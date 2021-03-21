'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan still together and married or did the '90 Day Fiance' couple break up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/21/2021
90 Day Fiance's eighth season featured Hazel Cagalitan and Tarik Myers putting their problems behind them and starting fresh, so did the couple get married or did circumstances change? Do the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal that they've broken up or are still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report features spoilers revealing if Hazel and Tarik are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance couple called it quits on their relationship.]
Tarik was a 43-year-old realtor and single father from Virginia Beach, VA, when he first saw Hazel, a single mother from Quezon City, Philippines who is now 28-years-old, on an Asian dating website.
Following a three-month courtship, Tarik traveled over 9,000 miles and 36 hours to meet Hazel in-person in the Philippines on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' second season.
Tarik's family and friends worried Hazel was after a Green Card, money and a better life, but Tarik had to see for himself.
Hazel was, in fact, quiet and reserved with Tarik and wasn't very affectionate, but Tarik was still optimistic about his relationship and decided to pop the question at the end of his trip.
Once Tarik returned to the U.S., he filed for Hazel's K-1 visa and she agreed to sign a prenuptial agreement to prove she was with Tarik for the right reasons.
At the time 90 Day Fiance's eighth season filmed, Tarik and Hazel had been together for two years and Hazel finally got approved for a K-1 visa.
Hazel was finally going to move to America and meet Tarik's seven-year-old daughter Auri for the first time. Auri apparently stays with her father five out of seven days a week and lives with her mother on the weekends.
Tarik shared how Auri has high-functioning autism and everything in his life revolves around her. Tarik hoped Hazel would love Auri and that they'd get along wonderfully.
Hazel also has an eight-year-old son Harrey, and Hazel was having a tough time leaving him behind. Tarik and Hazel therefore planned to bring Harrey to the United States "eventually" in order to give the boy more opportunities in life.
She and Tarik had once introduced a woman named Minty from Thailand into their relationship but Hazel ended it after a few days because she was jealous of how much Tarik seemed to like Minty. (Tarik began dating Minty alone when he and Hazel were on a break).
"Hazel felt like Minty was more into me than she was into Hazel," Tarik explained.
"Hazel could see I was just fascinated by Minty. It was refreshing to me to be able to speak in Thai and talk about all the stuff I experienced in Thailand, but there was this jealousy that came over Hazel immediately and it ended right there. Hazel told me to never contact Minty ever again."
However, Tarik confessed he had texted Minty again a couple of weeks back to check on her amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tarik was afraid to tell Hazel about his little betrayal.
Tarik then picked Hazel up at the airport and the pair had a sweet reunion.
"This is the turning point in my life. It's like everything before her and then everything after her," Tarik said.
Once Hazel arrived in America, she was a bit overwhelmed and needed to adjust. She also apparently didn't like the spiritual center at which Tarik hoped to wed.
Hazel and Auri bonded right away and things were going great for a while -- until Hazel discovered a message to Minty on Tarik's phone.
Hazel asked why Tarik hadn't been honest with her right away, and he acknowledged that she was right.
Hazel felt the virus was just an excuse to get in touch with Minty, but Tarik promised he wouldn't contact their ex again.
During quarantine, the couple searched through women's dating profiles together, for example, and Tarik just hoped Hazel still considered marrying him the No. 1 priority.
Hazel told the cameras that she wanted to find a "sexy, brown American woman" to date although her relationship with Tarik was more important.
With 35 days to wed, Tarik and Hazel decided to concentrate on their wedding planning since they were running out of time and needed to make some progress as soon as possible.
About two weeks later, Hazel explained she wanted a girlfriend not just for sex but to also have a sister-like best friend in her life.
Tarik suggested to Hazel they ask Minty for help on their search because Minty knew them very well and might have a good recommendation for them, but Hazel was annoyed about how much Tarik talked about Minty.
"If Tarik still has feelings for Minty, I don't know how we can get married," Hazel noted.
Hazel wondered if Tarik was just looking for an excuse to be able to communicate with Minty again.
In May 2020, Hazel agreed they could contact Minty, but only because she wanted to watch the pair interact with each other.
"I am attracted to Tarik very much," Minty told the cameras. "If Tarik not engaged to Hazel, I think me and him would be together."
Hazel made it very clear she didn't want to date or be friends with Minty, but Minty told Hazel to compromise since Tarik really likes Thai woman. Minty therefore suggested she could join their love triangle again.
Minty told Hazel that they wouldn't be able to find another girl like her in the future, but Hazel asked her to stop talking.
"She will not be our girl," Hazel confirmed.
With 18 days left to wed on Hazel's K-1 visa, the couple wasn't in a great place.
Tarik was afraid Hazel was going to throw in the towel and refuse to get married, and he just hoped they could move past their issues given Hazel was upset at him and a bit jealous of Minty.
Hazel told Tarik that Minty had been very "disrespectful" to her, and Tarik agreed it was a bad idea to contact Minty and communicate with her at all.
"I don't trust you with her and I still think you call her because that's what you like," Hazel explained.
Hazel informed Angela that Tarik had contacted another girl, not Minty this time, which made her really upset.
Tarik said a woman in the Philippines -- whom he had previously been friends with for years but lost touch with -- suddenly started calling him a lot and so Hazel apparently messaged the girl asking why she was reaching out to her fiance.
Tarik said he felt "embarrassed" that Hazel had contacted the woman, but Angela said Tarik should be embarrassed that he didn't shut the conversation down himself and make Hazel feel better about it.
Tarik insisted Hazel was "making a mountain out of a mole hill," and then Hazel snapped, "Maybe you want to call her like you call Minty too."
Hazel said Tarik was good at defending himself and added, "Just because I am bisexual, it doesn't mean Tarik is allowed to talk to any girls he wants. I still want to find a girlfriend, but I have to choose the girl, not Tarik."
Tarik said Hazel's behavior made him look crazy but Angela accused Tarik of acting like "an alpha male" and accepting the fact he was wrong.
Angela advised Tarik to block the women who made Hazel feel uncomfortable because Hazel was about to become his wife and had moved to a foreign country -- and left her son behind -- to be with him.
Tarik acknowledged he needed to fix his broken relationship or else there may not even be a wedding.
In June 2020, Tarik put his powder-blue suit on and decorated the house with rose petals and candles in order to please Hazel and surprise her with a romantic evening. Tarik admitted he had disregarded Hazel's feelings about other women and there was "no excuse for that."
Tarik said it was never his intention to look sketchy or cheat on Hazel, who admitted in tears she felt angry, hurt and mad over Tarik's behavior.
Tarik apologized to his fiancee and promised that no one would ever come before her and he wanted to start over. Hazel said she appreciated Tarik's gesture and hoped he'd live up to his words.
Hazel then got down on one knee and proposed marriage to Hazel again under the new circumstances of their relationship. Tarik decided to "lay it on thick" that she was and would be the most important woman in his life -- and then the couple dined on some strawberries and champagne.
Hazel apparently felt so much better and concluded, "I can say I am ready to marry you."
So are Tarik and Hazel still together or did the 90 Day Fiance couple break up?
Tarik and Hazel are still a couple and their romance appears to be thriving.
In mid-March, Tarik posted a funny blooper-video of Hazel trying to wish someone a happy birthday on Cameo. Tarik even commented about how Hazel's lipstick line would soon be available.
Tarik uploaded a video of Hazel and himself dancing together in early March.
"Men. Wanna get outta the doghouse? Try Wil Smith style dumb dancing. If you're deep in the doghouse, add the running man with jazz hands. Hazel is wearing her own lipstick. Available soon. #Tarzel 4L #90dayfiance #90daybaresall #90dayfiancepillowtalk #beforethe90days," Tarik captioned the video.
In late February, Tarik posted a video of Hazel posing as computer-generated snowflakes fell around her face.
"I remember when you said you'd always wanted to see and play in the snow. I said I had to walk to school calf high in it in Ohio. So I'm very happy without snow but not without you," Tarik captioned the video, before promoting her new lipstick. #Tarzel #allnatural."
Tarik posted a video of Hazel driving a lawn mower in mid-February and captioned it, "Hazel doesn't just sit around searching profiles all day. She also nearly crashes the riding mower into the fence lol. Maybe I'm a bad driving instructor."
He added the hashtags "Tarzel," "girlpower" and "ilovevirginiabeach."
On January 31, Tarik shared a video of Hazel and himself driving in the car, and about a week earlier, he posted a photo of Hazel in glasses and added a funny caption with it.
"Me : I clearly text Minty to see if she was ok bc there was a big Covid outbreak in her city. Hazel : I put my glasses on to clearly see if this was BS. #Tarzel #90dayfiance #90daybaresall #90dayfiancepillowtalk #beforethe90days #rayban #allnatural," Tarik wrote.
On January 16, Tarik posted a photo of Hazel standing in the sunlight with her eyes closed, and he captioned the image, "You are an original. You are misunderstood. You are ridiculed and hated on by many close to you. But you are still perfect."
He continued, "I am an original. Misunderstood. Ridiculed and hated on by many close to me. We soak up the sun different. #Tarzel #90dayfiance #90dayfiancebaresall #90dayfiancepillowtalk #beforethe90days #nomakeup #nofilterneeded."
A few days earlier, Tarik uploaded a photo of Hazel and his daughter flashing peace signs, showing they're still together as a family.
Tarik also apparently rang in the New Year of 2021 with Hazel by his side.
Tarik posted several photos of Hazel standing in front of a sunset, including two pictures of Hazel standing out of the sunroof of a car.
"Ok. So the house may have been a LITTLE messy," Tarik captioned the slideshow, referring to Hazel's first impression of his home in America.
"I'll make it up to you with a beautiful sunset. 2020 GO THE F AWAY ALREADY! BYE FELICIA! Everyone have a SAFE AND HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 2021 #Tarzel #90dayfiance ##90daybaresall #90dayfiancepillowtalk #beforethe90days."
On December 18, Tarik posted two selfies with Hazel in which she looked stunning in a burgundy dress and matching lip. In one of the pictures, she was kissing Tarik on the cheek.
"Hawt Sauws. Hella Hawt Sauws. #Tarzel Watch #90dayfiance Sunday at 8pm EST on @tlc #90daybaresall #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancebeforethe90days," Tarik wrote alongside the images.
One day earlier, Hazel posted a similar photo and captioned it, "Haters don't hate hate, haters hate LOVE.' #Tarzel #90dayfiance."
Tarik reposted Hazel's quote on his own page saying he agreed with her, and then Hazel commented with multiple kiss-blowing emoticons.
Tarik also posted a video of Hazel on October 25, 2020.
In the video, Hazel told her fans, "I'm here to send good tidings and well wishes to your family and friends... I'm here for y'all! Have a good one!"
Tarik captioned the Instagram post, "My beautiful Hazel is on Cameo now. Book her for all occasions. She is Hazel Cagalitan on Cameo. Thanks. #beforethe90days #90dayfiance."
On August 28, 2020, Tarik posted a selfie of the couple, revealing they had watched Black Panther three times in one week together because Hazel loved it so much. He said it was "the first move we ever watched together."2
Tarik posted a photo of Hazel and her father on June 21 and gushed about how he raised 14 children in poor conditions.
"I thought I knew the difficulties of fatherhood until I met this man. He raised 14 children in conditions most of us only see on TV. Never once shirked his responsibility. The definition of a real man. Salamat Pa. Happy Father's Day," Tarik wrote.
Tarik also wished Hazel a happy Mother's Day in May.
"When life dealt you crap, you turned it into fertilizer. I was proud of you before the cameras rolled. And I'll be proud of you... Well anyway. I'm your defense mechanism against anyone. And I mean anyone. Happy Mother's Day Zellybean," Tarik wrote alongside a photo of Hazel and her son.
Tarik and Hazel's posts about one another date all the way back to Fall 2018.