'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Yara and Jovi still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple gotten divorced? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/25/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren can't seem to stop arguing over the parenting choices and Yara feels judged by her husband on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so are Yara and Jovi still together and married or have they split up? What do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about Jovi and Yara's relationship now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Jovi and Yara are still together now or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has broken up.]
Jovi, a 29-year-old who works in underwater robotics from New Orleans, LA, met Yara, a 25-year-old makeup artist from Kiev, Ukraine, through a travel app.
The couple began traveling the world together, and Yara got pregnant six months into their relationship.
Jovi admitted he was "dumbfounded" at first and worried Yara was trying to "trap" him in pursuit of a Green Card, but he eventually liked the idea of becoming a father and said the pregnancy made him feel closer to Yara.
Jovi therefore proposed marriage to Yara during a trip to Cuba and subsequently applied for a K-1 visa so she could move to America to be with him. However, Yara unfortunately experienced a miscarriage.
Once Yara arrived to America, she and Jovi argued a lot over his partying and drinking habits. Yara even heard that Jovi was a regular at a stripclub and had hooked up with exotic dancers.
Yara wanted to feel loved and respected, and she also wanted Jovi to prove she'd be his top priority in life, especially since she left everything behind for their relationship.
Yara then discovered she was pregnant again and vented in shock to the cameras, "I am not ready yet. I don't even know if I want to get married and live here."
She later added, "I honestly don't even know if [Jovi] wants to settle down with me and [stop] partying all the time. It just makes me feel crazy."
But Jovi shaped up once Yara had given him an ultimatum to be a better man or else she'd move back to Ukraine and be a single mom in her home country.
After the couple got married,90 Day Fiance: Jovi and Yara's Baby Special in early April showed Yara giving birth in a hospital a beautiful daughter whom they named Mylah Angelina. She was born weighing seven pounds and nine ounces.
On 90 Day Fiance's Season 8 Tell-All special, Yara said being a parent was "amazing" and gushed about how Jovi is a loving and caring father, but she had to endure watching a video of Jovi going upstairs with an exotic dancer at a stripclub for his bachelor party.
When the couple then made their debut on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season, Jovi and Yara were shown disagreeing over parenting techniques, with Jovi calling Yara a "control freak" and hoping she would begin listening to the advice of his mother more and accept her help as he'd be leaving the country for work for two months.
Jovi insisted he was happy not be partying so much anymore because he was taking his role as a father very seriously, but he apparently missed being in the newlywed stage with Yara.
Jovi said although he and Yara couldn't have sex because Yara had just given birth, he thought it was still important to keep their relationship good and go on a honeymoon, for example.
Yara, however, didn't want to leave her daughter for even a second and admitted to being overprotective. Yara said she wanted to wait at least six months before leaving Mylah.
Jovi then left New Orleans again to work in underwater robotics for several months. Yara attempted to live by herself in her apartment for a while and take care of Mylah alone, but she came down with coronavirus and admittedly -- yet reluctantly -- needed Gwen's help.
Gwen came to the rescue and patiently dealt with her "bossy" daughter-in-law, but the women got along and Yara said she was grateful for Gwen's help.
Yara missed Jovi terribly when she was sick and wished he had "a normal job."
Jovi then revealed to Yara he needed to work longer and was going to miss Christmas with his family.
Jovi apologized but said he couldn't control the situation, and Yara confessed she was "angry." Yara complained about being alone all the time, and then Jovi revealed some more bad news.
Jovi explained he and Yara had to move out of their apartment in a couple of weeks because their lease was up by the end of the month. Jovi said he was hoping to be home to help with the move but now he wouldn't be around.
"You need to move as soon as possible," Jovi said.
"By myself? How do you want me to do that?" Yara asked.
Jovi suggested he could hire movers, but Yara explained how she didn't even want to stay in New Orleans because she didn't like it or feel safe there.
Jovi, however, said he liked living in New Orleans -- even though Yara was totally "over" it. Jovi wanted to be close to the city, where all the action was, but Yara insisted their baby needed to be safe and she was going to make the choice on where they'd live this time.
Jovi was therefore going to be gone for three months and miss Christmas.
Yara envisioned herself living in Paris or Amsterdam, but since those weren't options, she said she was going to at least pick where her new apartment was going to be.
Yara picked a family-oriented and quiet place 45 minutes outside of New Orleans with two bedrooms. Yara was excited to have more space and not be around drunk people all the time.
Gwen didn't blame Yara for wanting to move farther from the city, but she wasn't sure how well Jovi was going to adjust to this quiet neighborhood where food and entertainment wasn't close by.
"Before, I was doing everything that Jovi was telling me to do," Yara said.
"I know Jovi won't like that I'm moving so far away from New Orleans, but honestly, I don't care. I sacrificed a lot to be here in America with Jovi, and if he will need to go to work all the time, then he [needs] to sacrifice for me and Mylah."
Yara said she was so excited about Jovi coming home from work. When Jovi left for work, Mylah was a newborn baby, and when he returned, she was four months old. Yara worried Mylah wouldn't even recognize her dad as a result.
Yara, Jovi and Mylah had a warm reunion at the airport, and Jovi said it felt good and "overwhelming" to be home again with his family.
But Yara told Jovi that their new apartment was near only one restaurant and one bar. Jovi hadn't seen any photos of the apartment, and he didn't seem happy about the location being far from the city.
"Yara did not consider my opinion. She did not consider my preferences. I understand she moved on her own, but of course I want to live where I want to live too!" Jovi complained.
Yara bought the couple a new couch that Jovi didn't find comfortable, and she had also redecorated their bedroom. Jovi thought the apartment looked okay and nice, but he wasn't happy about living "in the middle of the woods, in the middle of nowhere."
Jovi worried about being bored in their new location. He said he was happy to be a father and a husband, but he'd have to get used to living in the suburbs with a bedtime now.
"This isn't the marriage I expected, and I think it's going to be really hard to adapt to everything [Yara] has changed now," Jovi admitted.
Yara also disappointed Jovi again when she invited Gwen and his cousin over for a Ukrainian Christmas on January 6 and essentially kicked them out a couple of hours into dinner.
He also wanted Yara to stop having Mylah sleep in their bed.
"Jovi came home from work into Yara's world," Gwen complained.
"He doesn't have any say so at all, so I think that she needs to cut him some slack because it's totally ridiculous that you're going to kick people out. I think that's kind of rude."
Jovi called Yara "f-cking rude" and seemed really upset about missing out on additional time with his family, whom he hadn't seen in a while due to work.
Jovi complained the next day about how Yara had become a totally different woman as a mother. Jovi seemed to miss going to bars with his girlfriend and she being the one wanting to stay out until 4 or 5AM.
While shopping for a crib, Jovi suggested to Yara they should take a trip together for a few days, just the two of them, and have Gwen watch Mylah.
"I miss the old Yara... You were fun. You're being a good mom, but at the same time, you're not fun anymore," Jovi explained.
Jovi felt he got rejected every time he tried to recommend doing something fun together and Yara was scared to leave the house with Mylah.
Yara got upset in the store and walked out without having purchased a crib.
"I finally feel comfortable in America. But since Jovi's been home, he's been arguing with me about every parenting [choice]," Yara shared in a confessional.
"And now, he says I'm not a fun person, a fun mama. [I've] been raising a newborn [on] my own and I think it's not fair that he's judging me. Jovi needs to accept that [this] is his new life, because I will not let him push me around."
So are Jovi and Yara still together now or did the 90 Day Fiance couple split up?
Jovi and Yara are still together and seem very happy based on their social-media activity.
On July 22, 2021, Jovi conducted a Q&A on his Instagram Stories and one huge fan wrote to Jovi, "I want to tote your next baby."
Jovi wrote in reply, "Easy now, I'm married."
In mid-July, Jovi posted photos with Yara and Mylah in which they were wearing matching outfits.
"Matchinnn. Too cheesy? Love these girls. #polobear #tlc #90dayfiance #happilyeverafter #joviandyara #discovery #discoveryplus #worldtravel @yarazaya @mylah.angelina," Jovi captioned the picture.
And Yara gushed about her family in a July 14 post.
"Love my family so much," Yara wrote alongside a photo of both Jovi and herself kissing Mylah on the cheek.
"After Maylah was born, everything changed, it was as if an ocean of love appeared inside me. ( I never thought that I would love being a mom so much )how many moms I have here? yall guys have kids? or planning? #90dayfiance #tlc #hollywood."
Back on June 26, Yara posted photos of Jovi holding their daughter and swimming in a big pool with white balloons surrounding them.
"Family time with [Jovi]," Yara wrote.
Yara also confirmed her relationship with Jovi was still going strong in June on Father's Day.
"Happy Father's Day to everyone. And happy Father's Day to the best daddy in the world @jovid11. You are the best, the nicest dad for our baby," Yara captioned a selfie of the couple.
"I still remember the moment when she was born and together we began to cry with happiness. You are really the best dad, because only a good dad will worry about his child. But please stop going into her room and check if she is breathing -- you wake her up and then I have to feed her."
Yara continued, "It's so funny when I say jovi please don't go into her room she breathes she is all good, he answers. -- I'm just worried about my bulychkaaa. Bulichkaaa is how we call Maylah. Now I love you even more because you are the best."
On June 14, Jovi wrote on Instagram that he "can't wait to get back to traveling and back to Ukraine" with Yara.
And on June 8, Yara gushed about how Jovi had gifted her an Audi SUV for her birthday.
"Ok y'all, now yall can officially call me gold digger," Yara wrote with crying-laughing emoticons.
"No, not you, not my followers, y'all the best. Other people in the groups. Soon it's Jovi's birthday too, we need to figure out what to give him, I want to give him a good gift, he deserves it. #90dayfiance."
Meanwhile, Jovi wrote on his own page, "Happpy Birthdayyyy to my sexxxy baby momma. You don't look a day older than 26. Thanks for being such a good mom to our little angel!! @yarazaya."
In late May, Jovi planned a big surprise party at a restaurant for Yara's 27th birthday, and she posted photos from the event on Instagram.
"My early birthday. My birthday is June 8, but since Jovi and I are leaving for work on my birthday, he decided to surprise me. It was the best and most unexpected surprise. @jovid11 you are the best love you so much," Yara captioned the video and photos.
Yara also shared with fans that Jovi had gifted her a designer Hermes gold bracelet.
On May 23, Yara gushed about being able to contribute to the household without expecting Jovi to pay all the bills and buy their food, and one day earlier, she posted a cute photo of the pair smiling big for the camera with little Mylah.
Around this time, Jovi uploaded an image of Yara and himself sharing a huge cocktail.
And Jovi gushed about "enjoying the day" with Yara and their daughter on May 16, and one day earlier, Yara posted a family photo with Jovi and Mylah on Instagram and captioned it "family" along with a red-heart emoji.
On April 21, days after Part 2 of the90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell-All aired, Jovi posted a selfie with Yara and their sweet baby girl and captioned it, "Just chillin."
And shortly after Part 1 of the Tell-All special aired, Yara took to Instagram and uploaded two photos of Jovi and herself pushing their baby in a stroller on a nice day outside with big smiles on their faces.
"Wonderful day," Yara wrote alongside the images with multiple heart emoticons.
On April 14, Jovi posted a photo of himself holding his daughter and wrote, "I can not commend Yara enough on how healthy she stayed throughout the pregnancy, and how much of a good mom she has been to my baby girl. I could not ask for anything better!"
Yara shared that she was enjoying "family time" on April 11.
The couple haven't been shy about sharing their love for one another on social media for months now.
Yara, for example, posted a picture of a bedside table decorated with candles and flowers in March. It appeared Jovi may have served Yara cake and coffee in bed in honor of International Women's Day.
"Happy International Women's Day, my girls, I hope you made your man buy you flowers," Yara captioned her post.
"In my country, March 8 is a great holiday when women are treated like queens. Women, be sure your man treat you the right way, buy for you flowers, take you to dinner. I do not feel like this is celebrated enough in America."
Jovi simultaneously shared a picture of himself on the same day and advised men to treat their girlfriends or wives the way the women deserve to be treated.
According to a screenshot posted by 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates, Jovi and Yara obtained a marriage license on February 13, 2020, In Touch Weekly reported.
Yara and Jovi reportedly exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, NV, that same month.
Yara told Us Weekly in January 2021 she was "so happy" upon learning she was pregnant because she hoped her baby would look as "handsome" or "beautiful" as Jovi, whom she gushed about being in love with "so much."
Jovi and Yara reportedly welcomed their first child together only a few months before Season 8 of90 Day Fiance premiered on TLC in December 2020, according to In Touch.
Yara delivered the couple's child in September 2020.