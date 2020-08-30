Tania and Syngin initially set out to have a one-night stand, but Tania ended up extending her trip in South Africa to spend more time with Syngin. Once she returned home, Tania applied for a K-1 visa so Syngin could move to America and be with her forever.
But once the couple began living together in the United States, they had to overcome some hurdles within 90 days, before saying, "I do."
Tania said she wanted to have a baby within three years and continue "pumping them out" afterwards, but Syngin said he'd like to travel and have fun first. Syngin was apparently fine with waiting another 7-10 years to be a dad.
Tania, however, figured she'd get her way in the relationship -- because she always did, apparently -- and Syngin felt controlled.
"It's almost like you wrote the story and I'm just a character in it," Syngin complained.
Tania then traveled to Costa Rica for three weeks in order to learn herbalism. She took a month-long course about natural medicine and natural remedies so she could start her own business with Syngin.
Syngin admittedly felt "a little abandoned" while his fiancee was away, and he often picked fights with Tania over lack of communication. Tania, for example, didn't feel the need to call and check-in with Syngin after a night of partying with her friends.
"You're not my father," Tania complained, saying that she needed more breathing room. "I love that you care... but I can't give you everything that you need."
And Syngin nearly ended the relationship when Tania confessed she didn't view Syngin as her soul mate. The revelation stressed Syngin out and made him question whether he and Tania were really compatible.
But Tania apologized and convinced Syngin that he was The One for her, so the couple decided to go through with a wedding in Connecticut by renting an Air BnB with a big backyard decorated with candles and flowers.
The pair symbolically connected their love through matching tattoos instead of rings. They both had the Sagittarius symbol tattooed on their left hand's ring finger to represent travel and the power of their relationship.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Tania and Syngin apparently considered moving away from Connecticut since Syngin would prefer a warmer climate and being near the beach, but then Tania broke a bone in her foot in a car accident.
Since Tania has health care in Connecticut, she wanted to stay at home in order to continue her physical therapy. The couple therefore moved out of Tania's mother's she-shed and into a house of their own.
Tania got Syngin's work permit expedited so he could work and provide for them, but he failed to get a bartending job at a local Irish pub.
Tania was informed around the same time she might never be able to bartend again because the job requires a person to be on his or her feet for an entire shift.
To make matters worse, Tania was also struggling to be vulnerable and heard in her marriage.
"Sometimes I feel like I am married to two different people," Tania told her friend, "like this person who wants to be an adult and someone who wants to have this big life, but other times I feel like I'm married to someone who just wants to party and doesn't care."
"That's how he views his freedom, and then he'll be like, 'This is just who I am!'... I want to help you be a better person and be the man you want to be," she added.
Tania's patience was wearing thin and she believed her marriage had become stagnant, while Syngin confessed he was feeling "pressure" and "a little suffocated" over the couple's finances. Tania also gave Syngin a hard time about drinking too much alcohol.
"I didn't come here to make my life here... I just don't think America is where I want to raise kids... I don't know why. It's a great country and everything is awesome, but I just don't feel it's going to work here," Tania told his wife at dinner one night.
Tania grew anxious and worried, asking in a confessional, "What are you doing here with me then? I am confused."
Tania said she wanted to make a one to three-year plan with Syngin and start a new chapter, but Syngin admitted he wasn't totally ready to be committed and begin that next chapter of their lives together.
"I'm scared of having children and being tied down to certain things and not being able to express my true self," Syngin said, adding that he didn't want to feel "stuck."
Syngin called the situation "complicated" and admitted their futures didn't exactly align.
"I sometimes think, like, if we know this now, why are we still continuing with the relationship now?" Syngin asked his wife.
Syngin said he was rushed into marriage because of the K-1 visa and feeling homesick.
Syngin hoped he and Tania could find a compromise in which they'd both be happy or else he admitted "that'll be the end of us."
"I know change really needs to happen or else this ain't gonna work," Syngin told Tania.
Syngin and Tania then traveled to South Africa to visit with his brother Dylan, who was recovering from a life-threatening blood clot.
Before heading to the airport, Tania told Syngin that she didn't want to see him party hard with his friends and get drunk in South Africa, but Syngin told her not to worry about him or fight with him in front of his friends.
"I feel like I'm not being heard, or if I am being heard, I am not being taken seriously," Tania said.
The couple bickered before their trip, and Syngin admitted they can say "mean" things to each other sometimes which makes a situation "really toxic."
"I think definitely this trip to South Africa will show me some type of clarity if I'm [making] the right decision in staying in America and the wrong decision leaving -- but that has yet to be determined," Syngin told the cameras.
Syngin and Tania then reunited with Syngin's loved ones, and Syngin gushed in a confessional, "It feels like I'm coming home; it feels like I never left."
Tania was apparently annoyed and a little worried Syngin was so excited.
Syngin admitted to his mother and sister that there was tension in his marriage and he and Tania were just very "different people."
Syngin said he felt pressure to please his wife all the time when he had given up so much to be with her, and his family worried Tania was changing him into a different person -- a person he didn't want to be.
"We make each other happy, but we make each other angry and sad as well," Syngin pointed out. "But I want to just make each other happy... I don't want to waste any more time."
Syngin didn't want to stay with Tania for two more years just to break up at that point, and so he confessed he was "confused" and didn't know where he stood.
When Syngin visited with his brother, he said living in the United States wasn't all sunshine and roses. He was upset that he hadn't made a good friend yet in the United States.
"It's not the perfect life -- at all," Syngin said.
But Tania was tired of Syngin complaining, saying, "It's not the greatest country, but it's also not f-cking horrible."
Tania worried Syngin being with his family in South Africa might persuade him to move back to his native country and leave her.
Syngin then met up with the roommates, Andrew and James, he had while living in South Africa, and the three guys celebrated Syngin's return with beers, shots and more. There was cheering, banging on the table, chugging and yelling.
When Syngin's friends asked him about Tania, Syngin replied, "Good sex can make you feel in love," he admitted he wasn't sure whether he was ready to make such a big commitment in getting married.
Syngin said he and Tania argued a lot and he "could be happier" in or out of the relationship.
"I'm having a lot of fun right now -- so much f-cking fun I might never go home. I love this f-cking country dude," Syngin told his friends.
Syngin apparently had a lot of questions and wondered whether he should return to America. Syngin just didn't have all the answers and seemed to consider the possibility of leaving Tania.
Later on, Tania and Syngin enjoyed a "braai," which is a barbecue using wood in South Africa, with Syngin's family.
Syngin told his loved ones that he'd love to have land and raise a family in South Africa. Syngin said he realized he was missing out on life in South Africa when he had a fun night out with his friends.
"It really does make me think if being in America is the right decision for me right now," Syngin told the cameras.
Tania explained to Syngin's loved ones that she didn't want to raise a family in South Africa because of the poverty and racism, and Tania said she wanted her kids to grow up with people from so many different cultures and backgrounds.
"If we're going to have kids..." Tania began.
"Kids? Who said that's ever going to happen?" Syngin asked.
Tania rolled her eyes and asked Syngin to "bring it down a notch." She said Syngin was well aware children were a part of her plan even before they got married and so it wasn't okay for him to flip a switch like that.
"America's not my f-cking dream," Syngin noted.
Syngin's stepfather asked Tania to give Syngin time to get his footing in America since he missed his family and didn't have many friends, but Tania just wanted Syngin to "try out a couple" of his goals. Syngin had already been living in the United States for a couple of years, and Tania said she just wanted him to focus on something.
"I think it's unfair for Syngin to get married if he didn't plan on staying in America. Yes, I can understand it being hard and him being homesick, but I can't understand no steps being taken. I just don't want empty promises... I need to start seeing action," Tania told the cameras.
Tania started to cry at the dinner table and begged Syngin to try something out in the United States. Syngin said Tania was looking for a structured man in a relationship but he's not structured and lived an amazing life because of that.
"You don't need your work permit to try stuff!" Tania yelled at Syngin, before crying about "not feeling heard or appreciated."
Syngin insisted he's just a chill guy and won't be pressured to do anything, but Tania said, "It's not about how fast you go, as long as you have a direction. You have no direction and that's what scares me! Take your time, but have a f-cking direction."
Syngin told Tania that pushing him wouldn't help the situation, and Syngin's stepfather pointed out Tania had "said a lot."
Syngin suddenly wiped his brow and then Tania left the table in tears. Tania told his family that he didn't want to be married if life was going to be like this.
Syngin said he never wanted to feel belittled and he's simply a laidback procrastinator.
Tania told Syngin that he needed to "level up" and grow up, but Syngin just joked they weren't playing a Supermario game.
"If two years isn't enough, then we shouldn't do this anymore," Tania told Syngin.
"Two years is more than enough for me. It's more than enough for me to give you time and it's more than enough for [me to] show you so many chances that you've failed at. You've broken so many promises. That I'm still here is amazement."
Syngin said Tania didn't see or appreciate how much he's changed and sacrificed for her, but he reminded her that he's still a free-spirit. Tania argued she's a free spirit as well but would also like to achieve her goals.
Syngin ended the conversation prematurely and told the cameras he wasn't sure whether he could see himself being happy with Tania for a long time.
Did Syngin and Tania break up, or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
Tania and Syngin are definitely still married and together despite their issues that have been shown on90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
In late August, Tania captioned a slideshow of many photos with Syngin and tagged their location as North-South Lake Campground.
The pair were all smiles as they cooked food at a campfire and took in some beautiful views on a cliff.
"Camping trip with my lover. Such an amazing, beautiful, and fun time! With my foot still not back to 100% I'm So greatful there were easy and short hikes with breathtaking views. #LoveLife #NatureLover #TravelWithT #travelwithme #stateparks #90dayfiance #TaniaandSyngin #campinglife #campinggear," Tania captioned her slideshow.
In early August, Tania posted a selfie of her driving with Syngin in the car, following by a sweet photo of the couple posing in each other's arms.
"Lovin life by his side," Tania captioned the photo, clearly giving away they are still married. "#90dayfiance #taniaandsyngin #lovinlife #naturelovers."
Going back to July, Tania posted a photo of herself cuddling up to Syngin in a pool. While the photo was an ad intended to sell sunglasses, it appears the photo was taken this summer, and she added the hashtag "#taniaandsyngin" to the post.
Tania also made it clear Syngin is still her husband on July 7 when discussing their upcoming one-year wedding anniversary.
Along with a throwback photo from their wedding, Tania wrote in the caption, "Our wedding aired last night in #Italy. Fitting because @syngin_colchester and I are looking into options for our 1 year anniversary celebration."
"Tag below your favorite hotel, bed & breakfast, Inn, glamping, Yurt, tree house, orday boat rentals in New England... #90dayfiance #90dayhappilyeverafter #anniversary #newenglandfineliving #airbnb #taniaandsyngin #travelwithme #TravelWithT #TravelWithTania #newengland #beachrental #lakehouserental," she added.
And on that same day, Tania revealed she and Syngin went out for pizza and will "def be going" to the same place again.
"We also matched by accident and I couldn't have been more disgustingly cheesy happy about it," Tania wrote in the caption in Instagram, before asking people to wear their masks when out in public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a June 21 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Syngin said he and Tania were "doing well," and Tania shared they're still living in Connecticut "in our new place."
"We are both in a good place of mind and have a good mindset," Syngin said after he and Tania both declined to confirm flat out whether they're still together.
"We're doing good!... We are quarantining together," Tania added.
As the interview progressed, Tania let down her guard a little bit more and dropped major hints she and Syngin are still a married couple.
"I definitely know our souls were destined to cross paths... Do I see myself with you forever? I do! And do I see you being the father of my children? I do! And do I see us being old and cranky together waiting for kids to come home on the bus? I do," Tania gushed.
"If relationships were built only on love, we'd have the best relationship ever. But we're two individual people with our own habits, likes, dislikes, minds and thoughts. And if we can blend all of that together, then we'll see."
On the topic of having kids, Tania said she'd like to start planning for the future but doesn't want to pressure Syngin to have babies at the same time.
"I'd like to plan that with my husband," Tania said, confirming she's still Syngin's wife.
The couple has documented their love for each other and fun outings dating back months and month.
For example, on June 30, Syngin posted a selfie and captioned it, "A fun night out @mohegansun before covid 19 hit us...#beforecovid19 #COVID-19 #coronavirus #gambling #datenight #casino #funtimes #marriedlife #couple #90dayfiance #tlc #tvshow #realityshow #realitytv #tv #sexy #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #love #instagood #happiness."
And Tania posted a picture with Syngin on May 25 in which they were camping and dubbed themselves "nature lovers."
"After being here for a day, walking around some, no one recognized us and felt kinda good. Then.. late at night we hear 'Good night Tania and Syngin!' We just laughed yelled back good night {insert random names}! So weird, random, and dont think we'll ever get used to it," Tania captioned the picture.
Three days earlier, Syngin teased the couple's upcoming appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, hinting they're still in love by writing hashtags such as "#crazylove" and "#sexycouple."
"To all the ups and downs and to the next round hahaha. Here we go season 5 of happily ever after, or is it happily ever after. Are you ready???" Syngin wrote.
"I can tell you that there has been a lot of changes and soooo much has happend, its kinda crazy so stay tuned to see what happens..14th of june 8pm ET... #crazylove #gingerhair #goodtimes #filming #couples #sexycouple #instagood #love."
On April 22, Tania posted photos of herself tubing with Syngin, and they clearly had a great time together.
"When we went tubing and we... put champagne in a ginger beer bottle, lost each other for a while, I fell off at the drop and thought I was gonna drown, brought my phone in a ziplock bag inside of a travel liquid clear bag that survived being submerged more times than I could count," she recalled in her post.
"Oh the fun we had that day!!!...#LazyTubing #90dayfiance #Tubing #SummerFun #FunInTheSun #Summertime #LazyRiver #ItWasntLazy #ItWasWork #synginandtania."
And going all the way back to late February, Tania shared photos from their wedding with a caption that seemingly came straight from her heart.
"The day my human and I said 'I do.' From other lives to this life, I'm so happy our spirits met. I'm excited to explore this realm and planet with you in these human bodies," Tania gushed.
"You have brought me so much joy and laughter, adventures and memories, and I couldnt be more greatful for the wonder of it all. I love you alot alot."