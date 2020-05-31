'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Did Geoffrey and Varya get back together? What's the latest on the '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' couple?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/31/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina has been shown trying to win Geoffrey Paschel back after she rejected his marriage proposal, so where do they stand today? Have Geoffrey and Varya split for good or did they reconcile -- and are they still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing whether Geoffrey and Varya are still together and what occurred at 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4's reunion.]
Geoffrey, a 41-year-old from Knoxville, TN, billed himself as a landlord on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. He met Varya, a 30-year-old from Ryazan, Russia, on an international dating website.
Geoffrey acknowledged it was going to be hard to trust Varya since he had four failed marriages, but he was hoping to be happy again.
Geoffrey said he loves his two adults sons and four-year-old son Cayvan from two previous relationships, but he had something missing in his life.
Geoffrey's family and friends didn't want to see him rushing into another relationship, but Geoffrey had faith Varya could turn out to be his future wife.
Geoffrey was therefore shown flying to Russia to meet his long-distance love in person for the first time after a five-month romance.
When they met at the airport in Moscow, Geoffrey gushed about Varya's look, personality and ambition. He was hoping Varya would bring light to his life after the loss of his newborn son, Kazhem.
"It was like an angel was standing there. She is real and it's not something I had just built up in my head. She's just as beautiful as I thought she was. She is everything and more," Geoffrey said in a confessional.
But the pair's first interactions were awkward, with Varya admitting they had "uncomfortable silences." However, that quickly wore off and the couple found themselves laughing and having fun together.
Geoffrey asked Varya how she'd feel about potentially moving to Tennessee if things worked out between them, but Varya apparently had her sights set on living in a big city like New York.
After spending the night in a hotel, Geoffrey said waking up next to Varya was "a dream come true," and Varya gushed about how they had "sparks, chemistry and everything else."
But when he saw Varya's apartment and realized she had no intention of turning it into a home and staying there long-term, Geoffrey began fearing she was using him to leave Russia and had essentially picked him out of a crop of guys online to be her meal ticket.
"If we don't work out, is it on to the next American?" Geoffrey asked.
Varya didn't like how Geoffrey was acting and insisted she was just trying to find her soul mate. Geoffrey asked Varya if she had reached out to any other American men in attempt to obtain a Green Card, and she dodged the question.
Geoffrey decided to trust Varya, and so they took their relationship to the next level by Varya introducing her boyfriend to her friends.
Geoffrey revealed to Varya's friends he had a girlfriend two years before Varya but nothing serious since Varya came along. Geoffrey also promised he had the best of intentions for Varya and was very serious about her.
"Did you tell Geoffrey that recently you were in close communication with another American? And you had a pretty serious relationship?" a friend asked Varya.
Varya confessed she had been in contact with another American, which rubbed Geoffrey the wrong way.
"You told me I was the only American you spoke to. You straight up lied to me!" Geoffrey yelled at the table.
Geoffrey stood up at the table in confrontation with another man and then yelled at Varya, "You lied to me! I am done. This is bullsh-t."
Geoffrey told the cameras he was ready to get out of Russia, and he cried about feeling "played" and foolish.
Varya explained she had been talking to another American man but he wasn't the man she wanted and they were just friends. Varya said the mystery man still contacted her because he knew her Instagram but that's the only way they've talked.
Once Geoffrey had some time to calm down and reunited with Varya, she told him that his behavior was unacceptable.
"If I just wanted to go to America, I could have done that with that guy, but I am searching for real love, not just an American. And that guy, we are 100 percent not boyfriend and girlfriend," Varya explained, adding that Geoffrey needed to trust her.
Geoffrey therefore asked Varya to keep telling him the truth and decided to move forward with their relationship.
The couple then flew to Siberia to meet Varya's mother, and after a successful and happy gathering, Geoffrey finally opened up and shared with Varya how he had spent over two years in prison for dealing drugs when he was younger.
Varya, who lost her own cousin to drugs, said she couldn't believe that Geoffrey had never told her that, and she appeared shocked and distraught.
"If you had told me, I would have never, ever talked to you," Varya admitted to Geoffrey.
Geoffrey asked Varya to consider the successful, mature and responsible man he is now and not the man he used to be, but Varya wasn't sure what to do and asked for some space.
Varya said she had always tried to be No. 1 in her education and career and so she was worried Geoffrey's criminal past would affect or taint their future together.
"I'm looking for the person I want to be with forever, and all I know is that I want to be with you," Geoffrey told Varya.
Varya said she doesn't typically believe that people change, but she could tell Geoffrey had realized his mistakes, grown as a person, and was a kind man. She therefore decided to keep dating him, but she forced Geoffrey to come clean to her mother Larissa and brother Sergey as well.
"To hell with this fairytale. I had a feeling something wasn't right... This is exactly what I was afraid of," Larissa told Varya in Russian, before Sergey insisted, "People don't change."
Varya feared her family would never accept Geoffrey, so she contemplated leaving him and ending their relationship once and for all. But a romantic camping trip seemed to change Varya's mind, and she went skinny dipping with her boyfriend.
Geoffrey then booked a hotel room in Siberia for Varya and himself, and Geoffrey asked his girlfriend to sit down with him on a bench.
Geoffrey told Varya that she seemed to accept him for who he is and they had an amazing adventure together. Geoffrey told Varya that she made him a better person and he had learned a lot from her.
"We've grown close, so much closer. I think we've really kind of brought our lives together, and I guess what I'm trying to get to is I want to continue this adventure with you," Geoffrey said before getting down on one knee and presenting Varya with an engagement ring.
Varya hesitated and then responded, "I want to say that you're an absolutely amazing, wonderful man. And we spent great time here in Russia. Maybe we are going too quick?"
"So you're basically saying no?" Geoffrey asked.
Geoffrey got up to walk away, but Varya asked to continue talking. She said it was a huge step to take and she just wasn't ready for it "right now."
"I'm not ready to leave everything here," Varya explained.
Geoffrey was shocked Varya had turned down his proposal, but she reiterated how it was just a "[no] for right now." She added, "I'm not ready," although she felt terrible for hurting Geoffrey.
Geoffrey responded, "This was our chance. This was our make it or break it time. I never thought in a million years you would turn me down."
Geoffrey later returned to America feeling "defeated" and "hurt." He could barely look Varya in the eye when she dropped him off at the airport.
Varya couldn't believe Geoffrey was going to give up on their relationship just because she wasn't ready to get engaged, but he countered, "I'm not the one you're looking for... I'm going home. I am going to live my life apart from you."
Varya wasn't sure in the moment whether she'd ever see Geoffrey again, and she cried upon saying goodbye to him.
Once Geoffrey got back home, he took his best friend Mary out on a date in order to see if they could spark romance between them again. (Geoffrey and Mary once tried to date but things didn't work out).
While Geoffrey started falling for Mary and could picture a future with her, he said Varya continued to text and message him.
"I don't know what she expects," Geoffrey said, adding that Varya's messages confused him. "She wasn't ready. I want somebody who's ready and is going to put her heart and soul [into the relationship]... I guess we're just not compatible."
Suddenly, Varya was shown arriving in the United States on a Tourist Visa to see Geoffrey again and hopefully win him back. Varya wanted to prove to Geoffrey she was serious about him, loved him, and really cared for him.
Varya intended to stay in America for two weeks -- hopefully with Geoffrey at his house -- but it had been weeks since she last spoke to Geoffrey.
Varya had some serious butterflies on the way to Geoffrey's house, and then she finally showed up and rang his doorbell. When Geoffrey saw her again, his mouth dropped open and he just said, "Oh God."
"What are you doing here?" Geoffrey asked.
"I came here for you! It's a surprise!" Varya gushed. "Are you happy?"
Mary was inside Geoffrey's house, and she appeared totally shocked and upset when she saw Varya standing outside the door.
When Varya saw Mary, Varya asked, "Who are you?"
And then Mary turned to Geoffrey and questioned, "Why is she here?"
"What is she doing here?!" Varya countered.
Mary told Varya that she was "in the wrong," but Varya refused to talk to Mary and said she had followed her heart to the United States.
Geoffrey welcomed Varya into his house, and he said it was "absolutely crazy" to see her again and he wasn't ready for that. Geoffrey said the situation was not fair to Mary because it was not her fault, especially since he had promised his relationship with Varya was over with.
Varya asked Geoffrey to speak outside alone because Mary "irritated" her, and the girls essentially had it out for each other at the front door.
"The only thing irritating here is you being here, showing up on the doorstep!" Mary argued.
Varya yelled at Mary in Russian, and Varya asked to speak with Geoffrey in private.
Mary started to cry, saying she felt embarrassed and "extremely foolish."
Varya seemed hurt that her appearance was "a bad surprise" although she had traveled to show her "serious intentions."
Varya couldn't believe Geoffrey was with another woman in his house in the morning, saying it hurt her that he moved on so quickly and didn't tell her that he had entered a new relationship.
Geoffrey explained that Mary was there for her after their breakup, and then Varya called Mary "a b-tch."
When Mary came outside, she called Varya "disrespectful" and told Geoffrey that she didn't understand why Varya was at his house.
Mary went back into Geoffrey's house and Varya snapped at her, "Leave your panties there?" Varya said Geoffrey had never told her that he had moved on in all of their text exchanges.
"I wanted to do a surprise for you... I came here to say that I love you," Varya told Geoffrey.
Mary complained about how Geoffrey didn't defend her or kick Varya out, saying she felt "duped" and "betrayed."
"Like, what the actual f-ck are you doing?!" Mary vented in a confessional.
"My place is here. Your place is there. So go!" Varya snipped at Mary.
Geoffrey said he had a lot of emotions running through his head and would need to think about things, but he ultimately decided to allow Varya to stay -- and he even brought Varya out to a gathering with his friends.
"I don't want to lose you," Varya told Geoffrey, before saying in a confessional, "I'm not going to surrender. I'm not going to give him to [Mary]. I love him. He said he loves me still. So, I will try my best to get him back."
Mary eventually showed up at the bar, and Varya snapped, "If she wants a war, she will get a war."
So is the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple still together now? Did Varya and Geoffrey get back together?
During a May 19 appearance on the Domenick Nati Show, Geoffrey insisted he was totally shocked by Varya showing up on his doorstep and their reunion was not fake or staged at all.
"When Varya showed up again, it was kind of like, 'What the hell?! What do I do!?'" Geoffrey admitted.
Geoffrey continued, "This was a complete surprise, 100 percent. I hear people say, 'Oh, this was so staged! This is so fake!' Completely, I was caught in the moment. You saw my [forced] grin on... I didn't know what to do!"
"It felt like my heart went down to my toes," Geoffrey added. "But it was completely in that moment, and Mary was still at my house from the night before, so [that was awkward]."
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via Skype, during the first weekend of May.
About 10 hours of the Tell-All's raw videoconference footage have subsequently leaked out online, and Geoffrey and Varya are not present in any of the footage.
The @FraudedByTLC Instagram account, which is run by a woman named Katrina and covers 90 Day Fiance online, also has a podcast called The Fraudcast, which she co-hosts with Hanekawa Dravon, the ex-wife of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 star Benjamin Taylor.
During a recent episode of The Fraudcast, Katrina revealed numerous details about what allegedly went down on the reunion, and said that neither Geoffrey and Varya participated in the Tell-All.
"They are not there," Katrina said.
"Geoffrey was uninvited to the Tell-All -- or not invited, I guess you could say," she added, clarifying that the show's producers never initially invited Geoffrey.
"Varya was asked to come but she wouldn't come without Geoffrey," Katrina shared on the podcast.
Katrina also appeared on Katie Joy's "Without A Crystal Ball" YouTube channel shortly afterward and revealed additional details about Geoffrey and Varya.
Katie asked Katrina about why Geoffrey and Varya weren't at the Tell-All, and Katrina said it was because of the news of several pending abuse charges against Geoffrey that emerged in January -- about a month before Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiered on TLC.
Katrina hadn't heard anything about rumors Geoffrey had asked Varya not to attend since he couldn't be there.
"I do not know where [Varya]'s decision came from. I don't know if she was pressured. That could certainly be possible," Katrina explained.
During his May appearance on the Domenick Nati Show, Geoffrey confirmed producers did not invite him to attend the Tell-All.
"I feel the network has bowed down to the pressure of a few thousand people as opposed to, you know, the 3.3 million people that watch the show, which is unfortunate," Geoffrey said.
"We're in a different time now with the whole 'Me Too' movement and whatever, so there's a lot of pressure to cower to the minority in wanting to make sure they're not making the wrong decision, you know?"
When Domenick asked whether there's anything Geoffrey would have liked to say or clear up at the Tell-All, the90 Day Fiance star replied, "There's a lot on my mind, and I'm going to release my own Tell-All on my YouTube channel... I'm going to let it all be known there. We'll dish out and have several people on to explain a lot of the situations going on."
Multiple women have made numerous accusations against Geoffrey -- who has been married four times -- over the years, but he is currently facing charges he attacked a former live-in girlfriend in June 2019.
Since Geoffrey was living with another girlfriend in June 2019 -- which is believed to be after he returned from visiting Varya overseas -- it is assumed his romance with Varya must have ended by then.
In February, Geoffrey appeared in court in Tennessee and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.
The charges relate to a June 2019 incident in which the alleged victim -- Geoffrey's then-girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman he lived with who has not been identified by name -- accused him of physically attacking her in the home they had shared, according to the Knox News Sentinel.
Geoffrey, however, insists his ex-girlfriend has made the allegations to sabotage his ongoing custody battle involving a different woman, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife (the couple is not formally divorced yet).
Geoffrey told Domenick he believes he will absolutely beat the charges and expects nothing less than to walk away fully exonerated.
According to the petition Geoffrey's ex-girlfriend filed when seeking an order of protection, Geoffrey "repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home," the Knox News Sentinel reported.
"He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc."
Geoffrey also allegedly disabled the ex-girlfriend's phone before she took off to a neighbor's house and called the police from there.
Geoffrey was reportedly arrested that night, and the woman sought medical treatment at a local hospital, where she was told she had suffered a concussion.
In addition, Geoffrey -- who also has an extensive prior criminal record -- is also reportedly accused of "pushing, hitting, choking" and verbally threatening the woman on four other occasions dating back to September 2018.
On Katie's YouTube show, she asked Katrina why TLC still opted to keep Geoffrey and Varya in90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season given reports of Geoffrey's most recent criminal charges surfaced a month before the season premiered.
"The reason is because his stuff was pending. A lot of the charges came out, like, they happened after he filmed, and so stuff was pending... up to the airdate," Katrina said.
"I think TLC was hoping it would be resolved, because he had some court dates in that month before the show premiered, but they had way too much footage of him and way too many episodes that [were already edited and completed] already to want to take him out. So that ultimately I think was the decision that led them to keep him in."
However, Katrina said while TLC felt it would be too difficult to re-edit 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season to exclude Geoffrey and Varya, she noted the network has not included the couple on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, which is filmed and edited in a more timely manner and features former 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members offering commentary on Before the 90 Days' episodes.
"You will notice they are not on [90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk]," Katrina added. "So they left him on the show... but they are parting ways with him, or distancing themselves in other ways. I think that's how [TLC] is handling it."
Katie then asked Katrina to discuss whether Geoffrey has had new girlfriends since his romance with Varya, and Katrina noted the allegations against him from June 2019 were not made by Varya but rather a different woman who was his girlfriend at the time.
"[The allegations] occurred after his filming with Varya, and this person is someone he's been involved with..." Katrina began.
"For a very long time," Katie interjected.
"Yeah, so," Katrina replied.
"Did he have that going on when he went to go see Varya?" Katie questioned.
Katrina nodded her head and responded, "It appears that way... And he is not divorced."