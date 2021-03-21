By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/21/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoiler Warning: This report features spoilers revealing if Hazel and Tarik are still together or if the couple called it quits on their relationship.]

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

So are Tarik and Hazel still together or did the couple break up?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.