[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Geoffrey and Varya got engaged or are still together and what happened at 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4's reunion.]
Geoffrey, a 41-year-old from Knoxville, TN, and Varya, a 30-year-old from Ryazan, Russia, are one of the couples starring on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, which premiered in February.
Geoffrey, who has billed himself as a landlord on the TLC show, was shown flying to Russia and meeting his love Varya in person for the first time after a five-month, long-distance romance.
Before his trip, Geoffrey was shown raising three children -- two adults boys and a four-year-old son Cayvan -- from two previous relationships.
Geoffrey said it was hard to trust women since he had four failed marriages, so he changed up his dating style and met Varya on an international dating website.
Geoffrey apparently loved Varya's look, personality and ambition, and so their connection grew exponentially in a short time. He was hoping for the best because he wasn't sure he'd make it through another heartbreak after losing a newborn son named Kazhem.
Geoffrey claimed he needed to determine whether Varya's intentions were pure but there was a chance he might leave Russia an engaged man. His family and friends, however, didn't want to see him rushing into another relationship.
But Geoffrey hadn't been honest with Varya about his criminal past, and he worried she wouldn't accept him once she learned the truth. Geoffrey told the cameras he had previously got to prison for dealing drugs when he was younger.
Once the pair finally met face to face in the airport in Moscow, Geoffrey gushed, "It was like an angel was standing there. She is real and it's not something I had just built up in my head. She's just as beautiful as I thought she was. She is everything and more."
Their first interactions were a little awkward with "uncomfortable silences," according to Varya, but that quickly wore off and the pair was able to laugh and have fun together.
Geoffrey asked Varya how she'd feel about potentially moving to Tennessee if things worked out between them. Varya wanted to move to America, but she didn't want to leave the big city. Varya said she'd prefer New York City.
However, Geoffrey wasn't putting any pressure on Varya to move yet. He was just happy he felt "so comfortable" around her, and he believed Varya was showing him little expressions of love.
After spending the night in a hotel, Geoffrey said waking up next to Varya was "a dream come true," and Varya gushed about how they had "sparks, chemistry and everything else."
But when he saw Varya's apartment and realized she had no intention of turning it into a home and staying there long-term, Geoffrey began fearing she was using him to leave Russia and had essentially picked him out of a crop of guys online to be her meal ticket.
"If we don't work out, is it on to the next American?" Geoffrey asked.
Varya didn't like how Geoffrey was acting and insisted she was just trying to find her soul mate. Geoffrey asked Varya if she had reached out to any other American men in attempt to obtain a Green Card.
"I don't like your questions, but I like you," Varya told Geoffrey, adding that she was a potential love for Geoffrey and he just needed to let go and trust their relationship.
Geoffrey decided to trust Varya, and so they took their relationship to the next level by Varya introducing her boyfriend to her friends.
Geoffrey revealed he had a girlfriend two years before Varya but hadn't been in a serious relationship since then -- until Varya. Geoffrey promised he had the best of intentions for Varya and was very serious about her.
"Did you tell Geoffrey that recently you were in close communication with another American? And you had a pretty serious relationship?" a friend asked Varya.
Varya confessed she had been in contact with another American, which rubbed Geoffrey the wrong way.
"You told me I was the only American you spoke to. You straight up lied to me," Geoffrey yelled at the table.
Geoffrey stood up at the table in confrontation with another man and then yelled at Varya, "You lied to me! I am done. This is bullsh-t."
Geoffrey told the cameras he was ready to get out of Russia and cried about how he felt played and should've been smarter about the situation to begin with.
Varya explained she had been talking to another American man but he wasn't the man she wanted and they were just friends. Varya said the mystery man still contacted her because he knew her Instagram but that's the only way they've talked.
"I never thought I was going to be alone in Russia tonight. I feel like a fool right now. I feel stupid. I put so much into this relationship. At what point does my heart just say, 'I give up?'... I really don't know if we can move past this," Geoffrey said in a confessional.
Once Geoffrey had some time to calm down and reunited with Varya, she told him that his behavior was unacceptable.
"If I just wanted to go to America, I could have done that with that guy, but I am searching for real love, not just an American. And that guy, we are 100 percent not boyfriend and girlfriend," Varya explained, adding that Geoffrey needed to trust her.
Geoffrey therefore asked Varya to keep telling him the truth and decided to move forward with their relationship. However, Geoffrey had been keeping a secret all along -- that he had spent time in prison, and he wasn't sure how Varya was going to react.
The couple then flew to Siberia to meet Varya's mother, and after a successful and happy gathering, Geoffrey finally opened up and shared how he had spent over two years in prison for dealing drugs.
Varya said she couldn't believe that Geoffrey had never told her that, and she appeared shocked and distraught.
Varya pointed out Geoffrey had hurt many families through his actions and she had lost her own cousin to drugs.
Geoffrey insisted he was totally against drugs now and his children knew all about his past. His kids had visited him in prison, and Geoffrey cried about how his past affected his whole family.
"If you had told me, I would have never, ever talked to you," Varya admitted to Geoffrey.
Geoffrey asked Varya to consider the man he is now and not the man he used to be, but Varya wasn't sure what to do and asked for some space and time to think about things.
Varya said she had always tried to be No. 1 in her education and career and so she was worried Geoffrey's criminal past would affect or taint their future together. Geoffrey insisted he was a new man and obtained his graduate degree and was living a successful life.
"I'm looking for the person I want to be with forever, and all I know is that I want to be with you," Geoffrey told Varya.
Varya said she doesn't typically believe that people change, but she could tell Geoffrey had realized his mistakes, grown as a person, and was a kind man. She was therefore willing to forgive him and move on.
Varya, however, subsequently forced Geoffrey to reveal his criminal past to her mother Larissa and brother Sergey.
"To hell with this fairytale. I had a feeling something wasn't right... This is exactly what I was afraid of," Larissa told Varya in Russian, before Sergey insisted, "People don't change."
Larissa wanted Varya to have a beautiful family and live a beautiful life with a good man. Sergey just wasn't convinced Geoffrey's past was truly in the past, and Larissa was stressed and worried.
Varya feared her family would never accept Geoffrey, so she contemplated leaving him and ending their relationship once and for all. But a romantic camping trip seemed to change Varya's mind, and she went skinny dipping with her boyfriend.
Varya felt chemistry with Geoffrey and he continued to promise she could trust him, but Varya was left asking herself, "Is he The One? Am I ready for the next step? With Geoffrey leaving in a few days, I have to decide fairly soon."
Geoffrey then booked a hotel room in Siberia for Varya and himself, and Geoffrey asked his girlfriend to sit down with him on a bench. Geoffrey told the cameras he knew after this trip he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Varya.
Geoffrey therefore told Varya that she had accepted him for who he is and they had an amazing adventure together. Geoffrey told Varya that she made him a better person and he had learned a lot from her.
"We've grown close, so much closer. I think we've really kind of brought our lives together, and I guess what I'm trying to get to is I want to continue this adventure with you," Geoffrey said before getting down on one knee and presenting Varya with an engagement ring.
"I don't want it to stop. Will you marry me?"
The latest episode, however, ended on a cliffhanger before Varya could share her response.
So did Varya accept Geoffrey's marriage proposal? And is the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple still together now?
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via Skype, during the first weekend of May.
The @FraudedByTLC Instagram account, which is run by a woman named Katrina, also has a podcast called The Fraudcast, which she co-hosts with Hanekawa Dravon, the ex-wife of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 star Benjamin Taylor.
During a recent episode of The Fraudcast, Katrina revealed numerous details about what allegedly went down on the reunion -- including how Varya responded to Geoffrey's proposal.
"The tea is that Varya says, 'No,' [to Geoffrey's proposal]," Karina said.
Karina also revealed that neither Geoffrey and Varya participated in the Tell-All reunion.
"They are not there," Katrina said.
"Geoffrey was uninvited to the Tell-All -- or not invited, I guess you could say," she added, clarifying that the show's producers never initially invited Geoffrey.
"Varya was asked to come but she wouldn't come without Geoffrey," Katrina shared on the podcast, teasing there may be an engagement for another couple on the show.
"Amongst all of these couples, there is a proposal -- and I'm not talking about Geoffrey and Varya."
Katrina also appeared on Katie Joy's "Without A Crystal Ball" YouTube channel on Thursday and revealed additional details about Geoffrey and Varya.
Katie asked Katrina about why Geoffrey and Varya weren't at the Tell-All, and Katrina said it was because of the news of several pending abuse charges against Geoffrey that emerged in January -- about a month before Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiered on TLC.
Katrina hadn't heard anything about rumors Geoffrey had asked Varya not to attend since he couldn't be there.
"I do not know where [Varya]'s decision came from. I don't know if she was pressured. That could certainly be possible," Katrina explained.
Multiple women have made numerous accusations against Geoffrey -- who has been married four times -- over the years, but he is currently facing charges he attacked a former live-in girlfriend in June 2019.
Since Geoffrey was living with another girlfriend in June 2019 -- which is believed to be after he returned from visiting Varya overseas -- it is believed his romance with Varya must have ended by then.
In February, Geoffrey appeared in court in Tennessee and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.
The charges relate to a June 2019 incident in which the alleged victim -- Geoffrey's then-girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman he lived with who has not been identified by name -- accused him of physically attacking her in the home they had shared, according to the Knox News Sentinel.
Geoffrey, however, insists his ex-girlfriend has made the allegations to sabotage his ongoing custody battle involving a different woman, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife (the couple is not formally divorced yet).
According to the petition Geoffrey's ex-girlfriend filed when seeking an order of protection, Geoffrey "repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home," the Knox News Sentinel reported.
"He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc."
Geoffrey also allegedly disabled the ex-girlfriend's phone before she took off to a neighbor's house and called the police from there.
Geoffrey was reportedly arrested that night, and the woman sought medical treatment at a local hospital, where she was told she had suffered a concussion.
In addition, Geoffrey -- who also has an extensive prior criminal record -- is also reportedly accused of "pushing, hitting, choking" and verbally threatening the woman on four other occasions dating back to September 2018.
On Katie's YouTube show, she asked Katrina why TLC still opted to keep Geoffrey and Varya in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season given reports of Geoffrey's most recent criminal charges surfaced a month before the season premiered.
"The reason is because his stuff was pending. A lot of the charges came out, like, they happened after he filmed, and so stuff was pending... up to the airdate," Katrina said.
"I think TLC was hoping it would be resolved, because he had some court dates in that month before the show premiered, but they had way too much footage of him and way too many episodes that [were already edited and completed] already to want to take him out. So that ultimately I think was the decision that led them to keep him in."
However, Katrina said while TLC felt it would be too difficult to re-edit 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season to exclude Geoffrey and Varya, she noted the network has not included the couple on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, which is filmed and edited in a more timely manner and features former 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members offering commentary on Before the 90 Days' episodes.
"You will notice they are not on [90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk]," Katrina added. "So they left him on the show... but they are parting ways with him, or distancing themselves in other ways. I think that's how [TLC] is handling it."
Katie then asked Katrina to discuss whether Geoffrey has had new girlfriends since his romance with Varya, and Katrina noted the allegations against him from June 2019 were not made by Varya but rather a different woman who was his girlfriend at the time.
"[The allegations] occurred after his filming with Varya, and this person is someone he's been involved with..." Katrina began.
"For a very long time," Katie interjected.
"Yeah, so," Katrina replied.
"Did he have that going on when he went to go see Varya?" Katie questioned.
Katrina nodded her head and responded, "It appears that way... And he is not divorced."
Click here to find out more about Geoffrey's extensive criminal past and shocking record, which reportedly includes rape, assault, and theft allegations.