'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Tiffany and Ronald still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' couple gotten divorced? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/01/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are at odds over their finances, parenting obligations and where they'd like to live long-term on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so are Tiffany and Ronald still together now or has the couple broken up? What do 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about their relationship now?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers that reveal if Tiffany and Ronald are still together now or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has split up.]
Tiffany was a 27-year-old from Frederick, MD, and Ronald was a 29-year-old from South Africa when they starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season in 2019.
Tiffany accepted a marriage proposal from Ronald despite his faults and mistakes -- including Ronald having a criminal record as well as a serious gambling addiction that led to a six-month rehab stint in South Africa.
Once Ronald changed his ways and sought therapy, Tiffany moved her eight-year-old son Daniel to South Africa on a Tourist Visa so they could be a family, but she wasn't convinced it was going to be a permanent move.
Tiffany and Ronald got married during her trip, but due to financial constraints and Tiffany deciding South Africa was not a safe place for her kids to grow up, she decided to return to the U.S. and give birth to the couple's daughter there.
Tiffany thought the best way to be with Ronald would be to file for a spousal visa so he could move to the U.S.
Tiffany then gave birth to a daughter Carley in Summer 2019.
She revealed on Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Tell-All special -- which aired in October 2019 -- that life in the U.S. was "so much harder" than she could have ever anticipated without her husband by her side.
Tiffany said Ronald had also become "very hot and cold" about their plans for him to move to the United States.
Ronald had allegedly told Tiffany that he didn't want to waste money trying for another visa -- given he had already been denied a K-1 visa before due to his criminal record -- but then Tiffany revealed she went ahead and applied for a spousal CR-1 visa for Ronald.
"The last time Ronald and I were physically together, it was eight months ago," Tiffany explained, "and I am all alone -- left to face everything and be responsible for everything. Ronald, right now, is not emotionally supportive and he's not financially supportive."
Tiffany said Ronald never offered to send money for clothes or diapers, and so she met with an attorney, Christopher Role.
"I have moments when I wonder if this marriage is right for me," Tiffany confessed. "Ronald doesn't know this, but I think I want a divorce."
Tiffany lamented she was feeling miserable every day and had reached "a breaking point" and feared there was "no other choice but to get divorced" because things might only get worse once Ronald arrived to the U.S.
But Ronald insisted he was making "small strides" and "ends meet" by doing odd jobs such as painting rooms for people. He said he was doing the best he could.
After Tiffany settled into an apartment of her own, she received an email she had been waiting on "for years" informing her that Ronald's visa application to come to the United States had been approved and they'd be able to move on to the interview phase of the process.
Ronald gushed over videochat about being "overwhelmed" -- happy and scared at the same time -- but Tiffany fell just under the income requirement to be able to completely take care of Ronald financially upon his entrance into America.
Tiffany's father Carlos even agreed to be Ronald's co-sponsor since Ronald had never been convicted or a criminal charge.
Tiffany later met with an immigration lawyer to discuss Ronald's upcoming interview at the Embassy in South Africa for the spousal visa, which was in the approval stage.
Ronald was told he only had one chance to get it right or else he and Tiffany would have to wait years to go through with this process again. While Ronald videochatted with the lawyer, he was sitting back on a couch and vaping.
Ronald also made light of having been arrested five or six times.
Tiffany watched Ronald essentially bomb the interview during a practice round with the lawyer. Tiffany explained that Ronald rambled on when asked "yes" or "no" questions and didn't seem to take things seriously.
Tiffany left the meeting more worried than ever, and the lawyer predicted Ronald would have a 50/50 chance of getting his spousal visa approved.
Tiffany called Ronald after the meeting and reminded him that he needed to shape up and take things seriously, but Ronald pointed out how Tiffany and the kids could always move to South Africa and live with him.
"I don't know if Ronald is purposely sabotaging the visa, but I do think that he's a little more careless with it because in his mind, if it doesn't work out, we can still move over there -- which is his backup plan and so he's not that scared," Tiffany explained.
"For me, I'm terrified because I know I'm not going there. So for me, if he fails that interview, that's it and there's no backup plan. He still thinks he has a safety net, and he doesn't."
Ronald then asked Tiffany to visit him in South Africa with the kids for the Christmas holiday and stay for three months. Maggie was disappointed when she discovered Ronald had grunted about being asked to pay half of his family's plane tickets.
Maggie laughed about Ronald being "a joke," and she told Tiffany to use her trip to South Africa as a test run to figure out whether she really wanted to be with Ronald forever and have him move to the United States permanently.
Tiffany wanted to see that Ronald was saving money, working, prioritizing his family, and being responsible in South Africa.
As Tiffany and the kids traveled, Ronald was working on turning his garage into a room just for Daniel so he would have some privacy and space. Ronald didn't want Daniel to have to sleep on the couch and be uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ronald planned for Tiffany and the kids to file an extension on Tiffany's Tourist Visa after three months so that they could stay in South Africa an additional three months. The other option was for Ronald's visa to get approved so he could fly back to the United States with his family.
"The fact of the matter is, if Tiffany doesn't want to move to South Africa, I will force her to. I'm not going to be away from my kids again that long," Ronald admitted.
Ronald ultimately had an emotional reunion with his family, especially when Daniel jumped into his arms.
Tiffany was used to staying with Ronald's mother, so she didn't know what to expect from Ronald's own place. She worried about walking into a total "bachelor pad," but Tiffany was actually very impressed and said it was so much better than what she had expected.
Daniel also seemed thrilled to walk into his own room that was painted royal blue and had a TV.
Tiffany could see Ronald's effort and love "for sure" since he had built a room just for his son, and Ronald said he was convinced his family would eventually decide to stay in South Africa.
But during Tiffany's first day in South Africa, Ronald ended up being $50 short on their $250 grocery bill. Tiffany seemed frustrated and upset to have to step in and save the day once again.
Tiffany was exhausted from her travels and also hoped Ronald would step up and help her out more with the kids. She thought it was "annoying and upsetting" how Ronald wasn't offering to assist her.
Tiffany threatened Ronald by saying if he didn't make her stay easy and enjoyable, she'd be taking the kids back to America for the Christmas holiday.
Ronald felt Tiffany was dangling a carrot in front of his face like he's a donkey and said Tiffany's words really hurt his heart.
In order to make his kids feel at home after his fight with Tiffany, Ronald took his family to a Christmas warehouse to purchase home decor and a Christmas tree.
Since Tiffany hadn't even decided on staying in South Africa for the holidays, she felt Ronald was trying to bribe her son Daniel in order to get to her.
"If Daniel gets excited about celebrating Christmas in South Africa, then I kind of have to stay so I don't disappoint my son. And it pisses me off that he's doing that! It's just not fair," Tiffany lamented.
Ronald ended up spending almost $700 in the Christmas store and put it on a credit card.
Tiffany determined Ronald's spending habits were not good and he continued to make "stupid decisions." She said his wasteful spending was not going to convince her to stay in South Africa longer.
Ronald then got angry when Tiffany vented out her frustrations to his mother, Ria, and the pair couldn't even get along during what was supposed to be a romantic dinner date.
Ronald felt judged and believed Tiffany couldn't let go of the past and always needed to be in control.
The pair proceeded to sleep in separate beds, with Tiffany admitting she felt "stuck" in South Africa because they just kept fighting with a few good moments in between.
The next morning, Ronald said it didn't seem like Tiffany appreciated everything he had done, but Tiffany argued, "But you don't realize that you're not really doing much to make me happy."
Ronald accused Tiffany of trying to wear the pants in their relationship, but Tiffany said she didn't care about that. Tiffany just wanted to be able to lean on Ronald during difficult or stressful times, adding that she should be able to count on things for him.
Tiffany also said cooking, cleaning and changing diapers wasn't solely her responsibility just because she's the woman in the relationship. Tiffany wasn't going to allow Ronald to feel "above" her and take on traditional gender roles.
Tiffany said she wasn't going to let Ronald make her feel as though she was "beneath" him, but Ronald wanted to lead and guide his family and be the man of the house.
But Ronald told Tiffany that he would think things over and try to help her out more with the kids. Tiffany ultimately wanted to be teammates, with equal effort on both of their parts, or else she said she'd "never be happy."
ADVERTISEMENT
Later on, Ronald drove Tiffany to a used-car lot, where Ronald explained he wanted to start his own business of being a handyman. But in order to do that, Ronald told Tiffany that he needed to buy a pickup truck.
Ronald intended to do this business whether he continued living in South Africa or moved to the United States. Ronald said his goal was to put food on the table every single night for his family.
Tiffany said it was "irresponsible" for Ronald to start a business when he only had three months left in South Africa. She also didn't approve of the idea of Ronald getting a used-car loan and getting himself into debt when he wasn't even working as a handyman yet and making money.
Tiffany called Ronald's decisions regarding money "weird," and she didn't want him to make more "empty promises."
With that being said, Tiffany admitted to Ronald she had consulted with a divorce lawyer back in America. Ronald dubbed Tiffany's decision "bullsh-t," but she just said that she didn't want her husband to fail at something he really wants to do.
Tiffany wanted Ronald to know how serious things were and how she wasn't going to allow herself to be disappointed in the marriage over and over again. She said Ronald needed to meet her expectations or "be a divorced man -- and that's it."
Ronald confessed he was very hurt about the divorce lawyer and working towards something that was never going to be.
So are Ronald and Tiffany still together now or is the 90 Day Fiance couple split up and divorcing?
Tiffany and Ronald apparently broke up again in early July 2021 and are heading towards divorce after Ronald lashed out at Tiffany for allegedly lying about his spousal visa and Tiffany in turn accused her husband of emotional abuse.
It appears the couple got into a fight on their daughter Carley's July 3, 2021 birthday based on cryptic social-media activity -- including Tiffany cropping Ronald out of a family photo in one of her uploads -- and then everything came to a head on July 6.
Tiffany began a stream of posts on Instagram Stories on Tuesday by writing, "You think things are messy? They are about to get a whole lot messier."
Tiffany, a mom of two, went on to share alleged emails and Instagram DMs from Ronald in which the South Africa native insisted he's "done" with his marriage to Tiffany and threatened to expose her on social media.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ronald allegedly told Tiffany that he could find someone "better" who will treat him "right" and "won't lie."
"F-ck you for that... I'm gonna block you again... I already threw everything out of the house... [I] hope you find pleasure in what you did. I'm literally nauseous thinking about you now lol... I'm free now, thank you [for] lying... I won't respect you for sh-t again," he allegedly wrote to his wife.
"If I see my kids ever again [that's] up to you. Are you going to visit me with them? F-ck no, stay away from my place. You're just like your mom now! Single, have kids, no dads, and likes to lie but demands respect. Get real, Tiffany. Watch social media, [going to] hit you hard!"
Tiffany wrote on the alleged screenshot that she "won't stay quiet anymore."
Ronald allegedly continued, "I do not want to know nothing about you. I don't want to hear about you; all I want is my kids. I'm done with you, you can move on. I move on. Let's do that. You can say I'm cheating [but] you are the one lying about the visa."
Ronald seemingly suggested Tiffany had yet to follow through with the visa paperwork to move him from South Africa to the United States.
Ronald allegedly continued in his messages to Tiffany, "You are worthless, you are not worth being loved. You are useless as a woman, as a wife."
Tiffany called Ronald's messages "more abuse" and wrote on Instagram Stories, "Emotional abuse leaves scars that you'll never see. I've gone through enough for a whole life together and I've had to stay quiet."
Tiffany also posted an alleged email from Ronald that read in part, "You wouldn't have felt lonely... if you did the visa or if you move to South Africa, but no, you decided you wanted to lie to me about the visa and same time you refused to move to South Africa just so that I can be with my family."
He allegedly wrote, "You took me for a big, big ride. You made me change my life. You made me put things on hold... I got rid of people for you and I regret it so much. I regret everything I did for you... The only thing that I'm happy about from you [is] my kids, nothing else. I'm sorry, it is what it is."
"I'm glad you moved on," he allegedly added. "I'm happy for you. I hope you get someone... that can love you again because from my eyes, sorry, I literally can't wait for sunrise only [to[ get this divorce thing done. But until then, you are free. I promise you, you are free."
Ronald allegedly complained that he'd probably lose his children from this situation and hopes Tiffany is "delighted" about that.
"In my eyes, you are nothing... You never, never, never, never have the opportunity to be in my arms again... It's here where we draw the line," Ronald allegedly lashed out.
Ronald appeared to threaten Tiffany by saying he'd "exploit" her "like never before" and show her "lies and manipulation" and the way she allegedly played him.
For Ronald's part, he fired away at Tiffany by sharing a post on his own Instagram Stories, asking his followers for a "lawyer in the [United States]" so he could receive "advice and costing on [a] few things," according to In Touch Weekly.
Ronald also reportedly said on Instagram Live of Tiffany, "She basically told me everything is submitted, everything is done, I'm going to be with my family soon."
"I found out she lied. I lost my sh-t and you know what? She says I treated her bad," he claimed.
"Let me just calm down for a second because I'm so upset thinking she played me for a fool and she literally made me believe I'm going to be with my family soon. She's complaining she's alone and she's doing everything by herself, but she lied about the visa. Literally, she lied."
Tiffany went on to write to her followers on Instagram Stories that she doesn't regret any decisions in her past because she acted with an open heart.
"Not everyone has the same heart. Some people choose to take advantage of those they see as [weak]. I cannot see where everything stands at the moment, but what I will say is, if anyone speaks to you this way, it is a reflection of who they are, not who you are," Tiffany explained.
"Don't ever be silent. You can survive it and get out of it. Love should NOT HURT. I am not perfect and I have made mistakes, but I will never again allow anyone to make me feel this way again."
However, Tiffany has confused her followers by hinting she and Ronald may have reconciled after their explosive fight.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tiffany posted a video of Carley celebrating her second birthday and one Instagram user commented, "Too bad her father doesn't get to See her for birthdays christmas. Any important days. What a shame."
Tiffany replied, "Lol he was on video call I include him every thing. And the visa takes forever it's not my fault he's not here."
The couple's relationship seemed to be thriving in June 2021.
Tiffany wished Ronald a Happy Father's Day on social media in a super sweet post.
"For almost 5 years now you've been Papa bear, through the ups and downs A constant reminder of why are you are the love of my life is the amazing love you have for our kids," Tiffany captioned a slideshow of family.
"You embraced Daniel in a way that I can't actually explain... I love you have for him makes me so proud. The kids adore you. I adore you. Today is entirely your day, to celebrate the amazing dad you are and how even more amazing you are becoming every day."
Tiffany continued, "I love seeing the man who once was the center of attention and the party animal turn into the guy who lets everyone go have their parties so you can walk off to the side and play toys with the kids. I am grateful, I am blessed, I am proud. You are truly a blessing to us."
"From the bottom of all of our hearts we love you with all of us and we wish you the best Father's Day! Sidenote..." she concluded.
And Ronald commented on the post, "Thank you my love. Love it its beautiful thank you thank you thank you love you sooo much youre my everything and you and the kids complete my life."
At the time, Tiffany also confirmed she had gone under the knife for weight loss surgery and said Ronald had been supporting her emotionally, according to In Touch.
And in a May 24 Instagram Live session, Tiffany conducted a makeup tutorial and dropped a sly quick comment about how she had just traveled to see Ronald again in South Africa.
ADVERTISEMENT
"It's from when I was on the airplane coming here from South Africa. My skin got super dry and it just got really messed up," Tiffany said, before flashing a big know-it-all smile.
Tiffany also said during the video, "I wish Ronald was on here so he could help me [answer questions] while I'm doing my makeup, but he is busy!"
And on May 18, Tiffany and Ronald went Instagram Live together, with Tiffany posting their conversation on her account's page.
Tiffany captioned their session, "Definitely getting a divorce. Definitely getting a divorce," but she added a crying-laughing emoticon to her post to suggest she's joking.
Tiffany jokingly asked Ronald when he'd be signing the divorce papers, and Ronald explained with a big smile that he didn't have a pen.
Tiffany was all giggles as she and Ronald sang love songs to each other and teased one another.
And on April 4, 2021, Tiffany confirmed she still loved Ronald.
Ronald posted a beautiful tribute to Tiffany's son Daniel, whom Ronald also considers and calls his son.
In addition to complimenting the young boy on his maturity, cleverness and being well-mannered, Ronald wrote, "I just really hope that the connection we have I hope it never dies as you get older now I'm proud to have you as my son but also I'm a bit sad not being able to be there to celebrate it with you."
Ronald added of Tiffany, "Tell your mom @tiffanyfrancosmith its your yes day and make the best of it... you know what i mean my boy! love your dad."
Tiffany actually commented on Ronald's post, "Aw love you. I'm showing him."
ADVERTISEMENT
However, Tiffany and Ronald have broken up and gotten back together before.
Ronald and Tiffany announced they were "separating" in January 2020 and seemed to be headed for a divorce.
Tiffany accused Ronald of "adultery" and manipulation and claimed he had suffered multiple relapses of the gambling addiction he had once sought treatment for before in a rehab facility.
On January 28, 2020, Tiffany told her Instagram followers in regards to her marriage "some things are just irreparable," and Ronald claimed on social media at the time he'd be "filing for divorce in South Africa" after a year-and-a-half of marriage.
"Tiff only tried to do good, not really control me but more protect me from wrong [people], places and temptations, and the more I think about it now, it makes sense..." Ronald wrote on Instagram during.
"She was more the victim and I'll admit here I was a dick to her at times, worrying about me, me, me and not looking after her feelings or needs."
But rumors of a reconciliation began to swirl on March 5, 2020 when Ronald posted adorable snapshots of Tiffany and himself seemingly in South Africa together.
In March 11, 2020 Ronald uploaded a selfie of the couple as well as a photo in which they were embracing in front of a fountain during a date night at Monte in Gauteng, South Africa.
Ronald then flat out confirmed the next day his marriage to Tiffany was back on and thriving in the comments section of his Instagram post.
"Hope the rumors are true and y'all found your way back to one another!!" one person wrote.
"Yes," Ronald replied.
ADVERTISEMENT
When an Instagram user asked Ronald to "please work it out" with Tiffany, Ronald responded with, "We are good."
One person mentioned, "I thought they got divorced," and Ronald wrote back, "Guess not," with a smiley face.
And finally, one fan wrote, "Happy you're back together," to which Ronald replied, "Yes."
Tiffany revealed on a May 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined that she was waiting for Ronald to get approved for a spousal visa so he could move to the United States.
"We got married over a year ago, but we only applied for his spousal visa four months ago. The coronavirus has affected the whole process of the visa. This virus is stopping everything, including my family being together," Tiffany told the cameras.
On top of the distance and coronavirus "craziness," Tiffany said there were trust issues in her relationship but she and Ronald were working with a counselor to get past them.
Tiffany and Ronald then reunited for the holidays in December 2020 after a tumultuous year.