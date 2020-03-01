'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Tom Brooks and Darcey Silva still together? Where is the '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' couple now?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/01/2020
90 Day Fiance stars Tom Brooks and Darcey Silva will be starring on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but what happened since viewers last saw them on Season 3 of the spinoff -- did they split or are they still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers: This article contains big spoilers revealing if Tom and Darcey are still together. This will spoil their storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season].
Tom, a 39-year-old from Nottingham, United Kingdom, and Darcey, a 45-year-old from Middletown, CT, have yet to appear on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' new season, which just premiered February 23 on TLC, but that is going to change.
Darcey -- who also appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with her now-ex Jesse Meester -- was shown traveling to England and falling in love with Tom on last year's third season of Before the 90 Days.
When Darcey first met Tom in person and hoped for true love at first sight, she quickly came to realize they weren't on the same page.
In Darcey's mind, she and Tom had been dating and getting to know each other for years already, but in Tom's mind, they needed to get to know each other and take their time dating.
"I'm not really at the stage of thinking where I'm going to settle down, get married, have kids, and move to her country or have her move here," Tom told his sister Emma last season.
"I'm at the point where I'm meeting someone I've been really good friends with and I'm going to see where it goes."
Tom acknowledged Darcey lived in "a bit of a fantasy" when it comes to romance and he didn't want to rush things.
But Darcey was smitten with Tom and loved how he treated her, so she was hoping for a marriage proposal by the end of her stay in England.
Tom, however, was guarded because he had been hurt in the past, and he also found Darcey to be overly emotional and "a little difficult to deal with."
As the season progressed, Tom found himself wanting a serious relationship with Darcey, who was willing to give the businessman her whole heart. Tom came to believe Darcey is a good woman with great intentions.
So while enjoying their last dinner together in England at the end of Darcey's stay, Tom told the mother of two, "Here's to loving and to knowing what love is -- and knowing that when you have it, you should hold on to it."
"I do love you," Tom told Darcey. "I've always loved you. I'm actually in love with you, very much so."
"I love you," Darcey replied.
Tom then gave Darcey a key to his house so she could visit any time she'd like.
When it became time for the pair to say goodbye at the airport, Tom told Darcey after hugging and kissing her, "It's not goodbye; it's see you soon... I do see a future with us together."
Darcey was optimistic about her future with Tom, but she was well aware of how hard long-distance relationships can be.
The season finale of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' third season showed Tom breaking up with Darcey just a few weeks after she returned to America from her trip to England.
"I saw myself marrying Tom one day. Dated Jesse for two years and then it faded, and here we go again," Darcey said in a confessional during the episode.
"I'm just going to keep going on with my life, and if someone else comes along that feels right, I'm going to move on with my life."
But heading into the Tell-All special, Tom said his relationship with Darcey was "complicated" because he loved her very much. He wanted to see if being a couple long-term was a real possibility.
Darcey and Tom therefore planned to spend a full day together after filming the Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' third season, which aired on TLC in October 2019.
TLC teased the following of Tom and Darcey when the network had announced the Season 4 cast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: "Darcey is back and continuing to test the waters with her British 'James Bond,' Tom... Now, viewers will continue to follow the pair as they try to resolve their differences and find out if being together forever is in their future."
In a preview for Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, Darcey is shown saying, "I don't trust Tom. I feel like he is hiding something."
And based on Tom's public social-media activity late last year, he was apparently feeling a similar way about Darcey.
Jesse also commented on Tom's post before it was deleted.
"See you soon new neighbour! Beautiful pic. Love to you both," Jesse wrote, along with heart and praying-hands emojis.
Tom and Amanda, who is reportedly an event planner and executive assistant in New York City, began dating in November 2019, according to Soap Dirt.
Tom reportedly celebrated the Christmas holiday last year in Amanda's hometown of Pittsburgh, PA with her parents Nancy McAdams and Robert McAdams even though the couple had only been dating a couple of months.
Given Tom and Darcey openly broke up last fall, Amanda -- who allegedly dated a British man before -- would potentially give Tom another chance for a K-1 visa to move to the United States, as well as possibly continue starring on TLC.
According to a source close to her family, Amanda, a 35-year-old tattooed blonde who currently lives in Long Island, NY, would jump at the chance to star on a reality show with Tom if he ended up on an additional season of a 90 Day Fiance spinoff.
"[Amanda] wouldn't hesitate to accept if offered a role," the source told Soap Dirt, adding that Tom's new love wants "notoriety of any kind."
In a February interview with Us Weekly, Darcey all but confirmed she's no longer with Tom by slamming him multiple times.
Darcey, for instance, said Tom's new friendship with her ex, Jesse, was "a slap in the face" and a "kick in the ass."
"But that's their style and they're going to do what they want to do anyway," Darcey said.
"I think people can see through that... What was the reason for it? [Tom] knew exactly how I got treated and he thought that I was very much disrespected by Jesse, and for them to kind of band [together] -- I felt ganged up on."
Darcey vented about how she did nothing other than give her heart to the two men.
"I feel like I got stomped on, and then for them to do that for the media or the press or whatever they were trying to do, it was just a low blow," Darcey told Us, adding the guys must have had an agenda when they agreed to meet up and become friends.
"I don't like to give it attention because it just fuels their fire and it's not worth it for me."
Darcey also said she was "tired" of guys treating her badly and she didn't understand why there was so much "animosity" and "hate" against her.
"I wish them well, but I cut the cord," she said of seemingly both Tom and Jesse.
"I really did, and I just want to move on from it. I know what I deserve, and I do deserve better. For me, it's about self-love... and feeling empowered. When I least expect it, that's when it's going to happen... I don't like bad blood."