'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple split up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/01/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta need to forgive each other for the past if they're to move on and have a happy relationship as shown on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so did the couple end up breaking up or are they still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report includes spoilers that reveal the status of Tim and Melyza's relationship and if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has split.]
Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia, met at bar when Tim was enrolled in school at the University of Ohio.
Tim thought Melyza was "absolutely gorgeous," and she liked that he had "no game" and came across goofy and funny.
Melyza was working as an au pair in Iowa and learning English when they met, and they apparently fell for each other quickly. However, Melyza had to move to Boston a week after they met in order to take another job as an au pair, forcing the pair to endure a long-distance relationship.
The distance, however, became farther and more intolerable when Melyza returned to Colombia to finish her studies.
When Melyza traveled to the United States before on a Tourist Visa for about six months, Tim said the plan was to propose marriage to her but he ended up cheating on her a month before her arrival.
Tim explained in a confessional, "Last year, the distance between me and Melyza at that time was very difficult. I felt lonely. And the girl that I ultimately cheated with was a co-worker. It just started off as casual conversation and it got to a point to where we did have a full-out, intimate sexual encounter."
Tim recalled that Melyza "had her suspicions" when she came to visit him in the United States.
"She noticed with my social media that something was up and prompted her to start digging, and she eventually confronted me about it," Tim told the cameras. "After that, we started arguing all the time."
Tim set out to prove to Melyza that he only wanted her for the rest of his life and so he decided to move to Colombia to be with her, but he didn't expect Melyza to trust or believe him again.
"But everything I'm doing right now, I'm genuine about. And I genuinely want to do all of the right things to redeem myself and to just deserve her again," Tim cried to the cameras.
Tim wanted to give Melyza the world, and Melyza said she had envisioned herself marrying and having children with Tim prior to the cheating incident.
"I found out that he cheated on me. I never in a million years thought that he's the kind of person who cheats -- ever," Melyza explained in a confessional.
"The pain I was going through completely consumed me. I was angry and upset, but I love him and have been with him for years now, so he kind of deserves a second chance."
But Tim also had to win back the support and approval of Melyza's parents. While Melyza had yet to inform her father of Tim's betrayal, Melyza's mother was furious at Tim and lost all trust in him.
"When we tell [my dad], I think he's going to completely lose respect for Tim," Melyza noted. "And I think he's gonna be really heartbroken obviously, because he really, really loves Tim."
Tim noted it would be like "a death sentence" for Melyza's parents to stop liking him or disapprove of him pursuing Melyza.
While the pair had a sweet and happy reunion in Colombia, it didn't take long for Melyza to bring up the past.
Tim told Melyza he didn't come clean to her after cheating because Melyza would've gotten extremely angry with him and maybe would have left him entirely.
"You keep telling me to be open and honest with you, but then every time I am, you just break up with me. So that prevented me from being open and honest with you," Tim said.
Melyza complained Tim was being "selfish" and trying to blame his mistakes on her. Melyza didn't appreciate Tim being manipulative by making her feel bad about wanting to know the truth.
"This conversation puts doubts in my mind. It's been over a year, and I thought we discussed this at nauseam. The fact that she still feels like she needs to know the same things, I don't know if we're ever going to get past that," Tim told the cameras.
To make matters worse, Tim spoke to Melyza's father man-to-man and confessed he had been with another woman -- and Melyza's father seemed horrified.
"Badly done man. We opened the doors of our home so that you could live with us. And well, for this to happen? That's no good in my book," Melyza's father responded, adding that he felt Tim was playing with his heart and playing with his daughter's heart.
Melyza's dad said he had looked at Tim like a son and "all that image has changed."
Melyza told her dad that she wanted to work on her relationship, but her father said, "The healthiest thing would be to break up... Love is based on trust. When trust is lost, as much love there is, nothing else is left."
Tim then attempted to find a job through an employment agency, but he learned he needed a worker's permit in order to get a job, a visa, or a residency card. He discovered the easiest way to get a job would be to marry a woman who could obtain all the legal paperwork for him.
"Hearing her say getting married is the easier option is very unfortunate because I don't think that's on Melyza's radar or mine right now. It's one more hurdle to cross that I wasn't anticipating," Tim admitted.
Tim told Melyza that if they got married, it would be a much quicker process for him to work legally in Brazil. But Melyza said tying the knot was not on her mind "at all" at this point because Tim still had to regain her trust.
Tim was happy he still had a job in the United States because if he needed to make money and pay bills, he could always return and work. Melyza, however, was angry and hurt that Tim had a backup plan if they didn't work out.
"I didn't ask you to come here and sacrifice everything," Melyza insisted.
"I guess I feel a little bit sometimes that you might not be as committed to this as I am. I mean, I understand why you wouldn't be," Tim said.
Melyza told Tim that it insulted and offended her that he didn't think she was committed to him because she was essentially going against her family to be with him. Melyza was angry and frustrated to the point where she asked Tim not to look at her.
The pair seemed to be on separate pages, and Melyza noted living with Tim was "really bumpy." Melyza believed Tim was still keeping things from her, and all the while, Melyza was keeping something from Tim.
"I haven't been completely honest with him," Melyza told two friends on the show. "He doesn't know that I started relationships with other people. So, like, I'm saying it wasn't serious... At that time, we weren't together."
Melyza apparently dated a guy for a little bit while she and Tim were broken up. A friend had introduced Melyza to this man, and she said the romance "just happened" when she wasn't looking for anything and the relationship was "mostly sexual."
"We never discussed if we should be seeing other people or not [or] if we stopped being exclusive or not," Melyza said in a confessional.
Miguel admitted he'd rather not know if a woman did this to him, and while Melyza acknowledged it was going to be an uncomfortable conversation to have with Tim, she wanted to be open and honest with her boyfriend.
"I think I have a right to live my own life and make my own decisions, but I don't like being lied to by people I care really about," Melyza told the cameras.
"So I don't want to keep things from him anymore now that we are trying to restore our relationship. I realize I need to be honest with him as well and come clean."
Melyza later revealed she and Tim had sex after months of no physical contact and it was "good as usual," although the encounter got off to a bit of a rocky start.
Tim said it felt good "to get lucky" because Melyza was feeling good with him again on both a physical and emotional level. It apparently made Tim feel great because Melyza hadn't professed her love or feelings to him in quite some time.
But then Tim's world came crashing down when Melyza revealed she had been intimate with another man while they weren't together and she considered herself single.
Tim wanted details of the encounter, but Melyza wouldn't give them up.
Melyza told the cameras she didn't want to hurt Tim and so she attempted to downplay her past relationship, adding that her fling was "a very passionate relationship" but she and the man had stopped seeing each other about a month ago.
Tim felt like his girlfriend was "playing games" with him, and Melyza told Tim that her prior relationship was just "casual" and Tim didn't need to know anything else because she didn't technically cheat on him.
When Melyza finally confessed she had sex with this man multiple times, Tim seemed absolutely crushed.
Tim said he felt like he and Melyza were still together at the time because they never had a clean break, but Melyza assured Tim that she no longer had feelings for this man or spoke to him.
Melyza felt bad for hurting Tim, who acknowledged Melyza's behavior was going to change things for them. Melyza didn't want to be punished for being honest and said she was upset Tim warned her things would be different.
"I wish she told me before I moved here [to Colombia] because it's making me second guess whether she's actually serious about us," Tim lamented in a confessional. "It's tough."
Melyza assured Tim that her fling didn't mean anything to her and she was focused on rebuilding their relationship, but Tim told his girlfriend that he needed some space and time to think about things.
Tim said the news left him feeling "devastated" and "lost" and he didn't really know what to think. Tim therefore decided to have a quick session with his therapist via videochat.
"We weren't together at that time, but from my point of view, we never really had that clear defined conversation or understanding that we were broken up," Tim told his therapist.
"I don't necessarily judge her for it, but in my heart, I don't think it was necessarily right."
Tim's therapist said what Tim was feeling was normal because he wanted Melyza to be only his.
Tim admitted he felt conflicted over whether to put forth that effort in case Melyza backed out of their relationship and left him "stranded" in Colombia.
Tim's therapist advised Tim to forgive Melyza and try to move past their moments of indiscretion. Tim, however, felt uncertain about the future of his relationship and recognized he and Melyza had big mountains to climb.
Meanwhile, Melyza went out for a drink with her mother, who could tell that Melyza had "mixed feelings" and wasn't happy or thriving in her relationship.
"I don't think you're as in love anymore. I don't see it. Seriously," Melyza's mother said.
Melyza insisted she still felt love for Tim but didn't feel ready or prepared to express those feelings. Melyza had stopped telling Tim that she loved him after the cheating scandal.
Melyza broke down into tears, saying she still hadn't completely processed what Tim had done to her. Melyza wasn't convinced Tim would be faithful to her going forward, adding that all trust had been lost.
Melyza acknowledged that she needed to forgive Tim -- both for him and herself -- and move on in order to get to a healthy point in her relationship, but she said that was going to be very hard to do.
Were Tim and Melyza able to overcome their issues or have they split -- and is 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple together now?
Melyza shared a brief statement when teasing the October 18 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
Melyza shared a clip of Tim accusing her of "playing games," and Melyza captioned the video, "Not a player..."
There is also no sign of Melyza on Tim's Instagram account except for a post on February 25, when he shared a photo of the pair standing in front of an "I [Heart] Medellin" sculpture, as well as very old photos dating back to 2017.
"When I laid eyes on her for the first time it was obviously someone who was very gorgeous, but she also had this kind of aura to her. I knew I had to try," Tim noted, although Melyza lived in Colombia.
"The Catch-22 is that you might be pursuing something for longer than you would have otherwise because you've invested more in the long-distance relationship."
When choosing to sign up for the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Tim admitted, "We didn't know how it would affect our relationship. We knew the audience would be able to see us for better or for worse... I never saw myself as being on TV, especially reality TV, because of the negative stereotypes."
Tim also teased during his interview fans would see a lot of "growth" come from Tim and Melyza separately as well as a couple.
"I think [the viewers] start out with preconceived notions and I think how it progresses will make them think differently," Tim shared. "Not just from the perspective of our story, but also from the self-reflection that they'll have."
While Tim didn't disclose his relationship status with Melyza at the time, he told the Dallas Observer that appearing on 90 Day Fiance actually benefited his relationship in surprising ways.
"It really kind of made us analyze and examine our relationship in a much more positive fashion than I thought we would have been able to do," Tim said.
He added, "One of the things I do like about this is that there are people out there who can find similarities to my story or her [Melyza's] story... I was 100% myself."
Tim concluded his interview by saying the couple's story is "all true" and "valid."