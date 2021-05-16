The couple began traveling the world together, and Jovi also visited Yara in the Ukraine multiple times.
Yara got pregnant six months into their relationship, and Jovi admitted he was "dumbfounded" at first and worried Yara was trying to "trap" him and get a ticket to the United States.
"But after the shock wore off, it actually pulled us pretty closer together," Jovi said.
Jovi decided to propose marriage to Yara during a trip to Cuba and then apply for a K-1 visa once he returned to America. However, Yara unfortunately experienced a miscarriage.
Yara unfortunately experienced a miscarriage, but Jovi still wanted his life to be with her.
Once Yara arrived to America, she and Jovi argued a lot over his partying and how Yara didn't feel she could trust Jovi to stand by her through tough times and be around for their future children given he works so much.
Yara also heard from one of Jovi's friends, Sara, that Jovi used to sleep with exotic dancers and had a wild and crazy side.
Yara then discovered she was pregnant again and vented in shock to the cameras, "I am not ready yet. I don't even know if I want to get married and live here."
At the stripclub, Jovi flirted with a dancer named Carter and his buddy instructed Carter to take Jovi "upstairs" and show him a good time. Jovi joked that his pal was forcing him to interact with the entertainer, but Jovi didn't seem to mind.
Jovi also came home much later than promised and Yara cried about wanting to return to Ukraine, especially when she realized Jovi wasn't prepared for their wedding at all.
Yara didn't know if she was making the right decision in marrying Jovi and wished she had more time to decide, although she loved Jovi "so much."
"If I was not pregnant, I would just leave everything and go home," Yara said. "But it's not that simple."
Jovi realized if he couldn't make his relationship work, he'd lose his wife and his baby. He said he was going to try to listen, pay attention to her all the time and try to understand what she needs in order to keep her happy.
Jovi even let Yara pick out whatever expensive wedding ring she wanted.
"[I feel] a ton of pressure on my shoulders and I'm just worried am I making the right decision? Have I had enough time to think this through? I don't know," Jovi lamented.
But when Jovi saw Yara in her sparkly form-fitted wedding dress, he told her that she looked "amazing."
Yara then gave birth in a hospital and the couple named their daughter, who weighed seven pounds and nine ounces, Mylah Angelina.
"Beautiful just like her mommy," Jovi gushed.
Jovi said everything the couple had gone through together was worth it, and Yara said of her newborn, "I always want to cry when I look at [my daughter]. I love her so much... I [didn't] think I could love somebody so much in just a little bit of time."
On 90 Day Fiance's Season 8 Tell-All special, Yara said being a parent was "amazing" and gushed about how Jovi is a loving and caring father, which makes her fall deeper in love with him every day.
But then Yara was forced to watch back footage of Jovi going upstairs with an exotic dancer in a stripclub at his bachelor party as well as Jovi failing a lie detector test when asked whether he's ever slept with a stripper before.
"Jovi never told me nothing [about] what he was doing," she complained.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yara admitted she felt "mad" and Jovi receiving a lapdance was "disrespectful" to her.
Yara pointed out, however, that Jovi is "a grown-ass man" and she can't control his actions. Jovi said it was difficult to see Yara upset but "the past is the past" and all of that was behind them.
Jovi promised Yara that he'd never do something like that again because he loves her "so much."
When the couple then made their debut on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season, Jovi and Yara were shown disagreeing over parenting techniques, with Jovi calling Yara a "control freak" and hoping she would begin listening to the advice of his mother more and accept her help as he'd be leaving the country for work for two months.
Jovi insisted he was happy not be partying so much anymore because he was taking his role as a father very seriously.
Yara wasn't looking forward to her husband, who works in underwater robotics, leaving again and being gone for two months. Jovi's flight out of the United States was scheduled in a month and Yara cried about the idea of being a mom alone in a foreign country.
So are Jovi and Yara still together now or did the 90 Day Fiance couple split up?
Jovi and Yara appear to still be together and will be starring on the upcoming sixth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiering Sunday, April 25 on TLC.
There is also evidence on social media the couple is doing well.
On April 21, days after Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell-All aired, Jovi posted a selfie with Yara and their sweet baby girl and captioned it, "Just chillin."
And shortly after Part 1 of the Tell-All special aired, Yara took to Instagram and uploaded two photos of Jovi and herself pushing their baby in a stroller on a nice day outside with big smiles on their faces.
"Wonderful day," Yara wrote alongside the images with multiple heart emoticons.
ADVERTISEMENT
On April 14, Jovi posted a photo of himself holding his daughter and wrote, "I can not commend Yara enough on how healthy she stayed throughout the pregnancy, and how much of a good mom she has been to my baby girl. I could not ask for anything better!"
Yara shared that she was enjoying "family time" on April 11.
The couple haven't been shy about sharing their love for one another on social media for months now.
Yara, for example, posted a picture of a bedside table decorated with candles and flowers in March. It appeared Jovi may have served Yara cake and coffee in bed in honor of International Women's Day.
"Happy International Women's Day, my girls, I hope you made your man buy you flowers," Yara captioned her post.
"In my country, March 8 is a great holiday when women are treated like queens. Women, be sure your man treat you the right way, buy for you flowers, take you to dinner. I do not feel like this is celebrated enough in America."
Jovi simultaneously shared a picture of himself on the same day and advised men to treat their girlfriends or wives the way the women deserve to be treated.
According to a screenshot posted by 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates, Jovi and Yara obtained a marriage license on February 13, 2020, In Touch Weekly reported.
Yara and Jovi reportedly exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, NV, that same month.
Yara told Us Weekly in January 2021 she was "so happy" upon learning she was pregnant because she hoped her baby would look as "handsome" or "beautiful" as Jovi, whom she gushed about being in love with "so much."
Jovi and Yara reportedly welcomed their first child together only a few months before Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance premiered on TLC in December 2020, according to In Touch.
It appears Yara delivered the couple's child in September 2020.
Before viewers saw Yara take a positive pregnancy test on 90 Day Fiance's eighth season, pregnancy rumors began floating around on December 31 when Yara posted an Instagram photo that appeared to show two unique ornaments on a Christmas tree she was posing next to. (Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out the tree looked like it was in Jovi's New Orleans apartment).
One of the ornaments was a baby and the other was a pink heart with the word "mom" written on it.
Yara also reportedly created an Amazon baby registry last year under the name "Yara Dufren." The baby registry was posted on January 4, 2020, according to In Touch, and the items Yara listed were for a baby girl due in September 2020.