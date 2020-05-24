'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Did Avery Warner and Ash Naeck split or is the '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' couple still together?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/24/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Avery Warner was shown leaning towards not filing a K-1 visa for Ash Naeck because of his young son on Season 4's latest episode, so did the couple work things out long distance and are they still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing whether Avery and Ash are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple has split].
Avery,, a 32-year-old from Seattle, WA, and Ash, a 38-year-old from Melbourne, Australia, star on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, which premiered in February.
Avery, who works as a dental assistant, has two daughters, Scarlett, 10, and Silver, 2. Avery welcomed Scarlett from her first marriage and Silver was born from Avery's last relationship before Ash.
Avery had been dating Ash for nine months over videochat by the time 90 Day Fiance began filming.
As for Ash, he had been married and divorced once before and shares custody of a 10-year-old son Taj with his ex-wife, Sian.
Avery was concerned about Ash's job since he's a relationship coach who "helps women find Mr. Right." She wondered if she fell in love with a version of Ash that's not real or genuine since he knows exactly how to attract a woman and win her over.
Avery was also bothered by her boyfriend working with and being around single women all the time, and she claimed Ash once deleted all photos of her from his social media.
Ash, however, allegedly said his account had been hacked and someone changed his relationship status.
Another problem the couple had was that Ash once lied about filing for bankruptcy, which had prevented him from obtaining a K-1 visa to come to America. Avery was left wondering whether Ash was keeping more secrets from her.
Meanwhile, Avery struggled with jealousy and insecurity, which caused her and Ash to break up three times before. She was hoping her trip to Australia would help them get to know each other once and for all and figure out if their love was real.
"Proposing to her is definitely in the cards, but she's a very cautious person. So it depends on if she will allow me to give love and feel comfortable receiving it. So yeah, it will be up to her," Ash told the cameras.
When the pair reunited in Australia, they both agreed their chemistry was "undeniable" and "strong."
Ash gushed about how Avery was even more beautiful in person, and Avery said meeting Ash was everything she had imagined as well.
Ash then planned a romantic three-night getaway for the couple, including stops at The Outback and Great Barrier Reef, but their time together was laced with issues.
Avery, for example, thought Ash had the tendency to "sugarcoat things" in order to avoid conflict or difficult conversations. And she said he got "flustered" and entered a "defense mode" when she'd ask him questions.
"If you are trying to hide anything from me because you fear losing me, that's going to open up a ton of problems," Avery insisted.
And Avery saw Ash's phone at one point had a whopping 68 text messages waiting for him. Avery didn't know which women were clients and which ones were contacting him for other reasons.
Ash also accidentally called himself "single," which Avery called "an instant punch to the gut."
But Ash thought Avery just felt intimidated or threatened by his female clients, and he said it wasn't fair for Avery not to trust him. Ash said a lack of trust in a romance can be completely destructive.
And drama came to a head when Ash made sexist comments and taught a controversial topic during a seminar for single women. Ash tried to explain how women and men's brains, emotions and interests differ.
Ash claimed women are feminine and men are masculine, with women being nurturing and caring while men care about working, bringing home money and fixing problems.
"I'm starting to worry that he actually believes some of the things he's saying right now, and when it comes to gender roles, that can absolutely be a dealbreaker for me if we're not on the same page about what my role is in the relationship," Avery told the cameras.
After the seminar, Avery expressed her concern and discomfort to Ash, explaining that masculine and feminine energies have "nothing to do with gender."
"It has everything to do with that, actually," Ash countered, before telling Avery her energy was feminine.
"No, no, no, no, no. But it's not though," Avery argued. "There are plenty of people who carry masculine energy and they are women. And so when you point fingers and you say, 'This is how it is,' a person will fight you."
Ash felt he lacked support and understanding from Avery, whom he accused of patronizing him and stripping his dignity, so a heated conversation ended with Ash saying, "I'm done.
Ash eventually apologized, but the pair continued to fight over the next 24 hours.
"I'm realizing she didn't have my back at all, and it actually really breaks my heart," Ash told the cameras in tears, before telling Avery she's "a very hard person" and "very heartless."
Avery believed Ash was just trying to "deflect the situation" onto her, and so she yelled at her boyfriend, "I'm done!"
Ash determined he couldn't spend the rest of his life with someone who "doesn't care," and Avery said she couldn't have a long-term relationship with someone who's "emotionally irrational."
However, the pair decided to go through with Avery meeting Sian and Taj after spending the night apart in a hotel and cooling down.
Ash previously told Avery that Sian was very open to the idea of Taj moving to America with his father, but Avery was very wary of this and needed to hear it directly from the source. Avery didn't want to create dissension or problems for Ash's family.
At a wine bar, Sian complimented Ash in many ways but admitted his positivity and optimism sometimes resulted in problems being swept under the carpet.
Sian then admitted she felt "deeply upset" about the idea" of Taj moving because he's her "world."
"[Ash] came out with the question one day. I really had to digest it and I'm still digesting and processing it...I can't even fathom being in a different country. I just can't," Sian told Avery. "If Ash goes there to America, I want Taj to spend time with Ash."
However, Sian pointed out Ash should live in Australia with her son and visit Avery several times a year -- essentially the situation in reverse. Avery realized Sian clearly didn't want Ash to be out of Taj's life for a long period of time given Taj's young age.
Avery wondered if she'd have to live apart from Ash for up to five years, waiting for Taj to be old enough to be able to handle the distance from his father.
The day after Avery met Sian, she shared with Ash that he had acted like "everything was fine" when Sian was actually "really upset about the situation."
Ash said he was trying to be positive about the future, but Avery said she needed Ash to be real with her and also in touch with reality. Avery wanted to understand the situation for exactly what it was, and Ash said he understood.
Ash insisted Sian was okay with the idea of Taj moving in the beginning but then she changed her mind.
"But maybe that information was lost, and I take full responsibility of that," Ash told the cameras.
Avery then suggested Ash could spend three months with her in the United States and the majority of his time in Australia with his son until he's old enough to understand and handle the distance better.
"I think that's actually a really good resolution," Ash told his girlfriend. "I am very open for that actually."
Ash also admitted to bending the truth a bit in terms of how long ago he had divorced Sian, (it was only one year ago), but Avery was glad they could have a constructive conversation.
"The last thing I want to do is create issues between a parent and their child," Avery acknowledged.
Avery told Ash that she was going to really miss him once she returned to the United States.
"I came to Australia hoping to get engaged to him, but even though Ash and I have so much love and so much passion for each other, this is a really complicated situation and filing the K-1 visa may not be in our future. We have a lot to figure out before I leave," Avery said in a confessional.
So did the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple really split up or are Avery and Ash still together?
Ash recently confirmed he and Avery have split and are no longer together when answering a fan's question on Instagram.
"Are you still with Avery?" one follower asked Ash in a screenshot of the exchange re-posted by90 Day FianceInstagrammer John Yates on May 7.
"No," Ash simply replied, according to the screenshot.
Yates captioned his post, "Here's Ash admitting he's no longer with Avery."
Avery also posted a photo of her toned and buff body May 6 on Instagram and wrote, "Pre-quarantine...Whose ready for their revenge body? Anyone else looking fluffy right about neeooowww."
Writing "revenge body" would seem to suggest she and Ash are done with and she wants to look her best.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via videoconference, during the first weekend of May.
About 10 hours of the Tell-All's raw videoconference footage has subsequently leaked out online.
In raw footage of the reunion that leaked out and has surfaced on the Internet, Avery and Ash connected with host Shaun Robinson and discussed the demise of their relationship and what the future might hold for them.
"The future? I started the journey with it in mind that I was going to ask her for her hand [in marriage], and there has been a lot of ups and downs in that journey. I love her, so that's not a secret. I'm not going to pretend -- breaking up with her was the hardest thing I have experienced in a long time," Ash confessed.
"I still love her, and that's not going to change. So the future right now for me is to look after my family because we have departed. Deep inside this is not exactly what I want, but the circumstances have pushed both of us to make a decision that maybe we don't believe deep down inside."
Ash added that was a "tough" question but he intended to continue concentrating on himself and his family.
And Avery said this was a difficult topic for her as well given she and Ash had "just separated."
"There's so many emotions still tied into this whole situation that it's like -- Honestly, I wanted to step away from the relationship to analyze things and think about things, which I know I've done so many times. So it just made that last situation clear to me, 'Why would I want to step away again to try to figure out things?'" Avery explained.
"That's where I felt like my heart must not be in this relationship as much as his heart is in this relationship, and that's what I'm trying to work through and navigate for myself right now."
Avery acknowledged it's "never easy right after a breakup" to go through "all these emotions," especially since Ash had been a part of her life every single day for a year.
"So I'm still going through these emotions about the situation," Avery said.
Shaun then asked Avery if she could ever see herself getting back together with Ash down the road.
"I can't really speak to that because I feel like that would have to be two people wanting that, and so I don't know what's going to happen in the future," Avery replied. "I don't know."
Avery had already led fans to believe in late April her relationship with Ash is over.
Avery posted a photo of herself on April 28 and captioned it, "Repurposing some of the content I previous wrote and came across this, and it I felt compelled to share this portion of my journey, just in case someone needed to hear it."
"One thing that's hard for people to go through is change. We crave comfort, and when our comfort zone is disrupted it's human nature to feel as though life is in turmoil."
Avery continued "Once we begin the journey of self discovery, and self development, the beginning of the journey is always the hardest; with internal change comes lots of external change. Sometimes it means your life takes a complete 180 and you lose everyone you once were close with."
It seems Avery was referring to losing Ash as her partner.
"Here's the thing, when you grow, you also grow out of people, places, and things. When you start operating at a higher frequency, the universe will start shifting your world to match that level," Avery wrote.
"The beginning journey is tough, but trust me all those things that are falling apart in your life are just making room for some amazing things...trust the journey. When sh-t is changing, it means you're growing. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiance #motivation #quarantine #change #growthmindset."
It appears Avery was trying to say her relationship with Ash fell apart as they grew as people -- and grew apart.
There was also no sign of Avery and Ash on each other's Instagram accounts until Ash came to Avery's defense over disparaging remarks her ex-husband had made about her in which her ex claimed she's not an attentive and caring mother.
Ash wrote on May 12, "Reading the 10 truths about Avery written by her ex husband, it is hard to sit on the side line and not voice myself. I don't know the ex husband but I know Avery and I have seen her care, love, support and fight for her kids."
"The 10 apparently truth are 100% questionable which may be taken as a form of defamation towards a public figure. I've been with Avery for close to 16 months, on FaceTime and phone calls up to 3-4 times a day and spent time with her and was lucky to spend time with Sylver, her gorgeous little daughter in Seattle."
Ash insisted, "I can share that she is an outstanding mum, conscious, caring always putting her little one first. Avery goes out of her way to make sure Sylver is seen, heard and loved and the way she parents her daughter is beautiful to watch. The amount of love she gives Sylver is beyond this world."
Ash also argued Avery goes above and beyond for her eldest daughter.
"I can a-test that she moves heaven and earth to see her. For Xmas, Avery saved her [money] to buy her eldest daughter cool fun tech gadgets and a laptop if I remember well. For her birthday Avery bought her a self balancing scooters. She travels 4 hours (1 way) every 3,4 weeks to see her eldest daughter," Ash claimed.
"Avery expressed with me that she would do anything to see her more but If I am not mistaken she is allowed to see her only on specified times. I have also experienced occasions where the ex-husband didn't let her see or talk to the eldest daughter."
"She also pays a significant amount (for a single mum) on a monthly basis to the ex. Avery is as a single parent an exemplary mum, loving, supportive and with the biggest heart. I have no gains in this as it is no secret that we are not together after the info leak and the 100s of DMs I receive on a daily basis around the topic," he added.
"But I've seen the girl take care of her loved ones and she is a mama bear who will give her live to protect her daughters period. Ps: for all the haters who goes around saying she is a dead beat mum, you need to bend down, peek at urself in the mirror and burst a cap in ur own ass. She never has weed around her daughter period."
Ash, however, managed to sneak in a little jab and backhanded insult at the end of his post.
"Avery may suck in an intimate relationship, but she is a gem of a mum," Ash concluded.