tiffany went on to write to her followers on Instagram Stories that she doesn't regret any decisions in her past because she acted with an open heart.
"Not everyone has the same heart. Some people choose to take advantage of those they see as [weak]. I cannot see where everything stands at the moment, but what I will say is, if anyone speaks to you this way, it is a reflection of who they are, not who you are," Tiffany explained.
"Don't ever be silent. You can survive it and get out of it. Love should NOT HURT. I am not perfect and I have made mistakes, but I will never again allow anyone to make me feel this way again."
Prior to the big fight, the couple's relationship seemed to be thriving in June 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tiffany wished Ronald a Happy Father's Day on social media in a super sweet post.
"For almost 5 years now you've been Papa bear, through the ups and downs A constant reminder of why are you are the love of my life is the amazing love you have for our kids," Tiffany captioned a slideshow of family.
"You embraced Daniel in a way that I can't actually explain... I love you have for him makes me so proud. The kids adore you. I adore you. Today is entirely your day, to celebrate the amazing dad you are and how even more amazing you are becoming every day."
Tiffany continued, "I love seeing the man who once was the center of attention and the party animal turn into the guy who lets everyone go have their parties so you can walk off to the side and play toys with the kids. I am grateful, I am blessed, I am proud. You are truly a blessing to us."
"From the bottom of all of our hearts we love you with all of us and we wish you the best Father's Day! Sidenote..." she concluded.
And Ronald commented on the post, "Thank you my love. Love it its beautiful thank you thank you thank you love you sooo much youre my everything and you and the kids complete my life."
At the time, Tiffany also confirmed she had gone under the knife for weight loss surgery and said Ronald had been supporting her emotionally, according to In Touch.
And in a May 24 Instagram Live session, Tiffany conducted a makeup tutorial and dropped a sly quick comment about how she had just traveled to see Ronald again in South Africa.
"It's from when I was on the airplane coming here from South Africa. My skin got super dry and it just got really messed up," Tiffany said, before flashing a big know-it-all smile.
Tiffany also said during the video, "I wish Ronald was on here so he could help me [answer questions] while I'm doing my makeup, but he is busy!"
And on May 18, Tiffany and Ronald went Instagram Live together, with Tiffany posting their conversation on her account's page.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tiffany captioned their session, "Definitely getting a divorce. Definitely getting a divorce," but she added a crying-laughing emoticon to her post to suggest she's joking.
Tiffany jokingly asked Ronald when he'd be signing the divorce papers, and Ronald explained with a big smile that he didn't have a pen.
Tiffany was all giggles as she and Ronald sang love songs to each other and teased one another.
And on April 4, 2021, Tiffany confirmed she still loved Ronald.
Ronald posted a beautiful tribute to Tiffany's son Daniel, whom Ronald also considers and calls his son.
In addition to complimenting the young boy on his maturity, cleverness and being well-mannered, Ronald wrote, "I just really hope that the connection we have I hope it never dies as you get older now I'm proud to have you as my son but also I'm a bit sad not being able to be there to celebrate it with you."
Ronald added of Tiffany, "Tell your mom @tiffanyfrancosmith its your yes day and make the best of it... you know what i mean my boy! love your dad."
Tiffany actually commented on Ronald's post, "Aw love you. I'm showing him."
However, Tiffany and Ronald have broken up and gotten back together before.
Ronald and Tiffany announced they were "separating" in January 2020 and seemed to be headed for a divorce.
Tiffany accused Ronald of "adultery" and manipulation and claimed he had suffered multiple relapses of the gambling addiction he had once sought treatment for before in a rehab facility.
ADVERTISEMENT
On January 28, 2020, Tiffany told her Instagram followers in regards to her marriage "some things are just irreparable," and Ronald claimed on social media at the time he'd be "filing for divorce in South Africa" after a year-and-a-half of marriage.
"Tiff only tried to do good, not really control me but more protect me from wrong [people], places and temptations, and the more I think about it now, it makes sense..." Ronald wrote on Instagram during.
"She was more the victim and I'll admit here I was a dick to her at times, worrying about me, me, me and not looking after her feelings or needs."
But rumors of a reconciliation began to swirl on March 5, 2020 when Ronald posted adorable snapshots of Tiffany and himself seemingly in South Africa together.
In March 11, 2020 Ronald uploaded a selfie of the couple as well as a photo in which they were embracing in front of a fountain during a date night at Monte in Gauteng, South Africa.
Ronald then flat out confirmed the next day his marriage to Tiffany was back on and thriving in the comments section of his Instagram post.
"Hope the rumors are true and y'all found your way back to one another!!" one person wrote.
"Yes," Ronald replied.
When an Instagram user asked Ronald to "please work it out" with Tiffany, Ronald responded with, "We are good."
One person mentioned, "I thought they got divorced," and Ronald wrote back, "Guess not," with a smiley face.
And finally, one fan wrote, "Happy you're back together," to which Ronald replied, "Yes."