After getting engaged, Tiffany discovered Ronald had a criminal past and gambling addiction.
Once Ronald completed a six-month rehab program in South Africa, he wanted Tiffany to move with her eight-year-old son Daniel and live with him in his native country.
Tiffany did, in fact, take a risk for love and fly to South Africa again on a Tourist Visa with Daniel. She said she was committed to Ronald but didn't know if her visit was going to become a permanent move because he had hurt and lied to her.
Tiffany hoped Ronald wouldn't relapse and disappoint her family again. She also needed to make sure Daniel would love his life in South Africa and feel safe, comfortable and happy.
As the couple lived in South Africa together, they hit some bumps in the road -- including Ronald's wild bachelor party and Tiffany worrying his gambling addiction might turn into something else, such as alcoholism.
The pair's financial situation was also pretty dire as Ronald struggled to find a well-paying, full-time job post-rehab.
But Tiffany's heart belonged to Ronald and so she decided to marry him despite their hardships.
Tiffany got pregnant with her second child but decided she'd rather give birth in an American hospital, even though Ronald would miss the delivery. She also thought South Africa was too dangerous for her children.
Tiffany therefore determined instead of moving her whole family to South Africa, she'd return home and apply for a spousal visa.
After giving birth to the couple's daughter Carley in Summer 2019, Tiffany revealed on Part 1 of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Tell-All special -- which aired in October 2019 -- that life in the U.S. was "so much harder" than she could have ever anticipated without her husband by her side.
Tiffany said Ronald became "very hot and cold" about eventually moving to the United States.
Ronald had allegedly told Tiffany that he didn't want to waste money trying for another visa -- given he had been denied a K-1 visa before due to his criminal record -- but then Tiffany revealed she went ahead and applied for a spousal CR-1 visa for Ronald.
"The last time Ronald and I were physically together, it was eight months ago," Tiffany explained, "and I am all alone -- left to face everything and be responsible for everything. Ronald, right now, is not emotionally supportive and he's not financially supportive."
Tiffany said Ronald never offered to send money for clothes or diapers, and Tiffany vented, "I didn't make this baby alone!"
Tiffany was then shown meeting with an attorney, Christopher Role, and said she was no longer sure if she wanted to make things work with Ronald because she was allegedly the only person trying in their relationship.
"I have moments when I wonder if this marriage is right for me," Tiffany confessed. "Ronald doesn't know this, but I think I want a divorce."
Tiffany lamented she was feeling miserable every day and had reached "a breaking point" and feared there was "no other choice but to get divorced" because things might only get worse once Ronald arrived to the U.S.
Christopher advised Tiffany not to take divorce lightly because the process would be challenging, and so he suggested the couple should attempt therapy and counseling first.
"In order for me to think this could work out long-term, I need Ronald to get a job. I need Ronald to save money and I need Ronald to put in as much effort as I'm putting in," Tiffany explained. "This will no longer be all on me."
Meanwhile, Ronald said he was sad and lonely to be away from his family, and he admitted to fighting with Tiffany pretty frequently.
Ronald insisted he was making "small strides" and "ends meet" by doing odd jobs -- such as painting rooms -- since overcoming his gambling addiction.
"It's not easy having a wife who is always doubting that you are doing the right thing," Ronald explained. "I want Tiffany to see that I can be the husband I know I can be for her and this family."
Suddenly, Tiffany revealed to Ronald on Zoom she had decided to cancel her family's plane tickets to South Africa. Tiffany said it wasn't fair she was always paying for things and if Ronald wanted to see her and the kids, he'd cough up the dough.
Tiffany also reminded Ronald that he had spent $3,000 to fix his motorcycle instead of helping his children, but Ronald said his money isn't worth much in the U.S. due to the exchange rate.
Tiffany insisted that she was killing herself for their family, but Ronald disagreed and noted how it was "unbearable" to miss milestones in Carley's life and watch her grow up through a computer screen.
Tiffany and Ronald apparently got into "a huge heated" fight over the canceled tickets.
Tiffany ultimately used the money as a down payment for a new apartment so she and the kids could move out of her mother's house.
Tiffany said she was finally realizing that her own happiness matters and she had "wasted too much time putting Ronald first" when he allegedly got to sit around and play video games all day.
Tiffany's mother Maggie told the cameras that Ronald didn't matter to her, before mentioning to Tiffany how there's "nothing special" about Ronald. Maggie thought Tiffany could be her "best happy" as a single mother, without Ronald in her life.
"This feels like deja vu. I've already had a kid with someone who didn't show up, who never did their part. I'm tired of being walked on, I'm tired of being taken advantage of," Tiffany explained.
"So I'm doing my best to try to push Ronald to be the dad that I know he can be, because I love him enough to know that he's capable."
But if things didn't work out between the couple, Tiffany now had an apartment as well as a backup plan for her life and her kids.
Ronald, however, wasn't happy about Tiffany canceling the plane tickets and ruining their plans.
"How are you a man who does nothing and still you expect more from me?" Tiffany asked, adding that she had made major sacrifices for Ronald.
Ronald insisted he was struggling and making sacrifices while trying to work and make a living. Ronald said he was working as a motorcycle mechanic but it was just a temporary job.
Tiffany said she wanted to be proud of Ronald but every man in his thirties works a job and she had held down a job since she was 15 years old. Tiffany therefore wasn't really impressed, but she was happy about Ronald taking a step in a positive direction.
Ronald apologized for making Tiffany cry and assured her that everything was going to be okay. She chose to give Ronald the benefit of the doubt but was tired of going through only the "thick" part of her marriage through "thick and thin."
So are Ronald and Tiffany still together now or has the 90 Day Fiance couple broken up and divorced?
It appears Tiffany and Ronald are still together and happy, although their relationship remains long distance.
On May 18, Tiffany and Ronald went Instagram Live together, with Tiffany posting their conversation on her page.
Tiffany captioned their session, "Definitely getting a divorce. Definitely getting a divorce," but she added a crying-laughing emoticon to her post to suggest she's joking.
It was clear from the pair's interactions they're still married and things are going well, but Tiffany insisted all the "divorce talk" on the show was "not for ratings" and it was real.
Tiffany jokingly asked Ronald when he'd be signing the divorce papers, and Ronald explained with a big smile that he didn't have a pen.
Tiffany was all giggles as she and Ronald sang love songs to each other and teased one another.
And on April 4, 2021, Tiffany confirmed she still loves Ronald.
Ronald posted a beautiful tribute to Tiffany's son Daniel, whom Ronald also considers and calls his son.
In addition to complimenting the young boy on his maturity, cleverness and being well-mannered, Ronald wrote, "I just really hope that the connection we have I hope it never dies as you get older now I'm proud to have you as my son but also I'm a bit sad not being able to be there to celebrate it with you."
Ronald, who made it clear he's still living in South Africa, continued, "But make the best of it my boy just know you are in my thoughts and I wish I was there may you have a blessed year and many more and you guys better call me when your blow the candles lol."
Ronald added of Tiffany, "Last thing so tell your mom @tiffanyfrancosmith its your yes day and make the best of it... you know what i mean my boy! love your dad."
Tiffany actually commented on Ronald's post, "Aw love you. I'm showing him."
However, Tiffany and Ronald have had a very tumultuous relationship over the last year or so.
Ronald and Tiffany announced they were "separating" in January 2020 and seemed to be headed for a divorce.
Tiffany accused Ronald of "adultery" and manipulation and claimed he had suffered multiple relapses of the gambling addiction he had once sought treatment for before in a rehab facility.
On January 28, 2020, Tiffany told her Instagram followers in regards to her marriage "some things are just irreparable," and Ronald claimed on social media at the time he'd be "filing for divorce in South Africa" after a year-and-a-half of marriage.
"Tiff only tried to do good, not really control me but more protect me from wrong [people], places and temptations, and the more I think about it now, it makes sense..." Ronald wrote on Instagram during.
"She was more the victim and I'll admit here I was a dick to her at times, worrying about me, me, me and not looking after her feelings or needs."
But rumors of a reconciliation began to swirl on March 5, 2020 when Ronald posted adorable snapshots of Tiffany and himself seemingly in South Africa together.
In March 11, 2020 Ronald uploaded a selfie of the couple as well as a photo in which they were embracing in front of a fountain during a date night at Monte in Gauteng, South Africa.
Ronald then flat out confirmed the next day his marriage to Tiffany was back on and thriving in the comments section of his Instagram post.
"Hope the rumors are true and y'all found your way back to one another!!" one person wrote.
"Yes," Ronald replied.
When an Instagram user asked Ronald to "please work it out" with Tiffany, Ronald responded with, "We are good."
One person mentioned, "I thought they got divorced," and Ronald wrote back, "Guess not," with a smiley face.
And finally, one fan wrote, "Happy you're back together," to which Ronald replied, "Yes."
Tiffany revealed on a May 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined that she was waiting for Ronald to get approved for a spousal visa so he could move to the United States.
"We got married over a year ago, but we only applied for his spousal visa four months ago. The coronavirus has affected the whole process of the visa. This virus is stopping everything, including my family being together," Tiffany told the cameras.
Meanwhile, Ronald was living in Victoria, South Africa, and apparently FaceTimed or Skyped with his family in America often. Ronald said he desperately missed his family in the United States.
On top of the distance and coronavirus "craziness," Tiffany said there were trust issues in her relationship but she and Ronald were working with a counselor to get past them.
Tiffany and Ronald then reunited for the holidays in December 2020 after a tumultuous year.
Tiffany apparently brought her two kids, her son Daniel from a previous relationship and Ronald's daughter Carley, to South Africa to visit her husband for Christmas.
Tiffany had posted a family photo of Ronald, Daniel, Carley and herself outdoors on a bench and she captioned it, "Family," along with a red heart emoticon.
"Such amazing holidays with the family," she captioned another photo of herself and Ronald at the time.
Ronald also confirmed on his own Instagram account the pictures were not "old" or throwbacks.
"Merry Christmas to everyone and your family hope you all enjoy it as much as i do," Ronald wrote.
"Just wanted to show everyone how blessed i am to be with my family and to be able to spend such a happy time with them and make memories, having fun, playing around, and just spending quality time as a family together hehe."