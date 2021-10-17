By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/17/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

[ : The Other Way Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers about whether Evelin and Corey have broken up or are still together now.]

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

So what are the spoilers on Corey and Evelin's relationship? Has the couple broken up and divorced or are they still married?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.