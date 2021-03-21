Mike believed Natalie was his dream girl, and so he filed for a K-1 visa.
Mike and Natalie, however, had major differences to work through, such as Natalie being a religious vegetarian and Mike living as an atheist meat-eater who believes in aliens.
Natalie also begged Mike to have children right away, which was a stage of life he wasn't quite ready for.
The couple had their biggest fight in the Ukraine when Natalie gave her engagement ring back to Mike because she said she wasn't in love anymore -- and Mike said he felt "lost."
On 90 Day Fiance's Season 7 Tell-All special, Natalie accused Mike of cheating on her by spending the night with an alleged female friend. Mike, however, insisted the incident was totally innocent and he never lied about it.
Natalie planned to be "cautious" with her heart going forward because she didn't want to get married and go through another terrible divorce.
In the Season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiance, Natalie's K-1 visa was approved and Mike felt a little nervous and apprehensive about how fast things needed to move from that point on.
When Natalie stepped into Mike's home for the first time, she found it cold and lonely. Natalie also believed Mike had made no preparations for her arrival.
Natalie came to be a bit resentful over her "basic housewife" role while Mike went to work and spent hours commuting each day, and Mike desired patience and an open mind from Natalie.
Mike didn't know how to move forward from there, and he questioned whether they should just throw in the towel. Mike wasn't sure Natalie was going to be his future wife and the mother of his children.
Natalie then recalled the alleged betrayal between Mike and his female friend Sara.
"We were engaged and I was in Ukraine... His aunt and uncle, he was supposed to stay with them [before the wedding], but I called him on the morning [of the] marriage day and he picks up and he's lying on the sofa. He's half naked and stoned, and I hear his friend's voice, 'I'm going to the shower,'" Natalie recalled to the therapist.
Natalie accused Mike of lying to her, but Mike promised Natalie that he and Sara were just close friends who had lived together for a long time without hooking up, according to Mike.
Mike was tired of Natalie bringing up the same things from the past.
"I don't cheat and I don't lie. You cheat and you lie, and you get caught," Natalie said. "This is a problem and I can't stand it. Michael, you had sex with her. You did."
Natalie, however, kept insisting Mike had betrayed her.
"Natalie, you are the most jealous person alive," Mike said, adding that she even got jealous over his interactions with a waitress.
Natalie pointed out that she is "[more] beautiful than Mike and didn't understand why he would even want to be with another woman.
"Your beauty is ugly. It is. Just because you think you're the hottest sh-t in the world, it doesn't make you a great person on the inside," Mike countered.
Mike told Natalie that they didn't fit together at all, adding, "I'm not ready to marry you -- at all. You're always living in the past when I want to try to move forward... I feel like I'm the only one who's ever trying."
Natalie said Mike returning her engagement ring would make her feel more secure in their relationship, but Mike said being engaged "would be a lie" at this point that everything was okay between them.
Natalie believed Mike was manipulating her and trying to punish her for her mistakes, and Natalie cried to Mike that she wasn't his toy.
Natalie questioned whether she should return to Ukraine, and she said her heart was broken.
With 22 days left to wed in March 2020, Natalie had been in America for a couple of months and regretted ever giving Mike her ring during an argument because she just wanted to be a happy wife and start a family.
Mike had reached the end of his rope in regards to fighting with Natalie, but she decided to apologize and let the past go.
Mike said he appreciated Natalie's effort, and the pair agreed to start fresh with 20 days left to wed.
Mike could tell Natalie was starting to feel more comfortable in the U.S., and he was happy that Natalie liked his family and vice versa.
Two days later, Mike and Natalie went fishing in March 2020. Given time on Natalie's K-1 visa was running out, Natalie was worried Mike may not give her the engagement ring back.
Due to coronavirus, the pair had delayed their wedding a few weeks. Natalie admitted she was extremely stressed about the idea of marrying on time, but she just tried to stay calm and level-headed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Natalie didn't know how to tie the knot with Mike given the courts were closed, but Mike told Natalie not to fret about things that were out of her control.
Mike also apparently still wasn't ready to get married because of "rough stretches" the couple had gone through. Mike assured Natalie that they were headed in the right direction, but Natalie could tell more work needed to be done and Mike wasn't ready to be her husband.
"It takes two people to get married," Natalie said.
Natalie didn't have a wedding date or an engagement ring, but she decided to go shopping for a wedding dress. Mike didn't know about Natalie's outing, but she said this was her last chance to get a dress.
Natalie fell in love with a strapless mermaid dress with tulle and a beaded bodice, and she nearly cried once she was dressed like a bride. Natalie said "in a perfect world," she'd know where and when she'd be getting married.
Natalie didn't buy the dress because of the risk she may not even have a wedding, and she said the whole situation scared her.
Meanwhile, Mike wasn't convinced he and Natalie could work out their issues before her visa expired, so he noted it was time to make a decision -- even though he didn't feel ready for it.
Mike then decided to give Natalie her engagement ring back, and Natalie smiled big.
"We start from scratch and forget everything?" Natalie questioned.
ADVERTISEMENT
"You're just, like, ruining the whole thing," Mike said.
"It's just important that I know you forgive me," Natalie said.
Mike said he was tired of Natalie nitpicking and the fact she couldn't let the moment be a happy one. Mike admitted he wasn't ready to forgive Natalie yet but he wanted her to be his fiancee again.
Despite their bickering, Mike put the ring back on Natalie's finger and the couple kissed.
Natalie finally felt loved, like she had won Mike's heart back. Mike was glad to see Natalie smile, and he said the ring looked good on Natalie's finger.
However, Mike woke up on his wedding day and apparently had a change of heart. 90 Day Fiance's latest episode showed Natalie calling the wedding officiant, Teresa, to inform her the wedding had been canceled.
"My fiance changed his mind and it's a big [problem]... He said today that he was thinking and he could not marry me," explained Natalie, who was an emotional wreck at the time and could barely speak.
"And I have to leave the country because I have three days left [on my visa]. So I have to cancel you."
Teresa said just because Natalie had to return to Ukraine, it didn't mean her relationship needed to be over. But Natalie insisted her romance was definitely "over" because she'd never forgive Mike for what he had done to her.
The next day, the Instagram account formerly known as @Fraudedbytlc posted a photo of Mike and Natalie walking side-by-side at Seattle's historic Pike Place Market as a camera crew filmed them, which was obviously for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.
Natalie's 90-day stay on her K-1 visa therefore began in January 2020, and she clearly hoped to marry by April so she could stay in the United States permanently with Mike, as long as they got along well.
ADVERTISEMENT
While the show makes it seem like Natalie and Mike's relationship came to an end, according to online records, they did in fact get married!
Mike and Natalie tied the knot in Clallam County, Washington on April 15, 2020, In Touch Weekly reported.
Natalie confirmed her relationship status on May 24, 2020 when she posted on Instagram, "We Get Married!"
A few days later, Natalie captioned another photo of the couple, "Love is very meaningful for us."
In June 2020, Natalie reportedly posted a photo of herself cuddling up to Mike while viewing a beautiful night sky together.
"This is how we spend our time," she captioned the snapshot, according to In Touch.
On June 22, 2020, Natalie posted a photo with Mike and wrote, "Amazing #dinner with #lovely husband! thanks for #90dayfiance #love #faith #nataliemordovtseva #mikeyoungquist #couplegoals."
Two days later, Natalie captioned a funny photo of the pair driving, "#driving like crazy with my #husband #mikeyoungquist #nataliemordovtseva #natalie90dayfiance #90dayfiance."
And on June 25, Natalie wrote alongside a selfie of the couple by the water, "This is how we spend our time together #90dayfiance #natalie90dayfiance #nataliemordovtseva #mike90dayfiance #mikeyoungquist #love #couple #couplegoals."
In August 2020, Natalie reportedly wiped her Instagram clean, and around that same time, Mike deleted an account and created a new one.
While their social-media activity indicates the couple is probably no longer together, In Touch reported that Mike and Natalie individually posted photos of themselves in Los Angeles, CA, in mid-February 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
Even though they didn't appear in each other's photos, it's assumed they took a trip together and checked out the Griffith Observatory as well as the iconic Hollywood sign.
Natalie's Instagram mainly just shows modeling photos and selfies, and she took pictures with a new husky puppy earlier this year.90 Day Fiance fans therefore assume she and Mike got a dog together.