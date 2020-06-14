"From visa woes to jealously, the two have an uphill battle to fight if they want to be together in the states. The new season starts June 14 at 8/7c," TLC teased.
"From sweet revenge to spicy drama... guess who's back!"
Angela told the cameras, "Me and Michael fight a lot.... and then we make up a lot."
The promo showed the pair arguing over an unfamiliar ringtone Angela heard ringing on Michael's phone.
"We love each other and we're gonna be together one way or another," she added.
Angela and Michael previously appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as well as Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.
Angela was a 52-year-old nursing assistant for Hospice from Hazlehurst, GA, when she became acquainted with Michael, a 30-year-old from Nigeria, for the first time.
The pair talked for a few months over the phone and on social media, and Michael made Angela feel appreciated and wanted. She therefore traveled to Nigeria to meet and date Michael, whose formal name is Kehinde Ilesanmi, despite her friends and family's warnings she was being scammed.
Angela questioned Michael's intentions often, and the couple bickered constantly during her stay in Nigeria.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' second season ended with Angela accusing Michael of wiping out her bank account (an incident Angela later said was actually due to a bank ATM error).
After that, Angela broke up with Michael during the filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special after hearing he had called her his "elder."
But in September 2018, Michael told a fan who commented on his Facebook page that he was "engaged" and expecting to move to the United States in 2019 under "God's grace" before changing his privacy settings to restrict public viewing of his posts.
Days after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special aired on TLC in October 2018, Angela also changed her relationship status to "Engaged" on Facebook.
Then, in May 2019, Angela not only confirmed the couple was still together and engaged, but also that they would be returning for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
"We are getting married! We're filming Before the 90 Days right now! He's coming here [to the United States]," Angela told a fan who saw her in New York.
Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days then premiered in August 2019 and showed Angela traveling to Nigeria a second time and working through some additional issues in their relationship -- including Michael's requirement that he have a child with Angela -- in preparation of Angela filing for Michael K-1 visa.
Immediately after Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days completed airing, TLC also released a trailer showing that Angela and Michael would also appear on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, which premiered on the network in November 2019.
90 Day Fiance's seventh season showed Angela and Michael trying to get Michael's K-1 visa approved so he could move to the United States and they could get married in front of Angela's family in America.
However, Michael's K-1 visa was denied following his visa interview, so Angela then flew to Nigeria to hopefully get to the bottom of things and receive some answers as to what went wrong.
One of the options available to the couple had been to tie the knot in Nigeria and then apply for a K-3 spousal visa, but Angela had been against the idea of having her wedding in a foreign country, mainly because she wanted her elderly mother to be able to attend.
(Angela's mother sadly passed away in February).
However, by the time 90 Day Fiance's seventh season ended, Angela had reassessed the possibility after Michael's family pressed Angela to just marry Michael in Nigeria and get on with their lives.
"I came on this trip thinking, 'I am not getting married here in Nigeria,' but I'm going to give it a chance and be open-minded and discuss the spousal visa," she said in an interview.
So what's the latest on Angela and Michael's relationship? Is the 90 Day Fiance still together or married?
Angela and Michael share an Instagram account and frequently post sweet things about each other, showing they are still an item.
"Things work out Best for Those who make the Best of how things work out. #staypositive #allwillbewell #teamangelamichael," the couple wrote alongside a photo of themselves on May 5.
And on April 18, the pair wrote, "You don't care about materialistic things or how much your partner has to offer. All you know is that you love them unconditionally and you vow to give them your heart. #letlovelead #90dayfiance #stayhealthy #staysafe."
Two days earlier, Angela commented about "how time flies" given a whole two years had passed since she first flew to Nigeria to meet Michael in person.
Not only are Angela and Michael still a couple, but they are now married!
In January 2020, Angela decided to marry Michael in Nigeria, despite her previous reluctance, and so they went through with a wedding!
A pair of crew members were visible in the photos holding boom microphones over Angela and Michael as they exchanged vows, suggesting the ceremony was filmed for future broadcast.
The wedding will presumably air on the upcoming fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Claims that Angela and Michael had decided to attempt to resolve Michael's K-1 visa problems by getting married in Nigeria on January 27 had surfaced online the week prior after Angela was spotted at a Nigerian airport with a camera crew.
On January 19, a 90 Day Fiance viewer posted a photo showing Angela in the airport's baggage claim area to a Facebook group for 90 Day Fiance.
"A pastor in my fb uploaded this picture yesterday when he arrived from Canada to Nigeria. Look who is in the back lol," the Facebook poster wrote alongside the photo.
The photo unintentionally captured Angela and three crew members filming behind the pastor and showed Angela talking to the camera as two crew members filmed the 90 Day Fiance star with a camera and a microphone pole as a producer stood beside the cameraman.
Angela and Michael appear to be living happily ever after, after all!