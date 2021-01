By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/17/2021



[ Spoiler Warning: This report includes spoilers about if Hazel and Tarik are still together or if the couple split up.]

star Hazel Cagalitan was shown bonding with Tarik Myers ' daughter on Season 8 of , so what do spoilers reveal about if Hazel and Tarik got married and the couple is still together now?Tarik was a 43-year-old realtor and single father from Virginia Beach, VA, when he first saw Hazel, a single mother from Quezon City, Philippines who is now 28-years-old, on an Asian dating website.After three months of dating virtually and over the phone, Tarik traveled over 9,000 miles and 36 hours to meet Hazel in-person in the Philippines on : Before the 90 Days' second season.Tarik took a lot of heat from family and friends, especially his brother Dean, for pursuing a woman overseas. Tarik's family and friends worried he was being scammed and Hazel was just after a Green Card.And Hazel wasn't exactly warm to Tarik when they met. She was shy and not affectionate, and Tarik discovered she and her family lived in the poorest and most shocking of conditions.But it didn't take long for Tarik to become completely smitten with the girl, and so he decided to propose marriage to her anyway before he traveled back to the United States.Tarik and Hazel were still engaged six months after : Before the 90 Days' second-season finale aired on TLC in October 2018.Tarik later returned to the Philippines several more times to visit Hazel, and in the meantime, he was waiting for Hazel's K-1 visa to be approved.Hazel even agreed to sign a prenuptial agreement for Tarik to prove that she was with him for love."She is beautiful on the inside and outside. She's like an Asian version of Angelina Jolie and I love her," Tarik said in a confessional on 's eighth season.At the time 's eighth season filmed, Tarik and Hazel had been together for two years and Hazel finally got approved for a K-1 visa.Hazel was going to meet Tarik's seven-year-old daughter Auri for the first time. Tarik apparently has majority custody of Auri, who stays with her father five out of seven days a week and lives with her mother on the weekends.Tarik shared how Auri has high-functioning autism and everything in his life revolves around her. Tarik hoped Hazel would love Auri and that they'd get along wonderfully.Hazel also has an eight-year-old son Harrey, and Hazel was having a tough time leaving him behind. Tarik and Hazel therefore planned to bring Harrey to the United States "eventually" in order to give the boy more opportunities in life.Tarik admitted he was "surprised" when he learned Hazel is bisexual, and he told her that Virginia Beach is "full of smoking hot women."Hazel apparently wanted to have a girlfriend on the side, and Tarik therefore wondered how that was going to work and whether Hazel was really in their relationship for him or just permanent residency in the United States."I feel cautiously optimistic about it, but we're not even married yet -- and what you're thinking about is the girlfriend we need to find?" Tarik explained in a confessional."We've had some trust and jealousy issues in the past, so it does make me nervous. But she wants to go full steam ahead on this thing, so I hope we're really ready for it."Tarik revealed he had questioned Hazel's character one time but ended up being wrong.Tarik had been engaged for almost a year when he and Hazel had a big misunderstanding. Tarik recalled how they thought Hazel was pregnant at the time and so Hazel took one positive pregnancy, followed by two negative tests about a week later."So I'm thinking that she terminated the pregnancy, so I flipped out. I thought, 'I can't be with nobody who is going to do sh-t like this,'" Tarik explained."A woman can do whatever she wants with her body, but I think my feelings went all over the place because it's a trust thing. I thought she did it without talking to me, and I was like, 'This is over.'"Three weeks after their breakup, Tarik apparently started talking to a new woman named Minty from Thailand. Tarik said he had been "falling in like" -- not love -- with the girl, but he wanted to clean things up with Hazel before pursuing a new relationship.Hazel insisted to Tarik that a doctor had told her that she was never pregnant and her menstrual cycle had just been late. Hazel therefore forgave Tarik, who then came clean about his interactions with Minty.Hazel was upset at first but then suggested she wanted to talk to the "beautiful" Minty.Tarik had yet to tell close friends and family that Hazel is bisexual because he knew people would have preconceived notions, and Hazel having a girlfriend was simply going to be a part of their married life.Tarik revealed to Kia that he, Minty and Hazel all met in the Philippines about a year-and-a-half prior.Tarik suggested the girls had hooked up and everything was "beautiful" for two-and-a-half days."But Day 3, Hazel just put an end to it. Hazel felt like Minty was more into me than she was into Hazel," Tarik shared."Hazel could see I was just fascinated by Minty. It was refreshing to me to be able to speak in Thai and talk about all the stuff I experienced in Thailand, but there was this jealousy that came over Hazel immediately and it ended right there. Hazel told me to never contact Minty ever again."However, Tarik confessed he had texted Minty again a couple of weeks back. Tarik said he just wanted to check on Minty and make sure she was okay due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he insisted that he was going to tell Hazel.Tarik acknowledged Hazel isn't a pushover, so he was afraid to break the news that he had reached out to Minty.Tarik then picked Hazel up at the airport with flowers, and it had been four or five months since they last saw each other. He wore a powder blue suit for their reunion, and it was an emotional moment for Tarik.Hazel said she was "overwhelmed" with happiness and Tarik looked "so handsome" in her favorite color.Hazel said she really missed her son and hated saying goodbye, but the pair planned to have Hazel's son join them in America someday for a better life."This is the turning point in my life. It's like everything before her and then everything after her," Tarik said.On the drive to Tarik's home, Hazel was shocked by all of the big houses in America and how clean everything looked. Tarik's home was huge compared to Hazel's place in the Philippines considering Hazel lived in poverty.Hazel noted the house was big but messy, and Tarik told the cameras he and his fiancee have two different definitions of "clean."Hazel said coming to the United States was "a dream" but Tarik's house was big and overwhelming. She hoped she could eventually feel at home in Tarik's place.The next day, Tarik took Hazel out for an American breakfast, which she thought was salty, greasy and very sweet. She joked about how she'd probably get chubby living in the United States because she was used to eating rice every morning in the Philippines.Tarik was ready to pick a venue for their wedding, but Hazel wanted their pace to slow down since she had a lot to adjust to, including being away from her home, son and family in the Philippines.Hazel hoped she could become a loving mother to Auri, but she feared it might be difficult to take care of a child with special needs. Hazel anticipated loving Auri just like she loves her son Harrey back home.Hazel said her parents wanted her to get married in their church, but Tarik explained that he didn't want to marry in the normal, typical way and Hazel's church essentially freaked him out a little bit.Hazel said religion is important to her and she wanted to make her parents happy, but Tarik tried to talk her into marrying at Edgar Cayce's A.R.E., a cultural and spiritual center that apparently means a lot to him.The center was named after a famous psychic, but Hazel thought the place was weird and said she didn't want to get married there. Hazel, however, told her fiance that she'd think about it and they could compromise and make a decision together about their future.During Hazel's second day in America, she was shown unpacking her belongings and feeling a little bit overwhelmed.Tarik told Hazel that his daughter Auri always slept with him because she was scared of being alone in her room. Auri had been sleeping with him for seven years, and he said Hazel would have to be okay with that because the arrangement wasn't going to change.Hazel, however, worried Auri's constant presence would ruin their romance and intimacy, and she knew they'd need privacy as a couple. Knowing how close Tarik and Auri were, Hazel feared she wouldn't fit into their relationship.Auri recognized Hazel right away but was a little shy. Hazel picked Auri up and hugged her, and it was an incredibly sweet moment. Tarik said he was "overwhelmed" that Hazel and Auri were embracing each other, and Auri even put her head on Hazel's shoulders."I couldn't ask for anything more," Tarik said.Hazel thought Auri is very cute and sweet, but the interaction just made her miss her son even more.Tarik knew it would take patience for Hazel to establish a new relationship with a child with special needs, especially since she'd be away from her beloved son the entire time.Tarik later hosted a party for Hazel and he hoped all of his friends would love her. Hazel hoped it wouldn't be difficult to fit in and she was admittedly a little nervous about the gathering.One of Tarik's friends Angela gave Hazel a gift, a beautiful scarf in her favorite color, and Hazel was so happy and grateful.Tarik and Hazel hoped to bring Hazel's son over to the United States in about a year or so. She was used to seeing her son once a week given the boy lives with his father and stepmother.Tarik was well aware Hazel had given up everything to be with him and he wanted to be her rock, and so he determined he must be honest and upfront with her about how he had texted their ex, Minty."I'm worried that if I tell her while she's still getting used to being away from her son, it might be too much for her," Tarik noted.Tarik and Hazel are still a couple and their relationship appears to be better than ever.On January 12, 2021, Tarik uploaded a photo of Hazel and his daughter flashing peace signs, showing they're still together as a family.Tarik also apparently rang in the New Year of 2021 with Hazel by his side.Tarik posted several photos of Hazel standing in front of a sunset, including two pictures of Hazel standing out of the sunroof of a car."Ok. So the house may have been a LITTLE messy," Tarik captioned the slideshow, referring to Hazel's first impression of his home in America."I'll make it up to you with a beautiful sunset. 2020 GO THE F AWAY ALREADY! BYE FELICIA! Everyone have a SAFE AND HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 2021 #Tarzel #90dayfiance ##90daybaresall #90dayfiancepillowtalk #beforethe90days."On December 18, Tarik posted two selfies with Hazel in which she looked stunning in a burgundy dress and matching lip. In one of the pictures, she was kissing Tarik on the cheek."Hawt Sauws. Hella Hawt Sauws. #Tarzel Watch #90dayfiance Sunday at 8pm EST on @tlc #90daybaresall #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancebeforethe90days," Tarik wrote alongside the images.One day earlier, Hazel posted a similar photo and captioned it, "Haters don't hate hate, haters hate LOVE.' #Tarzel #90dayfiance."Tarik reposted Hazel's quote on his own page saying he agreed with her, and then Hazel commented with multiple kiss-blowing emoticons.Tarik also posted a video of Hazel on October 25, 2020.In the video, Hazel told her fans, "I'm here to send good tidings and well wishes to your family and friends... I'm here for y'all! Have a good one!"Tarik captioned the Instagram post, "My beautiful Hazel is on Cameo now. Book her for all occasions. She is Hazel Cagalitan on Cameo. Thanks. #beforethe90days #90dayfiance."On August 28, 2020, Tarik posted a selfie of the couple, revealing they had watched Black Panther three times in one week together because Hazel loved it so much. He said it was "the first move we ever watched together."Tarik posted a photo of Hazel and her father on June 21 and gushed about how he raised 14 children in poor conditions."I thought I knew the difficulties of fatherhood until I met this man. He raised 14 children in conditions most of us only see on TV. Never once shirked his responsibility. The definition of a real man. Salamat Pa. Happy Father's Day," Tarik wrote.Tarik also wished Hazel a happy Mother's Day in May."When life dealt you crap, you turned it into fertilizer. I was proud of you before the cameras rolled. And I'll be proud of you... Well anyway. I'm your defense mechanism against anyone. And I mean anyone. Happy Mother's Day Zellybean," Tarik wrote alongside a photo of Hazel and her son.Back in October 2019, Tarik gushed about Hazel on Instagram."I had so many rules that you became the exception to. So many standards that you exceeded. Also, I'm forever grateful to you for pulling those knives out of my back that a smiling faced Judas shoved in. You are goals. #TarZel #90dayfiance #90dayfiancepillowtalk," he wrote.And in August, 2019, Tarik called his girl "an implausible, irreplaceable gift from God."In Summer 2019, Hazel gushed about Tarik and wrote, "Sometimes I still pinch myself to make sure Im not dreaming. Sometimes I still cant believe that youre real and that ur mine.""I never thought that some1 as amazing as u would fall in love with someone as silly as me," she continued."But Im so glad that u did because my life has been nothing but wonderful. Thank u 4 coming into my life and for letting me show u how much u mean to me. #TarZel #ILoveYouHoney."Tarik and Hazel's posts about one another date all the way back to Fall 2018.Want more spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our homepage!