[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Tarik and Hazel split or if the 90 Day Fiance couple is still together and happy.]
Tarik was a 43-year-old realtor and single father from Virginia Beach, VA, when he became acquainted with his love interest Hazel, a single mother from Quezon City, Philippines who is now 28-years-old.
Tarik and Hazel stumbled across each other on an Asian dating website, which Tarik had joined to broaden his search area for women considering he wasn't having much luck dating.
After three months of dating virtually and over the phone, Tarik traveled over 9,000 miles and 36 hours to meet Hazel in-person in the Philippines on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' second season.
A part of Tarik feared Hazel was scamming him because she was so shy and reserved when they met. Hazel's family also lived in the poorest and most shocking of conditions, and she refused to be physically intimate with Tarik for quite some time.
But Tarik was completely smitten with the girl and chose to propose marriage to her anyway before he traveled back to the United States.
Tarik and Hazel were still engaged six months after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' second-season finale aired on TLC in October 2018.
Tarik wished his love a happy birthday in March 2019, and then he shared a sweet video of her face and captioned it with a series of hearts in April 2019.
That same month, TLC released Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, its online digital series that is available for streaming on tlc.com and the network's TLC GO app. The 21-episode season included two episodes focused on Tarik and Hazel.
During the 90 Day Fiance: What Now? episodes, Tarik explained he had traveled to the Philippines a total of three times to visit Hazel and was in the process of preparing all the paperwork required for Hazel's K-1 visa application.
Tarik followed their advice and told Hazel he would like her to sign a prenup before their wedding, and while she seemed offended at first, she ultimately agreed to follow through with it.
"She is beautiful on the inside and outside. She's like an Asian version of Angelina Jolie and I love her," Tarik said in a confessional on 90 Day Fiance's eighth season.
At the time 90 Day Fiance's eighth season filmed, Tarik and Hazel had been together for two years and Hazel got approved for a K-1 visa. Hazel was scheduled to arrive in a few weeks, and Tarik said he couldn't wait to be in America with his love for the first time.
Hazel was going to meet Tarik's seven-year-old daughter Arie for the first time. Tarik apparently has majority custody of Arie, who stays with her father five out of seven days a week and lives with her mother on the weekends.
Tarik shared how Arie has high-functioning autism and everything in his life revolves around her. Tarik hoped Hazel would love Arie and that they'd get along wonderfully.
Hazel also has an eight-year-old son Harry, and Hazel was having a tough time leaving him behind. Tarik and Hazel therefore planned to bring Harry to the United States "eventually" in order to give the boy more opportunities in life.
Tarik admitted he was "surprised" when he learned Hazel is bisexual, and he told her that Virginia Beach is "full of smoking hot women."
Hazel apparently wanted to have a girlfriend on the side, and Tarik therefore wondered how that was going to work and whether Hazel was really in their relationship for him or just permanent residency in the United States.
"I feel cautiously optimistic about it, but we're not even married yet -- and what you're thinking about is the girlfriend we need to find?" Tarik explained in a confessional.
"We've had some trust and jealousy issues in the past, so it does make me nervous. But she wants to go full steam ahead on this thing, so I hope we're really ready for it."
Tarik revealed he had questioned Hazel's character one time but ended up being wrong.
Tarik had been engaged for almost a year when he and Hazel had a big misunderstanding. Tarik recalled how they thought Hazel was pregnant at the time and so Hazel took one positive pregnancy, followed by two negative tests about a week later.
"So I'm thinking that she terminated the pregnancy, so I flipped out. I thought, 'I can't be with nobody who is going to do sh-t like this,'" Tarik explained.
"A woman can do whatever she wants with her body, but I think my feelings went all over the place because it's a trust thing. I thought she did it without talking to me, and I was like, 'This is over.'"
Three weeks after their breakup, Tarik apparently started talking to a new woman named Minty from Thailand. Tarik said he had been "falling in like" -- not love -- with the girl, but he wanted to clean things up with Hazel before pursuing a new relationship.
Hazel insisted to Tarik that a doctor had told her that she was never pregnant and her menstrual cycle had just been late. Hazel therefore forgave Tarik, who then came clean about his interactions with Minty.
Hazel was upset at first but then suggested she wanted to talk to the "beautiful" Minty.
Tarik had yet to tell close friends and family that Hazel is bisexual because he knew people would have preconceived notions, and Hazel having a girlfriend was simply going to be a part of their married life.
Tarik revealed to Kia that he, Minty and Hazel all met in the Philippines about a year-and-a-half prior.
Tarik suggested the girls had hooked up and everything was "beautiful" for two-and-a-half days.
"But Day 3, Hazel just put an end to it. Hazel felt like Minty was more into me than she was into Hazel," Tarik shared.
"Hazel could see I was just fascinated by Minty. It was refreshing to me to be able to speak in Thai and talk about all the stuff I experienced in Thailand, but there was this jealousy that came over Hazel immediately and it ended right there. Hazel told me to never contact Minty ever again."
However, Tarik confessed he had texted Minty again a couple of weeks back. Tarik said he just wanted to check on Minty and make sure she was okay due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he insisted that he was going to tell Hazel.
Tarik acknowledged Hazel isn't a pushover, so he was afraid to break the news that he had reached out to Minty.
Tarik said raising a child with autism is tough and he could only hope Hazel would have the patience to co-parent his daughter and love her.
"You never really know someone until you live with them," Tarik noted.
It had been four or five months since Tarik and Hazel last saw each other, and they had been dating for over two years and overcame many hardships together.
Tarik then picked Hazel up at the airport with flowers. He wore a powder blue suit for their reunion, and it was an emotional moment for Tarik.
Hazel said she was "overwhelmed" with happiness and Tarik looked "so handsome" in her favorite color.
Hazel said she really missed her son and hated saying goodbye, but the pair planned to have Hazel's son join them in America someday for a better life.
"This is the turning point in my life. It's like everything before her and then everything after her," Tarik said.
On the drive to Tarik's home, Hazel was shocked by all of the big houses in America and how clean everything looked. Tarik's home was huge compared to Hazel's place in the Philippines considering Hazel lived in poverty.
Hazel noted the house was big but messy, and Tarik told the cameras he and his fiancee have two different definitions of "clean."
Hazel said coming to the United States was "a dream" but Tarik's house was big and overwhelming. She hoped she could eventually feel at home in Tarik's place.
Are Tarik and Hazel married now and still together -- or do spoilers reveal the 90 Day Fiance couple call it quits?
Tarik and Hazel are still a couple and their romance appears to be thriving.
On December 18, Tarik posted two selfies with Hazel in which she looked stunning in a burgundy dress and matching lip. In one of the pictures, she was kissing Tarik on the cheek.
"Hawt Sauws. Hella Hawt Sauws. #Tarzel Watch #90dayfiance Sunday at 8pm EST on @tlc #90daybaresall #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancebeforethe90days," Tarik wrote alongside the images.
One day earlier, Tarik posted a similar photo and captioned it, "Repost @illipina26 : Asialina Jolie says 'Haters don't hate hate, haters hate LOVE'. I concur. #90dayfiance #90daybaresall #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancepillowtalk."
Hazel -- who initially posted the quote on her own Instagram account, along with selfies featuring Tarik and herself -- commented on Tarik's post with multiple kiss-blowing emoticons.
Tarik also posted a video of Hazel on October 25.
In the video, Hazel told her fans, "I'm here to send good tidings and well wishes to your family and friends... I'm here for y'all! Have a good one!"
Tarik captioned the Instagram post, "My beautiful Hazel is on Cameo now. Book her for all occasions. She is Hazel Cagalitan on Cameo. Thanks. #beforethe90days #90dayfiance."
On August 28, Tarik posted a selfie of the couple, revealing they had watched Black Panther three times in one week together because Hazel loved it so much. He said it was "the first move we ever watched together."
Tarik posted a photo of Hazel and her father on June 21 and gushed about how he raised 14 children in poor conditions.
"I thought I knew the difficulties of fatherhood until I met this man. He raised 14 children in conditions most of us only see on TV. Never once shirked his responsibility. The definition of a real man. Salamat Pa. Happy Father's Day," Tarik wrote.
Tarik also wished Hazel a happy Mother's Day in May.
"When life dealt you crap, you turned it into fertilizer. I was proud of you before the cameras rolled. And I'll be proud of you... Well anyway. I'm your defense mechanism against anyone. And I mean anyone. Happy Mother's Day Zellybean," Tarik wrote alongside a photo of Hazel and her son.
Back in October 2019, Tarik gushed about Hazel on Instagram.
"I had so many rules that you became the exception to. So many standards that you exceeded. Also, I'm forever grateful to you for pulling those knives out of my back that a smiling faced Judas shoved in. You are goals. #TarZel #90dayfiance #90dayfiancepillowtalk," he wrote.
And in August, 2019, Tarik called his girl "an implausible, irreplaceable gift from God."
"I caught lightning in a bottle. A shy little Braveheart. Thinking about her disorients me. All of the 'but what ifs' become irrelevant. I get asked daily why I'm only following her on IG. My answer is bc I caught fking lightning in a bottle. Duh. #Tarzel #GodBlissWoman #90dayfiance," Tarik captioned the post.
Hazel's latest post with Tarik is from July 2019, when the pair were enjoying each other's company at the beach.
She also gushed about Tarik days earlier when she wrote, "Sometimes I still pinch myself to make sure Im not dreaming. Sometimes I still cant believe that youre real and that ur mine."
"I never thought that some1 as amazing as u would fall in love with someone as silly as me," she continued.
"But Im so glad that u did because my life has been nothing but wonderful. Thank u 4 coming into my life and for letting me show u how much u mean to me. #TarZel #ILoveYouHoney."
In summer of last year, Tarik said he likes to show Hazel his love rather than just say it and gushed about how strong and proud he was of her.
Tarik and Hazel's posts about one another date all the way back to Fall 2018.
In October 2018, Hazel posted a selfie with Tarik and captioned it, "I Love Him. Period."